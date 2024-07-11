Three Biden Officials Tell NBC News His Chances of Winning Are Zero

President Biden Holds His 'Big Boy' Press Conference, Praises Vice President Donald Trump
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on July 11, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Somebody with some pull really wants President Joe Biden to get out of the presidential race and give someone else the nomination. The memo has gone out to the media that it's OK to report on Biden's mental acuity behind closed doors, where all of his staff insist he's the sharpest person in the room at all times. The New York Times editorial board has run two pieces asking Biden to step aside. Wednesday was all about the Times' op-ed by Biden fundraiser George Clooney saying that the Biden he saw recently isn't the same guy he knew in 2020.

Biden, along with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, has dug in, releasing a letter that he's the nominee and that only God could convince him to step down. 

On Thursday, NBC News reported that three Biden officials have said his chances of winning are zero.

Jonathan Allen, Natasha Korecki, and Carol E. Lee report:

Several of President Joe Biden’s closest allies, including three people who are directly involved in efforts to re-elect him, told NBC News they now see his chances of winning as zero — and the likelihood of him taking down fellow Democratic candidates growing.

“He needs to drop out,” one Biden campaign official said. “He will never recover from this.”

This is going to make the people insisting Democrats rally behind Biden now more than ever really mad.

President Biden Holds His 'Big Boy' Press Conference, Praises Vice President Donald Trump
Brett T.
But NBC News isn't naming names, so it can't be trusted.

But we were assured by Jemele Hill that Biden's biggest obstacle is the pro-Trump media.

The Left went nuts when the New York Times published an anti-Trump piece by "Anonymous," a "high-ranking official" that people were guessing was Vice President Mike Pence.

We're with them … these anonymous losers need to shut up and put all of their efforts behind Biden.

***

Tags: JOE BIDEN NBC NEWS

