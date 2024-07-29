Speaker Mike Johnson BLASTED for Choices for Trump Assassination Task Force

WATCH: Mary Katherine Ham Perfectly Parodies the 'White Women For Kamala' Meeting
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on July 29, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

House Speaker Mike Johnson and Minority Leader Extreme Hakeem Jeffries have announced the members of the Trump Assassination Task Force that will reportedly look into all of the security failures that took place the day a would-be assassin shot Donald Trump in the ear at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Fortunately, Democrats didn't get their wish that January 6 select committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson sit on the task force, after he'd introduced legislation to strip Trump of his Secret Service protection with his proposed Denying Infinite Security and Government Resources Allocated toward Convicted and Extremely Dishonorable Former Protectees Act (the DISGRACED Act, get it?).

Democratic members will include Reps. Jason Crow of Colorado, Lou Correa of California, Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, Glenn Ivey of Maryland, and Jared Moskowitz of Florida.

The big question on everyone's minds — where the hell weren't former Navy SEALs Cory Mills and Eli Crane put on the task force?

Here's a video Crane posted from the site of the assassination attempt just days after:

It would seem pretty obvious to put Crane on the task force if they wanted some true insight into the assassination attempt.

Will this task force be as big a joke as the January 6 select committee?

We still have plenty of questions.

