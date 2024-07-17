Elon Musk Moving SpaceX HQ to Texas After California Passes New Law

Get the U-Hauls ready … X owner Elon Musk says he's moving SpaceX headquarters from California to Texas. He said a string of legislation has led to the decision, but the final straw was Gov. Gavin Newsom signing a law allowing schools to affirm their students' new sexual identities without informing the parents.

Gavin Newsom signed AB1955 today which bans schools from making rules requiring parental notification if a child identifies as transgender.



Get your kids out of public schools. pic.twitter.com/7yISZBUYR4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 16, 2024

We've reported on a school with a "transition closet," so that students can switch into clothes that reflect their true gender identity … "like the superheroes they are." They can have their teachers call them by their preferred names and pronouns as well, all while keeping it a secret from their parents.

So the state is the parent in California now @GavinNewsom? https://t.co/hqyP4jgTwt — @jason (@Jason) July 16, 2024

Musk says he's out.

This is the final straw.



Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas. https://t.co/cpWUDgBWFe — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 16, 2024

I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 16, 2024

But State Sen. Scott Weiner (ugh, this guy again) says the new law will save children from violence and homelessness.

Thank you @GavinNewsom for signing AB 1955, which bans forced outing policies, where school districts require teachers to out trans kids to their parents — whether or not the kid is ready to come out & even if outing the kid will put them at risk of violence or homelessness. — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) July 15, 2024

The parents are always the enemy of these school districts. Everything would be fine without the parents.

This scumbag is giddy knowing that vulnerable children are now legally fair game. Parents will be locked out of their own kids’ lives while the groomers pour trans poison into their young ears.



AB1955 is a veritable textbook for the sexual exploitation of California’s children. https://t.co/CXsfghyXFi — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 16, 2024

What is it about California? Something in the water??! — Karen Cook (@kayceeinva) July 16, 2024

Get your kids out of California!!! — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) July 16, 2024

Giving the state and schools the power to interfere between children and parents, specifically around the issue of childhood sexuality? Of course Rob Bonta, Scott Weiner, and Gavin Newsom are the first ones online for this amoral disgusting government overreach. — 🌈 Tess T. Eccles-Brown, PhD (@TTEcclesBrown) July 16, 2024

I'm glad I don't live there. If they tried that with my kids it would not end well for anyone, including me. No way in hell I just stand by and let them abuse my kids. — Peter S. Lee (@pleemirage) July 16, 2024

Wiener is a textbook groomer. — Diatribe (@stacarter) July 17, 2024

Homeschool your kids.



It's not worth risking them in these socialist institutions. — Milan Sipic (@klaviercop) July 16, 2024

I've said it for a long time...the problem is the public education system. It has been corrupted & used to employ the most extreme ideas of the leftist culture. If we don't reclaim public education, there is no American future. — Jimmy America (@jimmy_amer13030) July 16, 2024

Wonder how long California can bleed all its tax base. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 16, 2024

California's loss. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 16, 2024

The state will take away your kids in California https://t.co/1dCMGY6Gvn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 16, 2024

California literally made you with taxpayer subsidies & because it’s the best place around. Will this be a fake temper tantrum move just like Tesla’s fake “move” to Texas? https://t.co/VN8kNFQsvf — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) July 16, 2024

You have produced nothing of value, and now you demand that others -- including those who have -- allow you to raise THEIR kids in line with YOUR radical social values. The answer is obvious: no. https://t.co/tgVg7mFJfR — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 16, 2024

You are absolutely proving his point. You are so lost in a game. California is not your business. It is a state you were elected to serve. Your conduct is unprofessional and detrimental to the state. You don't even hear yourself and how you come across. — Frank Grimes Jr. (@FrankGrimes_Jr) July 16, 2024

Once again, school districts see themselves as the caring nurturers and the parents as the enemy trying to come between them and the children they're trying to indoctrinate.

Bonus:

And 𝕏 HQ will move to Austin https://t.co/LUDfLEsztj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 16, 2024





