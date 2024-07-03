You May Literally Have to Kill Your Friends and Family Members Who Support...
They Colored the White House Columns in Rainbow Colors for This Year’s Pride Month Celebration

Brett T.  |  4:40 PM on July 03, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

This editor noticed earlier this week that he hadn't seen footage from the White House's big Pride Month celebration on the West Lawn. As you'll remember, last year's picnic was known for TikToker Rose Montoya flashing her fake boobs at the camera in a moment of "overwhelming trans joy."

Lo and behold, the White House has released its video of 2024's pride picnic at the White House. Curiously absent is Joe Biden — Dr. Jill Biden was calling all the shots here. We're guessing this took place last weekend, the last weekend of Pride Month.

After seeing the video, this editor had to search the internet to see if they'd really painted the columns of the White House in rainbow colors. It was hypocritical when President Barack Obama, who campaigned for traditional marriage, lit the White House in rainbow colors to celebrate same-sex marriage being legalized. And last year, they took down an American flag from the White House to fly a progress pride flag in its place.

So this headline just says they colored the columns because we're not sure it was paint, or a wrap, or what.

"Joe will never stop fighting for this community," said the first lady. Where was Joe?

Pride Month is OVER!

He was still jetlagged.

We can't say we're fans of repainting the White House for this or any other event.

They probably shouldn't have waited until July, two days before Independence Day, to post this video of gay kids playing cornhole. We're flying the American flag this month. With pride.

***

