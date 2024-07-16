Biden Wants to Cap Corporate Rent Increases at 5 Percent

The Widow of Hero Corey Comperatore Reveals She Has Spoken with President Trump
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on July 16, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Ever since the June 27 CNN presidential debate, the news cycle has been about President Joe Biden and whether he should be replaced as the Democrat nominee for 2024. Biden should be thankful that the assassination attempt on Donald Trump got him out of the news cycle for a bit. Biden still appeared addled in an interview with NBC News' Lester Holt, where he repeated the "very fine people" and "bloodbath" hoaxes.

Advertisement

Besides being senile, Biden has the obstacle of not having any policy to sell. "Bidenomics" is "Bidenflation," no matter what they try to tell you. The Friday before Trump was shot, Biden did an interview with Complex where he repeated the lie that he inherited a 9 percent inflation rate when he was inducted.

So how do you sell Biden aside from fear-mongering about the end of democracy?

Here's an idea: rent controls.

Walter Bloomberg had the scoop Monday:

And Biden did indeed announce his plan to cap rents.

Joy Ann Reid Attempted to Pull the Race Card but Amber Rose Was Holding a Royal Flush
justmindy
Advertisement

Is this Biden's newest attempt to buy votes after "canceling" student loans?

Advertisement

We recently did a post on Springfield, Ohio, population 60,000, trying to build housing for 20,000 Haitian illegal immigrants.

Yet another plan to destroy America. Does Biden think this is going to help him win over voters?

***

Update:

Biden told the NAACP convention that he's going to cap rent raises to $55, not 5 percent.


***

