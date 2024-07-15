Keith Olbermann Wants Judge Aileen Cannon Arrested, Even If They Have to Make Up the Charge

As Twitchy reported Monday morning, Judge Aileen Cannon, who was overseeing Donald Trump's classified documents case, dismissed it, writing that Special Counsel Jack Smith's appointment was unconstitutional. TV lawyers seemed to think that, by the same reasoning, Hunter Biden's case could be dismissed too … except for the fact that David Weiss was an active U.S. Attorney within the Justice Department who had been confirmed by the Senate, neither of which applied to Smith.

Advertisement

What's pathetic is that Keith Olbermann won't even see the irony in his own tweet calling for Cannon to be arrested, even if they had to make up a charge.

President Biden should take the SCOTUS cloaking mask of immunity and have Merrick Garland arrest Aileen Cannon. If they need to make up a charge, haul her in for impersonating a judge. — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 15, 2024

"Make up a charge" ... that's exactly how we got here. https://t.co/4ZIRbRjdjF — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) July 15, 2024

Ah yes, nothing like saving democracy by imprisoning judges who rule against you. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 15, 2024

Nothing says saving democracy like imprisoning judges on made-up charges because you don't a like legally-sound decision. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 15, 2024

I thought you claimed to support democracy. You're a bitter, old man who's always angry. Perhaps it's time for you to take a break. — Vivek Ganapathy Ramaswamy (parody) (@VivekRammaswamy) July 15, 2024

Nothing says protecting democracy like “make up a charge”. — Bad Snoopy (@badsnoopy__) July 15, 2024

Even Nina Turner disagrees:

No, the President should not “make up a charge” to arrest a judge. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) July 15, 2024

Biden: Tone down the rhetoric.



Olbermann: Arrest Judge Cannon.



These people can’t change. — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) July 15, 2024

Actually Keith, it’s Jack Smith who needs to be hauled in for impersonating as special counsel. — AG 🔥 (@Yolo304741) July 15, 2024

I’ve been thinking about you Keith. It’s been a really bad few days. the Biden debate Trump surviving assassination and now this case being dismissed are you OK? — Dr. Literaleigh A Pheline 🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@Sarcasmcat24) July 15, 2024

I think you are describing an authoritarian dictatorship…why does following the constitution offend you? This ruling was expected weeks ago after it came to the attention of congress the Jack Smith was appointed unconditionally. — Accountability Matters (@geosciteacher17) July 15, 2024

“Make up a charge”



They been doing that all along anyway 😂 — Ben Jammin 🍌 (@xBenJamminx) July 15, 2024

Sounds kinda fascist, fascist. — TexasSloopy (@SloopyTexas) July 15, 2024

Sadly as much as you like to project those thoughts onto us

That is your side's MO — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) July 15, 2024

Advertisement

'If they need to make up a charge...'



Damn, Keith. Didn't the other Democrats tell you not to say that part out loud? — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) July 15, 2024

It doesn’t work that way Keith, that’s why your side is losing — Anthony (@AFMIII007) July 15, 2024

The defenders of democracy now want to make up charges against judges who rule according to the Constitution.

Olbermann really seems to have a thing about women, too.

***