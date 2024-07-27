Feel the UNITY: Harris Campaign Holds Race- and Gender-Specific Supporter Calls
Ben Smith Wants to Know Who Gets Credit for the 'Incredibly Well Executed' Kamala Rollout

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on July 27, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

It certainly has been a big week for vice president and presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Without a single vote cast, she has been installed as the nominee after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race on X on Sunday. Her radical leftist graphic designer got right to work on rebranding all of the Biden-Harris campaign's social media logos and avatars. And the media went into overdrive dispelling the notion that Harris was ever officially the "border czar," even going back and erasing old references from news stories and Wikipedia.

The Democrat machine went into action immediately (without consulting Democrat voters), and Semafor's Ben Smith, formerly of BuzzFeed, genuinely wants to know who gets the credit for Harris' "incredibly well executed" rollout.

Hmm. It's like it was all ready to go after Biden disappeared from public view for five days.

