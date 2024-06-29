Dr. Jill Biden Campaigns Hard for First Lady in North Carolina

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden was there at the CNN debate Thursday night to rally the troops, and also to help her husband down from the stage.

CLEAN VIDEO: Nurse Jill escorts Crooked Joe Biden off the stage after his humiliating debate performance pic.twitter.com/m4gj5O1DxC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2024

We've seen this before, as early as 2022:

So much strength being communicated here... pic.twitter.com/yfY5dCuEcm — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) February 2, 2022

As we learned from Axios earlier, there are two Joe Bidens — one who is "dependably engaged" between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. So we have a functioning president six hours a day. This must be why Biden was able to give such a fiery speech at a rally Friday afternoon in North Carolina following his disaster of an appearance at Thursday night's debate. Or maybe it was the presence of a teleprompter? We don't know what he took, but Biden's cold cleared up quickly.

What we haven't looked at is Dr. Jill Biden's performance at Friday's rally. Channeling Katy Perry from Hillary Clinton's disastrous run, Dr. Biden wore a "VOTE" dress as she took the podium to assure that it was indeed her husband on stage Thursday night.

Jill Biden: "What you saw last night on the debate stage was Joe Biden." pic.twitter.com/Q4qEycLEj6 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 28, 2024

Do you see Biden in the background there? It looks like he's about to lean in and bite her finger again. That or fall over.

Collin Rugg has a clip zooming in on Biden watching his wife campaign very hard to stay in the White House another four years. The video is clipped, but she seems to allude to Biden's "unimaginable tragedies" — like his uncle being eaten by cannibals.

JUST IN: Joe stands awkwardly and looks completely lost behind his wife at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina after his disastrous debate performance.



Who is the real president here?



According to a new debate poll conducted by YouGov, 43% of people thought that… pic.twitter.com/kkeT1D8W9U — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 28, 2024

According to a new debate poll conducted by YouGov, 43% of people thought that the former president won the debate while only 22% thought that Joe won.

All of these Democrats suddenly asking Biden to step aside, like the New York Times editorial board, don't seem to realize that they're talking to the wrong person. They need to convince Dr. Jill.

Is this another cheap fake? — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 28, 2024

Has Jill been running the show? Lord help us. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) June 28, 2024

Now we know who is running Joe Biden. Jill Biden is reading Joe Biden’s briefings on Air Force One. I don’t remember electing Jill Biden us President, do you? pic.twitter.com/2NVPAoc7nu — Joyce Bruns (@JoyceBruns) June 28, 2024

He literally looks like an abused dog waiting for a treat. How does anyone want this man running our country? — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) June 28, 2024

We were going to say he looks like a wet puppy, but that works.

Anyone saying Joe is still competent to serve is lying to you.



It’s that simple. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 28, 2024

She looks a bit angry to me pic.twitter.com/DInpEJnoIZ — USMC Lady Vet 🇺🇸 (@Arkypatriot) June 28, 2024

"Red Speech" vibes from Philadelphia.

This image is burned in my eyes forever pic.twitter.com/XqcD1rKJvG — Sergi 𝕏 Plaid (@SergiXPlaid) June 28, 2024

Does anyone knows why Biden is freezing with his mouth open. I’m really worried about him. He really deserves some rest but they won’t give it to him pic.twitter.com/tu78n07rvR — Winnie Schola (@WinnieSchola) June 28, 2024

why is your wife speaking for you when you're running for president? — Danh H. Nguyen MD (@danh1975) June 28, 2024

This video is extremely disturbing to me on many levels. It shows to me:



• Jill abusing Joe

• An ambitious First Lady

• Biden looking more robotic and unwell than I have ever seen him

• The Biden Family corruption extends to Jill pic.twitter.com/zO0NQ5tQUa — MMGoode (@Miss_Mel_Leigh) June 28, 2024

Jill is making it worse. Joe was a pale and fragile man last night with a fake tan today reading from the prompter. Jill really really really wants his job. — Christopher Colombo (@clhwi2017) June 28, 2024

She knows if he dies it goes to Kamala, right?

WOW, Jill needs to be in prison for what she is doing to him. — Patty (@pattyisright) June 28, 2024

I am shocked he wants to show up the next day.



He looks lost.



The more people see and hear this guy, the worse it is.



He should regroup and rest. I thought he had a cold? — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) June 28, 2024

He's letting her do the heavy lifting now. — Beth Dutton (@1BethDutton) June 28, 2024

Now?

I don’t know any wife who would do this to their dear husband. This woman is something else. Her actions aren’t serving him or the country so what is it all for? — Anita Foreman (@anita_talktoher) June 28, 2024

It can't be the wardrobe.

Could you believe that? Jill still trying hard even how zero is the chance. That’s greed! — 🇺🇸supervgee (@geecpua) June 28, 2024

Go Co-President Jill Biden. We are with you. Don't let those dirty Dem elites talk you into pulling Joe out of the race. Can't wait till the next debate. I think 2-weeks debate prep this time. pic.twitter.com/c8VHHYQ5Zn — Red in Texas (@InRedTexas28802) June 28, 2024

Elder abuse on full display. His wife is shameless. — TLuke (@LucariniTh61350) June 28, 2024

We've seen the phrase "elder abuse" thrown around for years, but for us, it's really starting to sink in. Let your husband rest.

***