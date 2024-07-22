Hello, 911? Need to Report a Murder! Nancy Mace Makes SAVAGE Offer to...
"This Is a Crazy Clip': Secret Service Director's House Testimony Is Making Things Look Even WORSE

Doug P.  |  11:50 AM on July 22, 2024
Meme screenshot

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle is testifying before the House Oversight Committee today and she's not providing any answers that explain why she should do anything except resign (Biden should have fired her but obviously that hasn't happened since nobody is held accountable in this administration). 

It's going so bad for Cheatle that Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna told her she should resign, which is exactly what the Secret Service Director did in 1981 after President Reagan was shot:

Is Cheatle really unaware that the Secret Service Director in 1981 resigned after Reagan was shot, or was she just assuming a Democrat wouldn't ask her a challening question like that?

Cheatle's testimony is only proving Rep. Khanna correct: 

Rep. Jim Jordan shredded Cheatle and the security team leadership that day in Butler, Pennsylvania:

One awkward and telling moment came when Cheatle claimed officers weren't aware there was a shooting on the roof of a nearby structure, which was obliterated with this video:

"Officers weren't made aware" is the lamest and least believable excuse of all time considering videos we've all seen.

We'll have more on this hearing as the day moves forward. 

