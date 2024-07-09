Reporter Asks If Russia Has Pounced on President Joe Biden's Debate Performance

Karine Jean-Pierre held a press briefing Tuesday and was pummeled with questions about President Joe Biden's mental fitness to run for reelection. What if a crisis arises at 11 p.m.? "He has a team." Is he committed to fulfilling his full second term? "Yes." So he does think his mental acuity will improve as he nears 86.

Best of all, though, was when a reporter asked if the Russians had pounced on Biden's disastrous debate performance to further embarrass him.

"Have you seen any evidence that the Russians have tried to seize on the debate performance and repeat some of the president's most embarrassing moments?"



KJP: "That's a very good question." pic.twitter.com/RnSGAfqUrY — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 9, 2024

That's not a very good question. That's a stupid question. Just this February, Vladimir Putin said that a second Biden term would be better for Russia than a Donald Trump one. Putin wants Biden to win, despite Biden's claim last week that he "shut down" Putin — "I’m the guy that shut Putin down. No one thought could happen," Biden told ABC News.

They're going to blame Biden's debate performance on Russia.



You can't make this stuff up. — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) July 9, 2024

We were reliably informed that Republicans hit Biden with a microwave energy weapon that made him appear senile.

So, clips of the debate will be regarded as Russian propaganda? One trick pony. — NewtonLeroy (@NewtonLeroy1) July 9, 2024

KJP: "That's a good scripted and planted question". — Stephen Silver (@Beltway_lnsider) July 9, 2024

Those are cheap fakes. — OppressedWASP (@AnOppressedWASP) July 9, 2024

Who wrote this question for the propagandist to read? — Dave L'wood (@leatherman1965) July 9, 2024

Joe Biden’s “debate performance” displayed his obvious cognitive impairment.



I’m no military strategist, but I would think our enemies would take advantage of that. — @JoJoMichigan (@JoMichigan1) July 9, 2024

Even if they didn't want him to win, Russia wouldn't have to do anything to "seize" on Biden's debate performance — Putin can just sit back and watch the American media handle it.

