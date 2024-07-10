Big Name Democrats Send Biden a Message to 'Don't Joe Away Mad ... Just Joe Away' and Make It Quick

Obama bro and podcast host Jon Favreau let the cat out of the bag today. He verified he had major concerns about Joe Biden's health and stamina at the big Obama fundraiser a few weeks ago. Apparently, even his wife was concerned. Wow!

.@davidaxelrod tells me on @InsidePolitics that George Clooney's assessment of Joe Biden was "devastating and it's what people fear." @jonfavs, who was at Clooney's fundraiser, adds "every single person I talked to at the fundraiser thought the same thing." pic.twitter.com/ZWdVwhayhQ — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) July 10, 2024

When you've lost two of Obama's closest advisors ...

Fmr. Obama Speechwriter Jon Favreau

Who Was at the Fundraiser

with Clooney and Biden ...



Confirms:

Biden Was the Same at Fundraiser

as He Was During the Debate ... pic.twitter.com/Edys5BVmaQ — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) July 10, 2024

The fundraiser Clooney is talking about is the same one media went after people for noticing Biden's behavior as "cheap fake" and Andrew Bates called reporting on it "Murdoch's sad little pact".



Who is emailing Andy Bates for a follow up today? https://t.co/aHSLd14r7h pic.twitter.com/RQutrr005L — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 10, 2024

I guess all that talk of the video being a 'cheap fake' was a big old fake out of the American people. Not very nice of the Democrats and their handlers.

Clooney’s statement makes you wonder if all the celebs pushing the vaccine actually took the vaccine, doesn’t it?



They like to lie to the public. — knotgrumpy (@knotgrumpy) July 10, 2024

They certainly lied about Biden's condition until they couldn't get away with it anymore. Why wouldn't they life about other things?

Thing is if the debate didn’t happen you would have never heard from Clooney or anyone else at the fundraiser… — /z/ formerly_known_as_Twitt_er (@jcpawlee) July 10, 2024

That's the horrific part. They aren't coming forward out of concern for our country. They had no choice because of Biden's horrible debate. They were forced to tell the truth.

Also, doesn't it seem as if Obama must agree Biden must go with his old staff saying these things? He has to be ready for it to be 'Joever'.

EVERY SINGLE PERSON at the Hollywood fundraiser thought Joe was mentally incompetent but they were all TOTALLY FINE WITH IT until voters saw it at the debate. https://t.co/egFzOx3ZHd — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 10, 2024

The world saw Obama have to lead him off stage. It was no cheap fake.

Everyone was thinking it but no one said a thing until today. Wow https://t.co/LKmbojcR9s — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) July 10, 2024

Well, to be fair, everyone on the right was saying lots of things. We were just called ghouls and liars.

And yet they said nothing and kept donating. The emperor truly had no clothes. https://t.co/8NUqi8rzNW — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) July 10, 2024

In this case, the Emperor probably soiled his clothes, but his wife is forcing him to stay in those clothes and not drop out of the race.















