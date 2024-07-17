Elon Musk Moving SpaceX HQ to Texas After California Passes New Law

And? J.D. Vance Once Said Alex Jones Was a Better Source of Information...
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on July 17, 2024
AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

Get the U-Hauls ready … X owner Elon Musk says he's moving SpaceX headquarters from California to Texas. He said a string of legislation has led to the decision, but the final straw was Gov. Gavin Newsom signing a law allowing schools to affirm their students' new sexual identities without informing the parents.

We've reported on a school with a "transition closet," so that students can switch into clothes that reflect their true gender identity … "like the superheroes they are." They can have their teachers call them by their preferred names and pronouns as well, all while keeping it a secret from their parents.

Musk says he's out.

But State Sen. Scott Weiner (ugh, this guy again) says the new law will save children from violence and homelessness.

The parents are always the enemy of these school districts. Everything would be fine without the parents.

Once again, school districts see themselves as the caring nurturers and the parents as the enemy trying to come between them and the children they're trying to indoctrinate.

Bonus:


***

