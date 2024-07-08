Embarrassing! Joe Biden's Handlers Refer to His Upcoming Appearance as a 'Big Boy' Press Conference

Far be it for us to stop the Democrats when they are literally imploding, but the name for Biden's upcoming press conference is really bad.

JUST IN: Both Karine Jean-Pierre and John Kirby refer to President Biden’s upcoming press conference as a “Big Boy” press conference.



Remarkable.



KJP: “This week, President Biden will… hold a press conference, a Big Boy press conference.”



Kirby: “After that the president will… pic.twitter.com/gJf3k2cIgz — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 8, 2024

When you have a President who could quite possibly poo his pants at any moment and not one person would be surprised, this is probably not how you want to label his press conference. Are we going to force him to eat his peas and carrots before he has his nightly ice cream, as well?

This is so shameful.



Will Jill congratulate him like a 3 year old again?



We have to be living in a parody..



pic.twitter.com/NwyhbkrzbT — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) July 8, 2024

We know Dr. Jill is a teacher, but she really needs to talk to her spouse like he is an adult.

Jill: “You did such a good job! Who’s a good boy?”



Whoopi: “Joe might poop his pants.”



KJP: “He’s such a big boy!”



Kirby: “What a big boy he is!”



Clown world. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 8, 2024

What must our enemies be thinking?

Calling the president, who is struggling with his public image right now because people think he is senile, a 'Big Boy' is incredibly ret*rded if you are his press secretary. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 8, 2024

In which they continue to talk about the president like he’s a toddler. Lmfao — Carlos (@txiokatu) July 8, 2024

It's quite telling about what his staff thinks of him, as well.

Clarifying it as a “big boy” press conference is essentially admitting that his earlier appearances (replete with pre-prepared questions & answers and reading script from a teleprompter) were set up so that even a child could perform them. Allowing this president to freestyle it… — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) July 8, 2024

That’s humiliating. And it’s not funny either. We’re talking about a man who’s ruined our border and economy. KJP and Kirby are joking about this all.



Disgraceful. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 8, 2024

It's laughable, but it definitely is not funny.

At this particular moment Democrats are fussing over the term "big boy"? I gotta get out of this outfit.



This is about judicial appointments for FOUR YEARS.



Including, probably, a Supreme Court justice.



That's a lot of big boys and big girls. https://t.co/FTBWsy7zZa — Caitlin Flanagan (@CaitlinPacific) July 8, 2024

Seriously, what in TF is going on inside the White House? None of these people are normal. https://t.co/9fjVJ0vY08 — 💥🇺🇸RC78🇺🇸💥 (@BeccaC78) July 8, 2024

It's like they are impossible to embarrass.

A BIG BOY press conference? Is that what the @DNC is calling it? JoJo - the President of the United States- is having a BIG BOY press conference? Their words not the @GOP @PressSec - https://t.co/CdJnTTeUzx — Kenny Polcari (@KennyPolcari) July 8, 2024

Honestly, the Republicans couldn't come up with worse insults than the Democrats are crafting for themselves.

I feel like the White House has become an assisted living facility for one man who’s been trying to become President since I was 3 years old.



Ironically the 1st time he lost was over plagiarizing a speech…& now he doesn’t seem to even have the ability to do that! https://t.co/Et0rhbjtSo — arbitrage_it (@mncube) July 8, 2024

Listen, Joe was President for one term. It's time he put America out of our collective misery and step aside.















