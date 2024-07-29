Speaker Mike Johnson BLASTED for Choices for Trump Assassination Task Force

House Speaker Mike Johnson and Minority Leader Extreme Hakeem Jeffries have announced the members of the Trump Assassination Task Force that will reportedly look into all of the security failures that took place the day a would-be assassin shot Donald Trump in the ear at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Fortunately, Democrats didn't get their wish that January 6 select committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson sit on the task force, after he'd introduced legislation to strip Trump of his Secret Service protection with his proposed Denying Infinite Security and Government Resources Allocated toward Convicted and Extremely Dishonorable Former Protectees Act (the DISGRACED Act, get it?).

SCOOP: Republican House Members are RAGING at Speaker Johnson for once again bowing to Democrats on Trump Assassination Task Force, choosing weak and unserious members:



'No one has experience in counter sniper, motorcade, close protection or advance team operations'



'Not good' — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 29, 2024

GOP House Members are texting me: 'This task force will get fooled by security state double-speak and not be allowed to seek the truth' — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 29, 2024

Text from Member of Republican Conference:



"Johnson, per usual, folds like a cheap lawn chair" — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 29, 2024

Democratic members will include Reps. Jason Crow of Colorado, Lou Correa of California, Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, Glenn Ivey of Maryland, and Jared Moskowitz of Florida.

The big question on everyone's minds — where the hell weren't former Navy SEALs Cory Mills and Eli Crane put on the task force?

Where the hell is Cory Mills? If he is not put on this JV task force, Americans will not believe a single thing on this theater bullshit results — BONDOMBIE (@Bondombie) July 29, 2024

Listen you spineless snake in the grass, why didn’t you add @RepEliCrane & @CoryMillsFL to the Task Force? You are well aware they have the expertise to expose security failures more than the other members. Perhaps we shd create a committee to investigate who you’re talking to🐍 — La Palabra (@MinKro123) July 29, 2024

As usual @SpeakerJohnson YOU continue to disappoint Republicans. The 2 most important members of Congress that shoukd gave been appointed to this weak TASK FORCE are @RepEliCrane ( who was a sniper & has already been to PA) & Cory Mills also Military. Include them!!!! — * (@CrystalBlueRed) July 29, 2024

Here's a video Crane posted from the site of the assassination attempt just days after:

I’m on the roof of the building in Butler, PA where shots were fired in an attempt to assassinate President Trump.



As a former Navy SEAL sniper, it was clear to me that many security measures were dropped making Pres. Trump extremely vulnerable.



Many questions still remain. pic.twitter.com/p2EhBTFg1M — Rep. Eli Crane (@RepEliCrane) July 22, 2024

It would seem pretty obvious to put Crane on the task force if they wanted some true insight into the assassination attempt.

Mr. Speaker, why leave out @RepEliCrane and @CoryMillsFL? They clearly belong in the mix too! — Jewels Jones ® (@JewelsJonesLive) July 29, 2024

Why is Cory Mills not on this...? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 29, 2024

You may have well just put Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney on this task force

You're a complete 🤡 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) July 29, 2024

Will this task force be as big a joke as the January 6 select committee?

I am learning some really, really bad details about this task force.



Republican Members are in total revolt.



This will end badly for Mike Johnson.



More to come… https://t.co/dgQO07bYOC — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 29, 2024

I hope so. That is not an investigating task force. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) July 29, 2024

Omitting Corey Mills was a particularly egregious decision.

Don't trust DC to investigate itself. — Albert Latham (@albert1776) July 29, 2024

Clown show at best. We will get no answers✌🏼 — Frank turcotte (@Gaurddog22) July 29, 2024

We still have plenty of questions.

***