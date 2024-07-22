Sen. Josh Hawley: Whistleblower Says Agent Abandoned Roof Because of 'Hot Weather'

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle is in hot water, testifying before the House Oversight Committee on Monday and hearing multiple calls for her resignation, even from Democrats.

Last week, Cheatle said that one of the reasons there wasn't a sniper on the roof from which Donald Trump's would-be assassin was because "a safety factor that would be considered there is that we wouldn’t want to put somebody up on a sloped roof," even though Secret Service snipers were posted on roofs that were much steeper. During her testimony Monday, Cheatle said that the roof "was not in their security perimeter that day," even though it was just 150 yards from where the former president was speaking.

Sen. Josh Hawley wrote a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Monday saying that a whistleblower had claimed that there was supposed to have been an agent stationed on that roof, but the plan was abandoned due to "hot weather."

NEW - Whistleblowers tell me law enforcement personnel were in fact STATIONED to the roof the day of the Trump rally, but abandoned it, citing the heat. They also say law enforcement were supposed to be patrolling the building, but opted to stay inside instead pic.twitter.com/aIVNSPHUF6 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 22, 2024

Big if true.

We honestly find this hard to believe, but there's also plenty of room for doubt left in our minds.

This sounds dubious, but Hawley is asking Mayorkas for answers.

***