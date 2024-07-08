Voter Came to See the First Lady Speak to 'Determine From Her Energy if Biden Was Still in the Race'

At Twitchy reported, we missed President Joe Biden at his favorite event, the White House's Pride Month picnic on the lawn. This year, Dr. Jill Biden was in charge of the whole thing, giving the speech outside a White House painted in pride colors:

Pride isn't just a celebration. It's a declaration. pic.twitter.com/2MD6Z8FWXh — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 2, 2024

That sounds like a speech that was written for the president. In fact, at a North Carolina rally the day after the debate, Dr. Jill did most of the talking, insisting that "what you saw last night on the debate stage was Joe Biden." What we saw was Nurse Jill helping the president down a single step.

The first lady has been very busy since the debate, holding events on her own. According to New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers, Biden supporters were there to be assured that he was going to be the nominee. And Dr. Jill will be the first one to tell you he is not stepping aside.

Caught one Biden voter walking away from the Jill Biden event putting her hand on her chest and saying to her mom, “okay, that felt good. We’re good.” One of several here who said they came to see the First Lady and determine from her energy if Joe Biden was still in the race. — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) July 8, 2024

She said that at a rally where the president wasn't speaking. https://t.co/qBY3XEfohI — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 8, 2024

*snicker* — Gonzo the Great (@GonzDaGreat) July 8, 2024

So they went to watch First Lady MacBeth, and after hearing from Edith Wilson, they decide that a guy who wasn't even set to speak there is OK?



Christ Almighty we need a revision of voting privileges — Daniel Reid (@danielp_reid) July 8, 2024

“That’s DOCTOR Macbeth to you!”



Here’s your sign, journo, pic.twitter.com/f1iCRPER7j — Will Collier (@willcollier) July 8, 2024





“Woodrow must be fine, look at how happy Edith is these days!” — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 8, 2024

"We're good."

What race exactly is Jill running in? — Sally Tomato (@MrSallyTomato) July 8, 2024

Is she now the candidate? — The Real Adam (@thereal_adam) July 8, 2024

It would be nice if the presumptive nominee could evoke that same response in voters. Because Jill Biden is not on the ballot. — Dean9289 (@dein9289) July 8, 2024

Jill Biden: determined to ride her demented husband into the grave for five more minutes of power. — Orb (@InfiniteOrb) July 8, 2024

An emotional woman made her feel good though, so all good. — Kathryn (@kbean511) July 8, 2024

The sad thing is that people like this are allowed to vote, and that we have to share a country with them. — yachtrock123 (@yachtrock123) July 8, 2024

The same people who have no problem with Jill Biden speaking for President Biden are the same ones who will tell you Hunter Biden's activities don't matter because he wasn't running for president. — PatsFanEst1986 (@PatsFanEst1986) July 8, 2024

Pivot is happening in real time, back to covering Biden using feelings and scripts, debate will be forgotten. — DLass (@Wwlasss) July 8, 2024

The first lady is a doctor after all, and if anyone can vouch for her husband's ability to do the job for four more years, it's her.

