MSNBC's Joy Reid Says Black Men at RNC Are 'White Adjacent'

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on July 20, 2024
Townhall Media

We've written a lot about the idea of being "white adjacent" before. It's a term usually used for Asian Americans. Last year, The Nation did a piece on how Asian American conservatives had become "key allies of white supremacy." In 2021, we did a piece on former San Francisco school board vice president Alison Collins, who refused to resign after a number of anti-Asian American tweets surfaced, along with her belief that Asian American students use “white supremacist thinking” to get ahead and are the “house n****rs” of the district.

Along with the rest of her unhinged MSNBC co-hosts, Joy Reid pretended to be in Milwaukee at the Republican National Convention by broadcasting in front of a large LED screen showing the convention floor. While watching the RNC's footage, she spotted some black men in the crowd … quite a few, actually. This is the first we'd heard black men called white adjacent, but there you go.

She's also revealed that Donald Trump's attempted assassination was staged and he wasn't hit by a bullet. And MSNBC continues to pay her millions.

Exactly: academically successful, economically successful … it's all white adjacent.

But they share the belief that if you vote for Donald Trump "you ain't black."

She's a horrible person, as is Joy Behar. And yet they're paid millions to spout crap like this.

And they support Biden, who says black entrepreneurs are different because they don't have lawyers or accountants like white entrepreneurs, and that blacks have trouble using the internet and computers.

"White adjacent."

***

