John Kirby Insists President Joe Biden Is Sharp as a Tack in Closed-Door Meetings

As we reported earlier, White House spokesman John Kirby did a tag-team press briefing in which he and Karine Jean-Pierre hyped up President Joe Biden's upcoming "big boy" press conference. It's probably not a good idea to praise Biden for being a big boy, reminiscent of Dr. Jill Biden telling her husband what a good job he did at the debate: "You answered all the questions!"

Kirby wasn't done embarrassing himself, though. This isn't the first time the question of Biden's mental acuity has come into question. There was talk of it in February, and administration officials assured us that behind closed doors, Biden was always the smartest man in the room. DHS Secretary Alejandro Maryorkas talked about how difficult it is to prepare for meetings with Biden because he is so "sharp, intensely probing, and detail-oriented, and focused." Not focused on the border, that's for damn sure.

A reporter asked Kirby today about the president's mental fitness, and Kirby slipped right back into the "two Bidens" defense; there's the Biden you saw at the debate, and then there's the Biden behind the scenes that no one sees who's sharp as a tack.

BREAKING: Spokesman John Kirby sensationally claims Biden is so mentally fit he was even asking him questions about European countries that he could not answer. He had to tell him he would get back to him. Not kidding. WATCH pic.twitter.com/b9ohwTgdZz — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) July 8, 2024

"Trust me and what I see behind closed doors. Not what you saw with your own eyes."



They are really trying to just plow through this while ignoring that they all know, every single one of them, that he doesn't get better from here. https://t.co/36KOYIPF4i — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 8, 2024

Admitting you’re less mentally fit than the vegetable you work for isn’t the best career move. Should’ve kept that one to himself. — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) July 8, 2024

Kirby sees him around noon, for about 5 minutes, I'm guessing. — Bub pickin sports (@LegionOfDoomCTG) July 8, 2024

We all saw that pic of Blinken and Kirby on Air Force One when Biden escaped his handlers for a hot minute. — Tom McCarthy (@ishmael0464) July 8, 2024

This one?

To be fair, being asked “Whatsauotach wensommenuly fortossing” is a hard question to answer. — Bruce Fenton (@brucefenton) July 8, 2024

"No joke!" — Stephen Perrone (@StephenPerrone1) July 8, 2024

“Kirby, what’s this situation about an Archduke being assassinated?” — Publius (@PubliusSolon) July 8, 2024

Biden asked: “Can you get me François Mitterrand on the telephone?”

Kirby: “I’ll get back to you.” — Biggus Dickus (@cwack_wegion) July 8, 2024

He is Albert Einstein when no one else is around. — Ed Evans (@EdMEvans) July 8, 2024

Today is always Biden's best day from here on out. — ThinkThenTweet (@kmdavisjr) July 8, 2024

So everyone who meets with Biden gets stumped by his probing questions about the issues. Neither Mayorkas nor Kirby can keep up with the man and all his questions. So rest assured that the Biden we saw during the debate is not reflective of the "real" Biden.

