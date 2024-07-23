NYT: ‘Far Right’ Spreads Baseless Claims About Biden’s Whereabouts

Our own Sam Janney had some breaking news earlier Tuesday afternoon … President Joe Biden was actually seen in public for the first time in almost a week. Is his bout with "COVID" over? (Some reliable sources said that he'd suffered a medical emergency in Las Vegas, most likely "a transient ischemic attack," leading the city to clear a route to the hospital. In any case, he's alive.

For the first time since dropping out of the presidential race, and after hiding for 5 full days, Biden is finally seen in public. pic.twitter.com/DI0aY6lTU4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 23, 2024

As we reported Monday, people were beginning to ask for proof of life. Biden just went to his Delaware beach house and disappeared, finally announcing he was dropping out of the race on Sunday via a letter posted on X.

The New York Times has, of course, reported that the "far-right" had spread baseless claims about Biden's whereabouts. First, it wasn't just the "far-right" that found it odd that Biden would just disappear for nearly a week. Is Jonah Goldberg "far-right"? To the New York Times he probably is.

Kinda feel like Biden needs to, you know, say something to the American people pretty soon. Like on camera. This is getting weird. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) July 22, 2024

It was getting weird.

This morning's New York Times headline.



The lack of shame it takes for them to go right back to this after they claimed it was a conspiracy theory that Biden was senile and would drop out is unfathomable. pic.twitter.com/6qkuckh2d3 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 23, 2024

In case that gets cut off:

When did he test positive for COVID-19? Right after visiting that restaurant and shaking hands with everybody there?

"sidelined with COVID" 🤣 — Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) July 23, 2024

If it’s just coming from the “far right” and is “baseless,” it shouldn’t be that hard to disprove, right?! — Rebecca Downs🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@RebeccaRoseGold) July 23, 2024

You would have thought he would make a TV appearance to announce he was stepping down from the campaign. He's done it before from his beach house, as recently as Donald Trump's assassination attempt.

Unfathomable yes, so very on brand for the New York Times, also yes. — Ironhead841 (@Mt2Aguy) July 23, 2024

When you deny the American people information on the state of the supposed leader’s condition you get “baseless claims”. — GibStra (@GibStra) July 23, 2024

Just a reminder that less than a week ago people were trying to convince themselves that not only was Trump actually hit with glass, but that changed the calculus of the attempt in any meaningful way. — Charlie's Peefeet (@charliespeefeet) July 23, 2024

A week ago a shock poll found that 34 percent of registered Democrats believe Trump staged his own assassination attempt. Where was the Times reporting on the "far-left" on that baseless claim?

You'd think with their track record of "baseless claims" and "conspiracy theories" that turn out to be true they'd be a little more cautious. Nope! — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) July 23, 2024

If the American public are asking where he is, we can be damn sure our enemies are keeping a close watch too. — Sally (@MustangSally_12) July 23, 2024

He dropped out via X…. I mean, if this were the 90’s and the President dropped out by leaving a post-it on his desk, I think most people would think “that’s weird” and have a few questions. — little dog (@little_dog28) July 23, 2024

Just like this conspiracy theory pic.twitter.com/m0553tCh5m — NorCalGal🗽🇺🇸 (@Sob916) July 23, 2024

The president of the united states ended his re election campaign via social media post and was less visible than cousin Jeffrey for days, but sure, this is the story. — ob1156 (@ob1156) July 23, 2024

No one at the Times thought it was odd that there was radio silence from Biden for five days?

