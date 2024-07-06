CNN Talks to Rising Star and Potential GOP Presidential Candidate Adam Kinzinger

We've been hearing a lot about former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger recently. The X account Biden’s Wins "broke" the news that Kinzinger, a member of the January 6 select committee, would be voting for Joe Biden in November. "Proud conservative" Kinzinger (his own words) proved them right four days later when he officially endorsed Biden in 2024.

Advertisement

Kinzinger was gerrymandered out of his seat and now has some title at CNN like senior political analyst. CNN dragged out Kinzinger, whom the interviewer described as a "rising star" and potential Republican presidential candidate.

"The rising star Adam Kinzinger, seen as future Republican presidential candidate" endorses Joe Biden.



This is CNN. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/wrtI2E0DXX — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 6, 2024

🤣🤣 — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) July 6, 2024

His affirmative nod as she said that is something 🤣 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 6, 2024

Going from Congress to doing hits on CNN doesn't seem like the trajectory of a "rising star." It's usually the other way around; CNN and MSNBC pick up the scraps. But by having him on payroll, CNN can show that they're fair and balanced.

Rising star??? Hahahahaha. He'll never win a Republican race again in his life. — Zeppenwolf 🇺🇸 (@The_Zeppenwolf) July 6, 2024

This is hilarious 😂



Adam has disgraced himself. He needs to change his party affiliation. — Ty’s Tough Talk🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@toughtalkty) July 6, 2024

Getting more FaceTime than Jamaal Bowman now… — Blad (@tlindblad) July 6, 2024

Rising star? Total comedy — Trump Is Still My President (@jsherman376) July 6, 2024

Yeah, I remember when they thought Avanatti was a rising star too! 😜🤦‍♀️😆 — Sally Mac 🇺🇸🍊🇺🇸 (@SallyVee19) July 6, 2024

That's right, they were practically pushing Michael Avanatti into running for president, especially Briant Stelter.

President of what? Definitely not of the United States. — FightOracle ™ (@fightoracle) July 6, 2024

If he runs in Ukraine he might win, never here. — 🇺🇸CJHAWK🇺🇸 (@Cejhawk) July 6, 2024

He’d have a better chance running as a Democrat. — JeffBo (@JeffBoChicago) July 6, 2024

Well he turned out to be a bust. — RA224 (@224RMA) July 6, 2024

Rising republican presidential candidate? That would be a hard no. — Just visiting (@Justvis94413727) July 6, 2024

He has a minus 100 chance of being president. Maybe for the Dems. — Kenneth 老百姓 Rapoza (@BRICbreaker) July 6, 2024

Kinzinger will never be nominated the Republican candidate for anything ever again. We're honestly surprised he hasn't switched parties yet.

***