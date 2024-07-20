MSNBC's Joy Reid Says Black Men at RNC Are 'White Adjacent'

We've written a lot about the idea of being "white adjacent" before. It's a term usually used for Asian Americans. Last year, The Nation did a piece on how Asian American conservatives had become "key allies of white supremacy." In 2021, we did a piece on former San Francisco school board vice president Alison Collins, who refused to resign after a number of anti-Asian American tweets surfaced, along with her belief that Asian American students use “white supremacist thinking” to get ahead and are the “house n****rs” of the district.

Along with the rest of her unhinged MSNBC co-hosts, Joy Reid pretended to be in Milwaukee at the Republican National Convention by broadcasting in front of a large LED screen showing the convention floor. While watching the RNC's footage, she spotted some black men in the crowd … quite a few, actually. This is the first we'd heard black men called white adjacent, but there you go.

.@JoyAnnReid thinks black men who are pro-family and refuse to be henpecked by bitter feminists are “white adjacent.” Can you imagine the meltdown she’ll have if Trump wins the election w/ >30% of the black male vote?pic.twitter.com/gWfIytCHt1 — Delano Squires (@DelanoSquires) July 19, 2024

If you're black and support Trump, according to Joy Reid you're not black...You're white adjacent.



You can't make this shit up. Seriously. Why does your political affiliation change your skin color?



If you don't vote for me, you ain't black (Joe Biden) — Hawk Tuah Beaver (@AngeredBeaver) July 19, 2024

Joy Reid just called black men “white adjacent” on MSNBC — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) July 18, 2024

Incredible — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 19, 2024

Already a prolific homophobe and racist, she's adding sexism to her resume. — Gary in DFW (@LakerGMC_) July 19, 2024

She needs to be institutionalized — MWW 🇺🇸🦁🫡 (@MrWhoWhat) July 18, 2024

And to be precise it is straight black men that they don't like. That's why on Democrat controlled corporate TV, you rarely see straight black men.



Straight black men are leaving the Dems. The gay black men and women are not going anywhere. It's a unique battle. pic.twitter.com/isBe4p6vjL — MiddleMaga.com (@StucknDaMid) July 19, 2024

Joy is special. — Marc Beckman (@MarcBeckman) July 18, 2024

She's also revealed that Donald Trump's attempted assassination was staged and he wasn't hit by a bullet. And MSNBC continues to pay her millions.

The jiujitsu that racists have to do is I hate to say entertaining to watch — THX 1139 (@fred62159179) July 19, 2024

She needs to be off air😬 — Arun Dev (@A1Flipper) July 19, 2024

The Joy Reid Reality Show would be amazing. Why be bogged down by news reporting and facts when it could be Joy’s “lived experience” 24/7? — Suzy Shofar (@suzylebo) July 19, 2024

Sis that gets on national TV with a blonde wig says that — E Farrell The Sports Reporter (@efarrell5050) July 19, 2024

That's Marxist for "successful".



Just like how Asians are "white adjacent". — Chess (@forktown385) July 19, 2024

Exactly: academically successful, economically successful … it's all white adjacent.

Black guys, don’t forget to get your white adjacent privilege cards. — Hoyvin (@Hoyvin2) July 19, 2024

As she also shills for an 80 year old white male.



I mean wtf are we doing here? — MALIKمَلِك (@kinglik18) July 19, 2024

But they share the belief that if you vote for Donald Trump "you ain't black."

She’s not a good person — GoodCharlieT (@GoodCharlieT) July 19, 2024

She's a horrible person, as is Joy Behar. And yet they're paid millions to spout crap like this.

And they support Biden, who says black entrepreneurs are different because they don't have lawyers or accountants like white entrepreneurs, and that blacks have trouble using the internet and computers.

"White adjacent."

