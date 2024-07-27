Radicals Hire Radicals: Harris Campaign Graphic Designer Has History of Calling for Political Violence

The members of a candidates staff reflect who the candidate is, and what he or she is willing to tolerate.

We already know Kamala Harris has thrown support behind BLM/Antifa rioters -- even raising funds to bail them out of prison pretrial -- so it really isn't surprising one of her campaign staffers, graphic designer Ana Rice, is also a Leftist radical who supports arson and political violence.

Kamala Harris’ graphic designer Ana Rice has history of calling for arson, political violence https://t.co/ZeQE1XWuma pic.twitter.com/8mP4KEBEUj — NY Post Opinion (@NYPostOpinion) July 26, 2024

More from The New York Post:

The lead graphic designer for the Harris for President campaign premiered the campaign’s new logo design this week, receiving millions of impressions and praise on X for the 24-hour rebranding. But on the same account, the Brooklyn-based designer has a long history of urging political violence and crime. “[M]e and my designers made this. [T]his is crazy,” wrote Ana Cherée Rice, 32, on Monday. Accompanying the post was the official new campaign logo declaring “Harris for President” in blue and red text. Rice’s professional social media pages list her pronouns and her interest in diversity, inclusion and equity. But a scratch behind her public X profile “@theanarice,” where she regularly promotes her work, shows support for extreme political violence, a sympathy for communism and even hatred of the Democrats she is working for. As violent BLM-Antifa deadly rioting and arson attacks took hold in Minneapolis in late May 2020 after George Floyd died, Rice posted on then-Twitter, demanding her comrades “burn all that sh— down.” The following day, on May 29, she was at a riot in New York City where she was detained by the NYPD.

If we had a journalist class, they'd ask Kamala about this.

They won't.

Yeah but I love her vampire books. — Lysander Pooner (@JStewar87337561) July 27, 2024

This made us giggle.





Figures. Radical lefties. — King of Cool 👓 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@gmandan007) July 27, 2024

We're not surprised.

At all.

Yeah. Pretend shock is all we've got, too.

She has a graphic designer?



I assumed Joe was just using Microsoft Paint https://t.co/J0Erz3avYK — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 27, 2024

Ouch.

I'm more offended that she's called a graphic designer. — Diego❤️🐢 (@DiegoLTortoise) July 27, 2024

In that same vein. Brutal.

Imagine what her Cabinet and White House staff would be like.

Vetting effort going fine it seems. https://t.co/qje1PJCNTz — Walter Olson (@walterolson) July 27, 2024

We don't believe for a minute Rice wasn't vetted.

She was.

And the campaign was okay with the stuff she said and posted.

Graphic design and insurrection are my passions https://t.co/L8FoE7h51P — Joe Bidengham (@teafortillerman) July 27, 2024

Oh, never change, X. Never change.

Are there any sane Democrats out there working for Kamala? https://t.co/8cwImuMzkN — commonsense (@commonsense258) July 27, 2024

Not that we're aware of.

Which says a lot -- the sane Democrats are avoiding her campaign like the plague.

Wonder why.

That old news adage still rings true.

What you get when you nominate a California democrat. https://t.co/ckHsPcvSim — The Ghost of Thaddeus Stevens (@GhostofThaddeus) July 27, 2024

Yep. California policies on a national scale.

lol it’s who they all are, radicals pretending to be centrist. https://t.co/2asyvfCOex — Gary (@garyalan82) July 27, 2024

Pretending, with an assist from the media.