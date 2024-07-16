Sen. Chris Murphy: J.D. Vance Will Help Make America a White Patriarchal Christian Dominated Nation

Sen. Chris Murphy is just a loathsome human being, and he doesn't seem to know it. The day after Donald Trump's attempted assassination, Murphy came out with one of those "what happened was unacceptable, but …" posts so many of which we've seen.

What happened Saturday is unacceptable. It should never happen again.



Toward that end, it isn't "politicizing" the tragedy to point out that no politician has done more to glorify political violence than Donald Trump.



That's just the truth. We shouldn't be afraid to say it. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 15, 2024

We saw political violence all through the summers of 2020 and 2024, and it all came from the Left. Trump's glorification of political violence was his call for protesters to "peacefully and patriotically" make their way to the Capitol on January 6, and of course, as President Joe Biden just reminded NBC News' Lester Holt, Trump promised a "bloodbath" if Biden were reelected. (Also, Biden clarified he told donors it was time to put Trump in the bullseye, not the crosshairs.)

Murphy spoke with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on the opening night of the Republican National Convention, after Trump had revealed that his running mate would be Sen. J.D. Vance. Not to resort to hyperbole or anything, but Murphy said Trump chose Vance because he was a cult member who would help Trump make America an "autocratic white patriarchal Christian dominated nation." Way to lower the temperature there, Chris.

BREAKING: J.D. Vance is going to help Trump end democracy and replace it with an autocratic white patriarchal Christian dominated nation.



Chris Murphy is an evil, useless POS and today's Democrat party can't go one minute without the divisive, insane rhetoric. pic.twitter.com/0b3yiiewUi — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 16, 2024

Could he have slipped any more buzzwords in there? We noticed he said Vance was representative of Christian nationalism.

When they say, "our democracy" they really mean "our system of control". Start substituting that when you hear them talk about "protecting" it, and everything will make more sense. — Bennetta Elliott (@belliott123) July 16, 2024

.@ChrisMurphyCT continues to be a complete and total embarrassment to the State of Connecticut.



He somehow manages to make Richard Blumenthal tolerable. — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) July 16, 2024

The Democrats are creating an army of zealots who will commit violence on their behalf. — Nikki Moonitz (@NMoonitz) July 16, 2024

They're stuck trying to create a cult around a feeble old man with dementia.

The fact they are already freaking out over Vance confirms he was the PERFECT pick. — Jan (@JanLinNV) July 16, 2024

I wasn't sure about Vance until I started watching all these radical leftists spew hate about him.



Sounds like Trump made an excellent choice. — Life is an Open Book Test. Open THE Book. (@MichaelHF2023) July 16, 2024

These are horrible people with absolutely zero positive ideas to add to any conversation — Joe Wallin (@joewallin) July 16, 2024

The Democratic Party has nothing to offer but hate, vitriol, violence and misery. — jmaceye (@jmaceye) July 16, 2024

After watching this I’m warming to Vance. Maddow hates him then I’m starting to think he’s our guy 💪 — ProtonPlan (@PlanZme) July 16, 2024

And they say it isn't incendiary rhetoric. — Jay Trott (@trottskyathome) July 16, 2024

So, not only is Trump an immediate threat, they added J.D. Vance. Right on cue. — Juno Who (@Junowhotoo) July 16, 2024

They would have done the same to anyone Trump selected, even Nikki Haley.

At this point it sounds preferable to whatever the fuck we've got going on now. — The Master of Violence (@GuyvesL) July 16, 2024

American voters seem to think so.

