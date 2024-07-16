Biden Wants to Cap Corporate Rent Increases at 5 Percent

Ever since the June 27 CNN presidential debate, the news cycle has been about President Joe Biden and whether he should be replaced as the Democrat nominee for 2024. Biden should be thankful that the assassination attempt on Donald Trump got him out of the news cycle for a bit. Biden still appeared addled in an interview with NBC News' Lester Holt, where he repeated the "very fine people" and "bloodbath" hoaxes.

Advertisement

Besides being senile, Biden has the obstacle of not having any policy to sell. "Bidenomics" is "Bidenflation," no matter what they try to tell you. The Friday before Trump was shot, Biden did an interview with Complex where he repeated the lie that he inherited a 9 percent inflation rate when he was inducted.

So how do you sell Biden aside from fear-mongering about the end of democracy?

Here's an idea: rent controls.

Walter Bloomberg had the scoop Monday:

BIDEN WILL ANNOUNCE PLAN TO CAP RENTS AT 5% NATIONWIDE, SOURCES SAY — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) July 15, 2024

Scoop: Biden WILL announce plan to cap rents at 5% nationwide, sources say



Would strip tax benefit from corporate landlords who dont comply



Plan, which likely requires D control of Congress, comes as Biden emphasizes populist econ ideas after debate



W/ @rachsieg… https://t.co/iOcmE9ig0e — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) July 15, 2024

And Biden did indeed announce his plan to cap rents.

I’m sending a clear message to corporate landlords: If you raise rents more than 5%, you should lose valuable tax breaks.



Families deserve housing that’s affordable – it's part of the American dream. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 16, 2024

Rent control is a failure everywhere it's tried. It inevitably drives up the cost of housing. It's a failed socialist way of thinking and proposing proves your thinking is 50 years behind the times. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 16, 2024

I'll vote Trump if he does that. Not kidding. I own a rental property and that would absolutely kill me financially. — Crazy Fenak (@CrazyFenaker) July 15, 2024

Assar Lindbeck, the late Swedish socialist who chaired the committee that awarded the Nobel Prize, famously said:



"In many cases rent control appears to be the most efficient technique presently known to destroy a city–except for bombing." https://t.co/Fx8tL853ka — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 15, 2024

In 1987, the Foreign Minister of Vietnam, Nguyen Co Thach, disagreed.



Rent control was WORSE than bombing:



"The Americans couldn't destroy Hanoi, but we have destroyed our city by very low rents. We realized it was stupid and that we must change policy." — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 15, 2024

Is this Biden's newest attempt to buy votes after "canceling" student loans?

Hey Marx, are you giving them a tax break to cover it? Maybe families deserve lowered taxes and better fiscal policies from you. https://t.co/P1KBPtNsIA — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 16, 2024

Isn’t that the message Mao gave when he took over China?



Your wrecked economy caused home prices to double idiot! Stop blaming others for your failure!! — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) July 16, 2024

SHUT THE FUCK UP



YOU are the reason why people can’t afford to live and eat. — Philip Anderson (@VoteBidenOut) July 16, 2024

Price controls don't work, this includes rent control. Even Paul Krugman has gotten this correct historically.



If you want to address affordable housing, instead of punishing + ineffective disincentives, why not create incentives or remove barriers to building more housing? — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) July 16, 2024

You just imported 10-20 million illegals causing a housing shortage. That’s why rents are so high. Simple supply vs demand. — Doug 🇺🇸 (@ProudPatriot247) July 16, 2024

Advertisement

We recently did a post on Springfield, Ohio, population 60,000, trying to build housing for 20,000 Haitian illegal immigrants.

This post was created by 20 year olds on his social team and does not actually represent the opinion or thoughts of the eldery man being held hostage. — wallstreetbets (@wallstreetbets) July 16, 2024

The staffer who wrote this post is dumb AF. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 16, 2024

Yet another plan to destroy America. Does Biden think this is going to help him win over voters?

***

Update:

Biden told the NAACP convention that he's going to cap rent raises to $55, not 5 percent.

The NAACP Convention breaks into applause after Joe Biden just announces he is going to cap raises of rent to $55.



That of course is not remotely true… pic.twitter.com/WWY5gO9BK7 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 16, 2024





***