Embarrassing! Joe Biden's Handlers Refer to His Upcoming Appearance as a 'Big Boy' Press Conference

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:30 PM on July 08, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Far be it for us to stop the Democrats when they are literally imploding, but the name for Biden's upcoming press conference is really bad.

When you have a President who could quite possibly poo his pants at any moment and not one person would be surprised, this is probably not how you want to label his press conference. Are we going to force him to eat his peas and carrots before he has his nightly ice cream, as well?

We know Dr. Jill is a teacher, but she really needs to talk to her spouse like he is an adult.

What must our enemies be thinking?

It's quite telling about what his staff thinks of him, as well. 

It's laughable, but it definitely is not funny.

It's like they are impossible to embarrass.

Honestly, the Republicans couldn't come up with worse insults than the Democrats are crafting for themselves.

Listen, Joe was President for one term. It's time he put America out of our collective misery and step aside.





