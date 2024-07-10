Rob Reiner Joins George Clooney in Abandoning Sinking Ship

The big news of the day, which Twitchy reported earlier, is that Hollywood star George Clooney, who just hosted a fundraiser for President Joe Biden, published an op-ed in the New York Times withdrawing his support for Biden in 2024. "It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe 'big F-ing deal' Biden of 2010." Clooney wrote. "He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate."

Big-name Democrats are joining Clooney in thanking Biden for doing such a tremendous job for 50 years, but now get out. The Obama Bros are making no secret of their desire for "hero" Biden to step aside. We're hearing that actor Michael Douglas has said that Clooney's concerns are valid.

Then there's Rob Reiner. Make no mistake — Reiner considers a second Trump term the end of America as we know it. Nothing is more important to him than seeing Trump in prison. And it sounds like he's doubtful that Biden can keep Trump from the presidency.

My friend George Clooney has clearly expressed what many of us have been saying. We love and respect Joe Biden. We acknowledge all he has done for our country. But Democracy is facing an existential threat. We need someone younger to fight back. Joe Biden must step aside.… — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 10, 2024

Ouch.

Rob. You need to stop now. Joe will not renounce. Continue on this path and you are doing Trump’s work for him. FDR was elected on his deathbed. Have some faith and get back on the team. And bring that money — ManfromRio (@jrocinha99) July 10, 2024

And who must step in place? What’s the plan Rob? Because all of you knew what Biden was like 3 years ago! So who is the person who is going to come in and energize a base? A base that in every election you have to pull more than teeth to get registered Democrats to vote. So who? — The_Cold_Slither (@Cslither973) July 10, 2024

Biden has already made his position clear. He will not step down. So you have two choices. You stick with the person you came to the dance with or you don’t. Those are your options. If you truly love and respect Biden, respect his decision. Simple as that. — Reggie T. (@Reggieman30) July 10, 2024

He has no intention of dropping out. Your support would go a lot further. — MotherofEagles (@CCknockout) July 10, 2024

He said it would be up to God if he were to drop out.

Just because you make movies doesn’t mean I care. — Adelu1219 (@adelu1219) July 10, 2024

I don't care what George Clooney thinks. So there's that. — Damon Gonzalez (@TheyCallMeDaymz) July 10, 2024

Confirming once again; why Hollyweird and politics are completely separate entities. Hey Rob, you suck at it, but stick to Hollyweird. — Crazy Wolf (@nudawaya) July 10, 2024

Did you seriously just name drop George Clooney? Guess what, nobody cares. You are irrelevant to this matter and so is he. — C-Indy (@C_Indy911) July 10, 2024

You would turn your back on your own Mother — McLovin (@1nt3ll1v01c3) July 10, 2024

This aged well.

Younger? So now it's about age? — lasermama (@lasermama1) July 10, 2024

It's ageism and ableism, plain and simple.

You directed Stand by Me but won’t stand with Joe. — Kyle Eustis (@KyleEustis) July 10, 2024

😂😂😂😂 Come on Rob. He’s fine. Get behind your leader. You’ve been propping him up all this time. You deserve this moment. Deserve it . Every. Bit. — Silentmajority23 🇺🇸 (@Silentmajo95749) July 10, 2024

Yeah, don't listen to Clooney. He's a traitor. Just because he's nervous doesn't mean you have to buckle. Keep ridin' with Biden!

The knives are not visible in Clooney's & Obama's hands! pic.twitter.com/ZcBGFDBYcE — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) July 10, 2024

