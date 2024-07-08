Biden: France Rejected Extremism, but Look at These 'French' Flags
Biden's Refusal to Step Aside Shows the Left Doesn't Really Believe Trump Is...
Senator Katie Britt Gives a Southern Hospitality Master Class While Shutting Down a...
Tricky Dick: Watch Chicago's Mayor Blame Richard Nixon for Crime in Chicago (No,...
Angry First Lady Jill Biden Rebukes a Reporter for Asking a Simple Question
'Trash Revolution': Rejoice As New Yorkers Discover Trash Cans (and X Users Bring...
Karine Jean Pierre Dodges and Weaves as Reporters Dig in about Frequent Parkinson's...
Senator Mark Warner Changes His Tune on Biden, Says It's Time for a...
John Kirby Insists President Joe Biden Is Sharp as a Tack in Closed-Door...
Biden's Last-Ditch Effort to Save Campaign, Joe Roasted by Black Pastor!
Harry Sisson, Other Biden Supporters Want to Know Why Trump Is Hiding
#Bidementia: We Had Strong Evidence that Biden Was Unfit For the Presidency …...
They've ALWAYS Known: Even Democrat Canvasser Can't Help Telling the Truth About Biden...
Embarrassing! Joe Biden's Handlers Refer to His Upcoming Appearance as a 'Big Boy'...

Voter Came to See the First Lady Speak to 'Determine From Her Energy if Biden Was Still in the Race'

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on July 08, 2024
CNN

At Twitchy reported, we missed President Joe Biden at his favorite event, the White House's Pride Month picnic on the lawn. This year, Dr. Jill Biden was in charge of the whole thing, giving the speech outside a White House painted in pride colors:

Advertisement

That sounds like a speech that was written for the president. In fact, at a North Carolina rally the day after the debate, Dr. Jill did most of the talking, insisting that "what you saw last night on the debate stage was Joe Biden." What we saw was Nurse Jill helping the president down a single step.

The first lady has been very busy since the debate, holding events on her own. According to New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers, Biden supporters were there to be assured that he was going to be the nominee. And Dr. Jill will be the first one to tell you he is not stepping aside.

Recommended

Senator Katie Britt Gives a Southern Hospitality Master Class While Shutting Down a Climate Troll (WATCH)
justmindy
Advertisement


"We're good."

Advertisement

The first lady is a doctor after all, and if anyone can vouch for her husband's ability to do the job for four more years, it's her.

***


Tags: CAMPAIGN JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN SPEECH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Senator Katie Britt Gives a Southern Hospitality Master Class While Shutting Down a Climate Troll (WATCH)
justmindy
#Bidementia: We Had Strong Evidence that Biden Was Unfit For the Presidency … in 2020
Aaron Walker
'Trash Revolution': Rejoice As New Yorkers Discover Trash Cans (and X Users Bring All the Jokes)
Amy Curtis
Angry First Lady Jill Biden Rebukes a Reporter for Asking a Simple Question
justmindy
Tricky Dick: Watch Chicago's Mayor Blame Richard Nixon for Crime in Chicago (No, Really)
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Senator Katie Britt Gives a Southern Hospitality Master Class While Shutting Down a Climate Troll (WATCH) justmindy
Advertisement