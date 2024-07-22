"This Is a Crazy Clip': Secret Service Director's House Testimony Is Making Things Look Even WORSE

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle is testifying before the House Oversight Committee today and she's not providing any answers that explain why she should do anything except resign (Biden should have fired her but obviously that hasn't happened since nobody is held accountable in this administration).

It's going so bad for Cheatle that Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna told her she should resign, which is exactly what the Secret Service Director did in 1981 after President Reagan was shot:

Ro Khanna going hard on Cheatle... this is amazing — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) July 22, 2024

“This is not partisan. If you have an assassination attempt on a president or former president you need to resign.”



-Ro Khanna (D-CA) — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) July 22, 2024

Khanna: "Stewart Knight was in charge of the Secret Service [when Reagan was shot]. Do you know what he did afterwards?"



Cheatle: "He remained on duty."



Khanna: "He resigned." pic.twitter.com/cb0FEq5xvn — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 22, 2024

Is Cheatle really unaware that the Secret Service Director in 1981 resigned after Reagan was shot, or was she just assuming a Democrat wouldn't ask her a challening question like that?

Cheatle's testimony is only proving Rep. Khanna correct:

Good lord. US Secret Service Director Cheatle just testified that the building the shooter tried to assassinate Trump from was not in their security perimeter that day.

The building 150 yards from a former president & current candidate for president w/ a direct line of sight?! — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 22, 2024

Rep. Jim Jordan shredded Cheatle and the security team leadership that day in Butler, Pennsylvania:

Great questions from @Jim_Jordan, but how in the world is this idiot director still employed? Shameful. pic.twitter.com/0tfE1BD9W6 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 22, 2024

One awkward and telling moment came when Cheatle claimed officers weren't aware there was a shooting on the roof of a nearby structure, which was obliterated with this video:

Kimberly Cheatle is shown footage of Trump rally goers pointing to the shooter on the roof.



She then attempts to explain how the Secret Service were not aware that there was a threat to President Trump and why the rally was never paused.



This is a crazy clip pic.twitter.com/gsmbSBywrl — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 22, 2024

"Officers weren't made aware" is the lamest and least believable excuse of all time considering videos we've all seen.

I bet she saw those videos day one — E Conway (@Elwoodlencon) July 22, 2024

"I can speak in generalities..."



Cheatle caught in a lie by rally attendee's videotape...she has no way out.



This is beyond incompetence. https://t.co/tlpT209Ba9 — Dr. Thomas Carr O.P. (@ArdorNew) July 22, 2024

We'll have more on this hearing as the day moves forward.