Did 'Middle Class Joe' Biden Tell the Folks at Waffle House Where He...
Greg Gutfeld Has an Important Reminder About Why Dems and Media Are 'Reacting...
First Uvalde Cowards Charged After Refusing to Defend School Shooting Victims
Reps. Nancy Mace and Tim Burchett Drop a METEOR on Civil Rights Activist's...
David Axelrod Admits the Quiet Part Aloud ... Biden Probably Should Have Been...
Obama and Clinton Desperately Try to Shore Up Biden Support but Pundits are...
Townhall's John Hasson Compiles Shocking List of World Events Occurring Outside of Biden's...
EXCLUSIVE SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership. Ends TODAY!
New Dem/Media Spin Alert! 'There Are Sometimes TWO Bidens'
Rep. Thomas Massie Shares Heartbreaking Personal News
Media BAFFLED By Biden at the Debate vs. Biden at Yesterday's Rally (It's...
'Proud Conservative' Adam Kinzinger Having Second Thoughts Just Days After Endorsing Biden...
Gold Star Families Rip Joe Biden a New 'You-Know-What' for Saying No Soldiers...
NYT Economist Paul Krugman Says 'Inflation Looks Beaten' (If You Don't Count a...

Dr. Jill Biden Campaigns Hard for First Lady in North Carolina

Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on June 29, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden was there at the CNN debate Thursday night to rally the troops, and also to help her husband down from the stage.

Advertisement

We've seen this before, as early as 2022:

As we learned from Axios earlier, there are two Joe Bidens — one who is "dependably engaged" between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. So we have a functioning president six hours a day. This must be why Biden was able to give such a fiery speech at a rally Friday afternoon in North Carolina following his disaster of an appearance at Thursday night's debate. Or maybe it was the presence of a teleprompter? We don't know what he took, but Biden's cold cleared up quickly.

What we haven't looked at is Dr. Jill Biden's performance at Friday's rally. Channeling Katy Perry from Hillary Clinton's disastrous run, Dr. Biden wore a "VOTE" dress as she took the podium to assure that it was indeed her husband on stage Thursday night.

Do you see Biden in the background there? It looks like he's about to lean in and bite her finger again. That or fall over.

Collin Rugg has a clip zooming in on Biden watching his wife campaign very hard to stay in the White House another four years. The video is clipped, but she seems to allude to Biden's "unimaginable tragedies" — like his uncle being eaten by cannibals.

Recommended

Did 'Middle Class Joe' Biden Tell the Folks at Waffle House Where He Was Headed Next?
Doug P.
Advertisement

According to a new debate poll conducted by YouGov, 43% of people thought that the former president won the debate while only 22% thought that Joe won.

 All of these Democrats suddenly asking Biden to step aside, like the New York Times editorial board, don't seem to realize that they're talking to the wrong person. They need to convince Dr. Jill.

We were going to say he looks like a wet puppy, but that works.

Advertisement

"Red Speech" vibes from Philadelphia.

She knows if he dies it goes to Kamala, right?

Advertisement

Now?

It can't be the wardrobe.

We've seen the phrase "elder abuse" thrown around for years, but for us, it's really starting to sink in. Let your husband rest.

***

Tags: JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN RALLY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did 'Middle Class Joe' Biden Tell the Folks at Waffle House Where He Was Headed Next?
Doug P.
Reps. Nancy Mace and Tim Burchett Drop a METEOR on Civil Rights Activist's Definition of a Woman
Grateful Calvin
Greg Gutfeld Has an Important Reminder About Why Dems and Media Are 'Reacting in Horror' Over Biden
Doug P.
First Uvalde Cowards Charged After Refusing to Defend School Shooting Victims
justmindy
David Axelrod Admits the Quiet Part Aloud ... Biden Probably Should Have Been Told No for 2024 a Year Ago
justmindy
Media BAFFLED By Biden at the Debate vs. Biden at Yesterday's Rally (It's Not Hard to Figure Out)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Did 'Middle Class Joe' Biden Tell the Folks at Waffle House Where He Was Headed Next? Doug P.
Advertisement