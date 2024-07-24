Disgraceful Dems Want Bennie Thompson on July 13 Subcommittee AFTER He Tried to Deny Trump SS Protection

The Democrats are absolutely shameless.

Mississippi Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson tried to strip Donald Trump of his Secret Service protection after being convicted in court of multiple felonies. He tried to walk this back after the failed assassination attempt on Trump, but got smacked down by Community Notes.

Now the Democrats want Thompson -- who tried to deny Trump Secret Service protection -- on the subcommittee investigating the events of July 13.

🚨 NEW: Democrats are trying to place Rep. Bennie Thompson on the subcommittee to investigate the attempted assas*ination of Trump



INSANE.



This is the SAME Congressman that introduced legislation to STRIP Trump of his Secret Service Protection



Their goal is to DERAIL this… pic.twitter.com/2sWBvYVXko — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 24, 2024

The GOP cannot allow this.

Bennie wants Trump de*d... Cant happen. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 24, 2024

It's hard to come to any other conclusion than they want Trump to come to harm.

It never ends with these criminals. — Paul Hookem 🇺🇸 (@PaulHook_em) July 24, 2024

They never stop.

They’re doing this because they want Trump dead. Should be easy to see at this point. — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) July 24, 2024

They want him out of the campaign by any means necessary, it seems.

They make it so blatantly obvious. It’s like they have no fear of being caught anymore. — BoomBoomJenkins (@JenkinsBoom) July 24, 2024

They don't care if they get caught.

They'll just lie about.

Just when you think the Left would hold it together: https://t.co/sjHufGddNf — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) July 24, 2024

All the Left had to do is not be insane and they can't do it.

The same Bennie Thompson who, days after J6, sent a letter filled with inflammatory rhetoric to TSA, demanding they restrict J6ers ability to fly, labeling them "white supremacist, domestic terrorist insurrectionists".

This hyper partisan should be no part of this investigation. https://t.co/G6TBHerZPY pic.twitter.com/y7aLHOceLL — Tiffanie Tx (@tiffanie_tx) July 24, 2024

He's a partisan, and a dangerous one.

No. The GOP should block this.

.@SpeakerJohnson you are really going to let this man the one that tried to take SS protection from trump on the subcommittee wtf. https://t.co/dLi3oFCxyA — Grizzly (@Purple_Pupp) July 24, 2024

He better not allow this.