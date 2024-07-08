John Kirby Insists President Joe Biden Is Sharp as a Tack in Closed-Door Meetings

Tricky Dick: Watch Chicago's Mayor Blame Richard Nixon for Crime in Chicago (No,...
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on July 08, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

As we reported earlier, White House spokesman John Kirby did a tag-team press briefing in which he and Karine Jean-Pierre hyped up President Joe Biden's upcoming "big boy" press conference. It's probably not a good idea to praise Biden for being a big boy, reminiscent of Dr. Jill Biden telling her husband what a good job he did at the debate: "You answered all the questions!"

Kirby wasn't done embarrassing himself, though. This isn't the first time the question of Biden's mental acuity has come into question. There was talk of it in February, and administration officials assured us that behind closed doors, Biden was always the smartest man in the room. DHS Secretary Alejandro Maryorkas talked about how difficult it is to prepare for meetings with Biden because he is so "sharp, intensely probing, and detail-oriented, and focused." Not focused on the border, that's for damn sure.

A reporter asked Kirby today about the president's mental fitness, and Kirby slipped right back into the "two Bidens" defense; there's the Biden you saw at the debate, and then there's the Biden behind the scenes that no one sees who's sharp as a tack.

This one?

So everyone who meets with Biden gets stumped by his probing questions about the issues. Neither Mayorkas nor Kirby can keep up with the man and all his questions. So rest assured that the Biden we saw during the debate is not reflective of the "real" Biden.

***

