They Colored the White House Columns in Rainbow Colors for This Year’s Pride Month Celebration

This editor noticed earlier this week that he hadn't seen footage from the White House's big Pride Month celebration on the West Lawn. As you'll remember, last year's picnic was known for TikToker Rose Montoya flashing her fake boobs at the camera in a moment of "overwhelming trans joy."

Advertisement

Lo and behold, the White House has released its video of 2024's pride picnic at the White House. Curiously absent is Joe Biden — Dr. Jill Biden was calling all the shots here. We're guessing this took place last weekend, the last weekend of Pride Month.

After seeing the video, this editor had to search the internet to see if they'd really painted the columns of the White House in rainbow colors. It was hypocritical when President Barack Obama, who campaigned for traditional marriage, lit the White House in rainbow colors to celebrate same-sex marriage being legalized. And last year, they took down an American flag from the White House to fly a progress pride flag in its place.

So this headline just says they colored the columns because we're not sure it was paint, or a wrap, or what.

"Joe will never stop fighting for this community," said the first lady. Where was Joe?

Pride isn't just a celebration. It's a declaration. pic.twitter.com/2MD6Z8FWXh — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 2, 2024

Our enemies are laughing at us — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 2, 2024

The Bible calls pride a sin.



Also it’s July now. https://t.co/Sl6Zz51WZ3 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 3, 2024

Pride Month is OVER!

Was Joe too busy taking a nap to show up for this video? — Alex VanNess 🎗🍌 (@thealexvanness) July 3, 2024

He was still jetlagged.

They think this video is going to help them bounce back after the debate? 🙄 — Mr Reagan 🇺🇸 (@MrReaganUSA) July 2, 2024

Would you shut up about Pride? It’s July! — Jonathan Bowen (@BostonByBirth) July 2, 2024

Pride isn’t just a celebration, it’s the pagan religion of wokeism — Swan13 (@Iamswan13) July 3, 2024

The founding fathers and those who built the White House would be appalled at ANY colors being added to the decor or the column structure as seen here. This behavior is a tacit confirmation that "Pride" takes precedent over standard US morals and values, which is despicable. — Alex (@AlexTrampoline) July 3, 2024

We can't say we're fans of repainting the White House for this or any other event.

Americans don’t spend their days celebrating Pride Month.



They spend their days worrying how they’re gonna be able to afford groceries, gas, and to keep a roof over their head.



Do something useful for once. — Leisha (@LoneStarChica) July 2, 2024

Advertisement

Great speech by the president here — Buyback Capital (@Larryjamieson_) July 3, 2024

President Jill leading the way! — Rock/Hard Place (@txtarheeldad) July 3, 2024





Behold, the most tone deaf administration in the history of the US. — Jayroo (@jayroo69) July 2, 2024

The epitome of cringe. — Brian Clowdus (@BrianClowdus) July 3, 2024

They probably shouldn't have waited until July, two days before Independence Day, to post this video of gay kids playing cornhole. We're flying the American flag this month. With pride.

***