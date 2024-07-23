AFP Warns of Kamala Harris Being Flooded With 'Gendered Disinformation'

As Twitchy's Amy Curtis posted earlier Tuesday, the Associated Press was already circling the wagons around Vice President Kamala Harris, saying that a "wave of false claims about her eligibility and her background" were swirling the moment she became a nominee for president.

Advertisement

Not to be outdone, Agence France-Presse (AFP) quickly rushed out a piece about the "flood of gendered disinformation" about Harris. What the hell is "gendered disinformation"? Is that like when people refer to Michelle Obama as "Big Mike"?

Doctored images, sexual slurs, racial innuendos.



False narratives around Kamala Harris have surged online after she emerged as the Democratic frontrunner in the US presidential race, with researchers warning of a flood of gendered disinformationhttps://t.co/XDpDugIAsf pic.twitter.com/g59zCwMinr — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 23, 2024

False narratives have surged online! The thing is, a lot of authentic narratives have emerged online, and if AFP were a real news agency, they'd cover those. Doctored images, like the AI-generated fan art of Harris as Captain America?

Anuj Chopra reports:

Doctored images, sexual slurs, racial innuendos -- false narratives around Kamala Harris surged online as she emerged as the Democratic frontrunner in the US presidential race, with researchers warning of an incoming flood of gendered disinformation. … An online explosion of misogynistic and sexist narratives about Harris quickly ensued, including previously debunked falsehoods. Some social media posts repeated suggestions Harris "slept her way to the top" in American politics, citing her brief relationship in the 1990s with former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown.

Yeah? Prove to us that's a debunked falsehood. We dare you to commit to journalism.

“citing her brief relationship in the 1990s with former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown, who, 30 years her senior, appointed her to several well-paying government boards during their relationship and later recruited her to a position in city hall while mayor.” — Kneisley (@yelsienk) July 23, 2024

Montell and Willie approve this ho. 👌 — Leemo1001 (@leemo1001) July 23, 2024





AFP running cover — AbandonHope (@AbandonHope192) July 23, 2024

Until about a month ago Republicans were accused of pushing misinformation for saying Biden would be pushed out. — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 23, 2024

"Gendered disinformation" is the latest iteration of "Cheap fakes".



Meaning, we're going to make believe it's not true, for as long as possible. And then, when no longer possible, we're going to do a 360 on a dime, without an ounce of shame. — SO (@SamIam122749) July 23, 2024

Straight back to playing for the team. https://t.co/7HYZEcrPYa — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 23, 2024

The water carrying resumes — Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) July 23, 2024

Are you on her campaign committee? — SoOverIt (@anypigslft2) July 23, 2024

"Gendered disinformation" lol



Honestly you people are straight out of an Orwell novel. — Marc 💥 (@justoutlander) July 23, 2024

She is such a poor victim.....



And nothing else. — General Catton, soon warlord of former Seattle (@TheGenCatton) July 23, 2024

Ah, I see Kamala's PR Firm is speaking up. — Sistro Mondain 🐊 🇺🇸😼 (@SistroMondain) July 23, 2024

Advertisement

Does @afp have to register this ad with the FEC?

I can assure you, portraying Kamala as a bumbling, incompetent, cackling, idiot is about as accurate as you can get. Have you watched the clips of her from the past?

Unburdened by the past?

😂 — K_NINE_UNIT (@KNINEUNIT1) July 23, 2024





I am very proud to say that all of my disinformation is gendered — "And he called me a baboon, thinks I'm his wife!" (@goyvey69) July 23, 2024

You are actual propaganda trash. — CatoTheElder556 (@CElder556) July 23, 2024

Kamala slept her way to power.



Kamala isn’t black.



Kamala has the IQ of potato salad.



Kamala is one of the most unlikeable candidates in recent memory.



But you’ll cover up all of that just to have the DNC in power, right AFP? — Gordon Shumway (@funkydeliver) July 23, 2024

They tried to sink President Joe Biden's election with Russian disinformation, i.e., Hunter Biden's laptop. Now we've moved on from Russia disinformation to "gendered disinformation." It was absolutely predictable.

***