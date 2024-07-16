Joy Ann Reid Attempted to Pull the Race Card but Amber Rose Was...
Sen. Chris Murphy: J.D. Vance Will Help Make America a White Patriarchal Christian Dominated Nation

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on July 16, 2024
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Sen. Chris Murphy is just a loathsome human being, and he doesn't seem to know it. The day after Donald Trump's attempted assassination, Murphy came out with one of those "what happened was unacceptable, but …" posts so many of which we've seen. 

We saw political violence all through the summers of 2020 and 2024, and it all came from the Left. Trump's glorification of political violence was his call for protesters to "peacefully and patriotically" make their way to the Capitol on January 6, and of course, as President Joe Biden just reminded NBC News' Lester Holt, Trump promised a "bloodbath" if Biden were reelected. (Also, Biden clarified he told donors it was time to put Trump in the bullseye, not the crosshairs.)

Murphy spoke with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on the opening night of the Republican National Convention, after Trump had revealed that his running mate would be Sen. J.D. Vance. Not to resort to hyperbole or anything, but Murphy said Trump chose Vance because he was a cult member who would help Trump make America an "autocratic white patriarchal Christian dominated nation." Way to lower the temperature there, Chris.

Could he have slipped any more buzzwords in there? We noticed he said Vance was representative of Christian nationalism.

They're stuck trying to create a cult around a feeble old man with dementia.

They would have done the same to anyone Trump selected, even Nikki Haley.

American voters seem to think so.

***

