BRILLIANT Strategy! Biden Camp Fires Back at George Clooney With a Stamina Swipe
Trump Is Cruising to Victory: Liberals Know They're Screwed!
Big Money Donors Back Out of Planned Chicago Biden Fundraisers Ahead of DNC...
Rep. Maxine Waters Wigs Out During Live CNN Interview
Glenn Greenwald Wonders Why People are Pretending Joe Biden is a Good Man
It's the Stuff of Literal Nightmares as Another Obama Bro Goes on Long...
The Drum Beat Gets Louder: NY Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado Issues Statement Calling...
Definition of Insanity: Hoping to Save Campaign, Biden to Sit for ANOTHER Interview...
Biden Said WHAT at the NATO Summit?
DUH! The White House FINALLY Confirms Identity of the Fourth Person in Meeting...
Big Name Democrats Send Biden a Message to 'Don't Joe Away Mad ......
'Unhinged' Alert! Pelosi Has a Hallway Hissy Fit When ABC Reporter Asks If...
Ben Shapiro OBLITERATES Eric Swalwell and His Feeble Attempt to Fearmonger 'Project 2025'...
Sci-Fi Author Patrick Tomlinson Pens Biggest Piece of Fiction EVER, Blaming Media for...

Rob Reiner Joins George Clooney in Abandoning Sinking Ship

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on July 10, 2024
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The big news of the day, which Twitchy reported earlier, is that Hollywood star George Clooney, who just hosted a fundraiser for President Joe Biden, published an op-ed in the New York Times withdrawing his support for Biden in 2024. "It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe 'big F-ing deal' Biden of 2010." Clooney wrote. "He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate."

Advertisement

Big-name Democrats are joining Clooney in thanking Biden for doing such a tremendous job for 50 years, but now get out. The Obama Bros are making no secret of their desire for "hero" Biden to step aside. We're hearing that actor Michael Douglas has said that Clooney's concerns are valid.

Then there's Rob Reiner. Make no mistake — Reiner considers a second Trump term the end of America as we know it. Nothing is more important to him than seeing Trump in prison. And it sounds like he's doubtful that Biden can keep Trump from the presidency.

Ouch.

Recommended

Ben Shapiro OBLITERATES Eric Swalwell and His Feeble Attempt to Fearmonger 'Project 2025' (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

He said it would be up to God if he were to drop out.

This aged well.

It's ageism and ableism, plain and simple.

Advertisement

Yeah, don't listen to Clooney. He's a traitor. Just because he's nervous doesn't mean you have to buckle. Keep ridin' with Biden!

***


Tags: GEORGE CLOONEY JOE BIDEN ROB REINER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ben Shapiro OBLITERATES Eric Swalwell and His Feeble Attempt to Fearmonger 'Project 2025' (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
BRILLIANT Strategy! Biden Camp Fires Back at George Clooney With a Stamina Swipe
Doug P.
Glenn Greenwald Wonders Why People are Pretending Joe Biden is a Good Man
justmindy
Rep. Maxine Waters Wigs Out During Live CNN Interview
Brett T.
Biden Said WHAT at the NATO Summit?
Brett T.
Big Money Donors Back Out of Planned Chicago Biden Fundraisers Ahead of DNC Convention
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ben Shapiro OBLITERATES Eric Swalwell and His Feeble Attempt to Fearmonger 'Project 2025' (Watch) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement