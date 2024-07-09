No, Joe and Jill Biden are Not Good People or Even Slightly Family...
NATO Releases Cringeworthy ‘Welcome to DC’ Tourism Video
Buckle Up, Cause the Election (and After) Could Get EVEN MORE Interesting If...
Google THIS, Joe: Biden's Intern Asks Twitter to 'Google Project 2025' and It...
Biden vs Parkinson's Disease, KJP vs Raging Media!
Least Shocking News EVER: NY Post Reports Biden's Parkinson's Doc Is Also a...
HuffPost Reports Sen. James Inhofe Was ‘Known for His Notorious Climate Denial’
WATCH: Dem Congressman Steven Horsford Says Expecting Biden to Talk in Complete Sentences...
Defenders of Democracy Push Bill to Undermine Co-Equal Branch of Government, Strip Trump...
Man of Principle Paul Krugman Admits Being HONEST About Biden Was Torture and...
New Jersey Democrat and Gun Grabber Calls for Nationwide Registry of EVERY Civilian...
Wait, WUT? Dems ADMIT Biden Won't ACTUALLY Be In Charge SO You Should...
Trans TikToker Targets Kids by Dressing Up As Famed YouTuber ‘Ms. Rachel’
TOOL Tristan Snell Whining About Trump NOT Distracting People From Biden's Implosion Is...

Reporter Asks If Russia Has Pounced on President Joe Biden's Debate Performance

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on July 09, 2024
Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Karine Jean-Pierre held a press briefing Tuesday and was pummeled with questions about President Joe Biden's mental fitness to run for reelection. What if a crisis arises at 11 p.m.? "He has a team." Is he committed to fulfilling his full second term? "Yes." So he does think his mental acuity will improve as he nears 86.

Advertisement

Best of all, though, was when a reporter asked if the Russians had pounced on Biden's disastrous debate performance to further embarrass him.

That's not a very good question. That's a stupid question. Just this February, Vladimir Putin said that a second Biden term would be better for Russia than a Donald Trump one. Putin wants Biden to win, despite Biden's claim last week that he "shut down" Putin — "I’m the guy that shut Putin down. No one thought could happen," Biden told ABC News.

We were reliably informed that Republicans hit Biden with a microwave energy weapon that made him appear senile.

Recommended

Google THIS, Joe: Biden's Intern Asks Twitter to 'Google Project 2025' and It Does NOT Go Well
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Even if they didn't want him to win, Russia wouldn't have to do anything to "seize" on Biden's debate performance — Putin can just sit back and watch the American media handle it.

***

Tags: DEBATE RUSSIA VLADIMIR PUTIN KARINE JEAN-PIERRE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Google THIS, Joe: Biden's Intern Asks Twitter to 'Google Project 2025' and It Does NOT Go Well
Grateful Calvin
Buckle Up, Cause the Election (and After) Could Get EVEN MORE Interesting If Biden Is Dem Nominee
Amy Curtis
NATO Releases Cringeworthy ‘Welcome to DC’ Tourism Video
Brett T.
No, Joe and Jill Biden are Not Good People or Even Slightly Family Oriented
justmindy
WATCH: Dem Congressman Steven Horsford Says Expecting Biden to Talk in Complete Sentences Is 'Ableism'
Amy Curtis
TOOL Tristan Snell Whining About Trump NOT Distracting People From Biden's Implosion Is *CHEF'S KISS*
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Google THIS, Joe: Biden's Intern Asks Twitter to 'Google Project 2025' and It Does NOT Go Well Grateful Calvin
Advertisement