NYT: ‘Far Right’ Spreads Baseless Claims About Biden’s Whereabouts

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on July 23, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Our own Sam Janney had some breaking news earlier Tuesday afternoon … President Joe Biden was actually seen in public for the first time in almost a week. Is his bout with "COVID" over? (Some reliable sources said that he'd suffered a medical emergency in Las Vegas, most likely "a transient ischemic attack," leading the city to clear a route to the hospital. In any case, he's alive.

As we reported Monday, people were beginning to ask for proof of life. Biden just went to his Delaware beach house and disappeared, finally announcing he was dropping out of the race on Sunday via a letter posted on X. 

The New York Times has, of course, reported that the "far-right" had spread baseless claims about Biden's whereabouts. First, it wasn't just the "far-right" that found it odd that Biden would just disappear for nearly a week. Is Jonah Goldberg "far-right"? To the New York Times he probably is.

It was getting weird. 

In case that gets cut off:

When did he test positive for COVID-19? Right after visiting that restaurant and shaking hands with everybody there?

You would have thought he would make a TV appearance to announce he was stepping down from the campaign. He's done it before from his beach house, as recently as Donald Trump's assassination attempt.

A week ago a shock poll found that 34 percent of registered Democrats believe Trump staged his own assassination attempt. Where was the Times reporting on the "far-left" on that baseless claim?

No one at the Times thought it was odd that there was radio silence from Biden for five days?

***

