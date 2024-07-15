NO ONE CARES: Tea Pain Crying Over Vance VP Pick Shows How DEI...
BlueAnon: Here’s Proof Trump Wasn’t Hit by a Bullet and It Was Staged
Democrats Wishcasting Hard Over Harris / Vance Debate
WATCH: Joe Biden Tries to Defend His ‘Bullseye’ Comment to Lester Holt: 'I...
James Woods Disappointed George Takei Won't Buy Into 'Unity' Talk
RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership!
Hot Take: Hunter Biden Gun Case Could Be Dismissed Like Trump’s Documents Case
'Bloodbath': President Joe Biden Tells NBC News He's Not Engaged in Trump's Sort...
Look All Those Flags: James Lindsay BLASTS Protesters Outside RNC Who Want to...
Your Handy Cheat Sheet as to Why J.D. Vance Was Donald Trump's Perfect...
Laurence Tribe Reminds Us You Reap What You Sow
Trump Nearly Being Assassinated Caused Biden WH to FINALLY Hold Somebody Accountable (JUST...
Sen. Chris Murphy: No One Has Done More to Glorify Political Violence Than...
DESPICABLE: AOC Absolutely ROASTED for Post About Democrats 'Resigning to Fascism'

Keith Olbermann Wants Judge Aileen Cannon Arrested, Even If They Have to Make Up the Charge

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on July 15, 2024
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported Monday morning, Judge Aileen Cannon, who was overseeing Donald Trump's classified documents case, dismissed it, writing that Special Counsel Jack Smith's appointment was unconstitutional. TV lawyers seemed to think that, by the same reasoning, Hunter Biden's case could be dismissed too … except for the fact that David Weiss was an active U.S. Attorney within the Justice Department who had been confirmed by the Senate, neither of which applied to Smith.

Advertisement

What's pathetic is that Keith Olbermann won't even see the irony in his own tweet calling for Cannon to be arrested, even if they had to make up a charge.

Recommended

Democrats Wishcasting Hard Over Harris / Vance Debate
Gordon K
Advertisement

Even Nina Turner disagrees:

Advertisement

The defenders of democracy now want to make up charges against judges who rule according to the Constitution.

Olbermann really seems to have a thing about women, too.

***

Tags: ARREST DONALD TRUMP KEITH OLBERMANN CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrats Wishcasting Hard Over Harris / Vance Debate
Gordon K
WATCH: Joe Biden Tries to Defend His ‘Bullseye’ Comment to Lester Holt: 'I Didn't Say Crosshairs’
Aaron Walker
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
James Woods Disappointed George Takei Won't Buy Into 'Unity' Talk
Brett T.
BlueAnon: Here’s Proof Trump Wasn’t Hit by a Bullet and It Was Staged
Brett T.
Look All Those Flags: James Lindsay BLASTS Protesters Outside RNC Who Want to 'Save Democracy'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Democrats Wishcasting Hard Over Harris / Vance Debate Gordon K
Advertisement