Ben Smith Wants to Know Who Gets Credit for the 'Incredibly Well Executed' Kamala Rollout

It certainly has been a big week for vice president and presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Without a single vote cast, she has been installed as the nominee after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race on X on Sunday. Her radical leftist graphic designer got right to work on rebranding all of the Biden-Harris campaign's social media logos and avatars. And the media went into overdrive dispelling the notion that Harris was ever officially the "border czar," even going back and erasing old references from news stories and Wikipedia.

The Democrat machine went into action immediately (without consulting Democrat voters), and Semafor's Ben Smith, formerly of BuzzFeed, genuinely wants to know who gets the credit for Harris' "incredibly well executed" rollout.

Genuine question: Who, beyond the candidate, gets credit for the Kamala rollout? Has just been incredibly well executed. — Ben Smith (@semaforben) July 26, 2024

Hmm. It's like it was all ready to go after Biden disappeared from public view for five days.

Media scum. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 27, 2024

You guys forced the sitting President into hiding by finally publishing stories about him being mentally unfit for office, successfully forcing him to drop out of the race through extreme duress, and are gaslighting everyone like she was supposed to be the nominee the whole time — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) July 26, 2024

Uh, the news media??!



Come on, Ben. You are better than this! — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) July 26, 2024

Are you referring to the legacy media who are actively covering up Kamala's record and past public statements, Benny? — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) July 26, 2024

Gee, I wonder. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) July 26, 2024

Wednesday's edition of the Washington Post had no fewer than 10 different articles about Harris, including three in its Style section.

The print edition of today’s Post features ten different articles about Harris. Not one is critical of her or her record. The style section has three. pic.twitter.com/1XaHlE7MqX — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 24, 2024

Much of the credit for “Kamala’s incredibly well-executed rollout” goes to corporate media.



They are steadfastly indifferent to her beliefs, policies, ideology or differences with Biden.



It’s all swooning over celebrities, culture war candy and white-liberal identity politics. https://t.co/cnXDM90wD7 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 27, 2024

Planned long ago, well before the debate fiasco. — Carl Cottingham (@cottinghamcarl) July 27, 2024

How long does this last and when will the media actually do their job? — Wilde Seneca (@Real_AEX) July 27, 2024

It's been planned for months, what do you expect. — Terence Curren (@terencecurren) July 27, 2024

It’s been planned for at least months — Tom Davis (@tomofdavis) July 27, 2024

Planned for months obviously. Right in front of POTUS. — Jim Tesorero (@JimTesorero) July 27, 2024

Totalitarianism is kind of a group effort — exiled midwit (@johnniac_3) July 27, 2024

It wasn’t well executed at all. People saw right through the phoniness of it all. It’s a very short lived honeymoon with hardly any kind of a significant bounce.



She’s horrible. — Rodster🇺🇸 (@clantro) July 27, 2024

Democrat machine just changes the name and keeps on chuggin' — Michael Vanwagenen (@mikevwvo) July 27, 2024

It might have appeared in the media to have been an incredibly well-executed rollout but we say plenty of Democrats on Twitter who were pissed that their 14 million votes in the primary for Biden were just tossed out and a replacement anointed.

It’s almost parody at this point. pic.twitter.com/VvgdJtY9JG — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 26, 2024





