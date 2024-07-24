Biden: 'The Defense of Democracy Is More Important Than Any Title'
Claire McCaskill Shames Black Guy for Just Sitting There as Fox Called a...
'The Ad Writes Itself': Here are 2 'Choose a Side' Pics That MUST...
A Feature, Not a Bug: Republicans Warn Newsom His Oil Refining Phase-Out Hurts...
Lefties Angry VP Harris Is Being Called a 'DEI Hire' Can Take It...
Here's NBC News' Chuck Todd Saying Kamala Harris Was Put in Charge of...
The Reason Barack and Michelle Obama Have Not Endorsed Kamala Revealed
Kamala Harris (Who Received ZERO Votes This Year) Says People Have the Power...
Anti-Netanyahu Protesters Burn American Flag While Yelling 'Allahu Akbar'
The Gaslighting Begins: CNN Reporter Says It's a Lie Biden Vowed to Pick...
Rashida Tlaib Attempts Shade at Bibi but Twitter Uno Reverses and Mocks Her...
It's Not Just Anti-Israel, It's Anti-AMERICAN: Protesters Remove American Flags Outside DC...
'Quite Bloodthirsty': Sen. Elizabeth Warren Points to Kamala Harris' Biggest Accomplishmen...
CNN Stunned, Hopes Shattered, Polls & Ads Wreck Kamala's Chances!

Disgraceful Dems Want Bennie Thompson on July 13 Subcommittee AFTER He Tried to Deny Trump SS Protection

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on July 24, 2024
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

The Democrats are absolutely shameless. 

Mississippi Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson tried to strip Donald Trump of his Secret Service protection after being convicted in court of multiple felonies. He tried to walk this back after the failed assassination attempt on Trump, but got smacked down by Community Notes.

Advertisement

Now the Democrats want Thompson -- who tried to deny Trump Secret Service protection -- on the subcommittee investigating the events of July 13.

The GOP cannot allow this.

It's hard to come to any other conclusion than they want Trump to come to harm.

They never stop.

They want him out of the campaign by any means necessary, it seems.

They don't care if they get caught.

They'll just lie about.

Recommended

The Reason Barack and Michelle Obama Have Not Endorsed Kamala Revealed
justmindy
Advertisement

All the Left had to do is not be insane and they can't do it.

He's a partisan, and a dangerous one.

No. The GOP should block this.

He better not allow this.

Tags: ASSASSINATION COMMITTEE CONGRESS DEMOCRATS DONALD TRUMP INVESTIGATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Reason Barack and Michelle Obama Have Not Endorsed Kamala Revealed
justmindy
Biden: 'The Defense of Democracy Is More Important Than Any Title'
Brett T.
'The Ad Writes Itself': Here are 2 'Choose a Side' Pics That MUST End Up in a Trump Commercial
Doug P.
Claire McCaskill Shames Black Guy for Just Sitting There as Fox Called a Sorority 'Colored'
Brett T.
Rashida Tlaib Attempts Shade at Bibi but Twitter Uno Reverses and Mocks Her Instead
justmindy
Lefties Angry VP Harris Is Being Called a 'DEI Hire' Can Take It Up With Biden (WH Transcript FTW!)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Reason Barack and Michelle Obama Have Not Endorsed Kamala Revealed justmindy
Advertisement