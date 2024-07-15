Hot Take: Hunter Biden Gun Case Could Be Dismissed Like Trump’s Documents Case

'Bloodbath': President Joe Biden Tells NBC News He's Not Engaged in Trump's Sort...
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on July 15, 2024
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported Monday morning, former President Donald Trump scored another win when Judge Aileen Cannon threw out the classified documents case, arguing that Special Prosecutor Jack Smith had been appointed (and paid) unconstitutionally

NewsNation host Dan Abrams wonders if that doesn't mean that Hunter Biden's gun felony conviction couldn't be thrown out too, see as his case also employed a special counsel.

Let's let him clarify:

Yeah, "absolutely" not.

Grateful Calvin
This reminds us of how they tried to tell us Pete Buttigieg, and not Richard Grenell, was the first gay cabinet member, because Grenell hadn't been approved by the Senate.

This decision should have been reached a long time ago.

'Bloodbath': President Joe Biden Tells NBC News He's Not Engaged in Trump's Sort of Rhetoric
Brett T.
Laurence Tribe Reminds Us You Reap What You Sow
Brett T.
