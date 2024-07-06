ABC News' Chief WH Correspondent Seems Surprised Biden Staff Gave Radio Host Questions...
Miserable Cranks on Social Media Dump on Miss Universe Olivia Culpo's GORGEOUS Wedding...
Jon Levine Reports Biden's Physician Met With Parkinson's Disease Specialist at the White...
Journos Pretending They Were Deceived About Biden Makes Me Loathe the Media Even...
HAHAHAHAHA: Dem Strategist Gets DRAGGED for Wishing Media Gave Trump the Same Scrutiny...
That Is YOUR Party, Sulu: George Takei Tries to Fearmonger About Trump 'Rounding...
Philly Radio Host Says White House Sent 8 Questions She Could Ask Biden...
Happier Crowds at a Funeral: Faces of ABC Reporters Speak VOLUMES About Biden's...
Ex Obama Adviser David Axelrod Had a Brutal Assessment of Biden's Interview
Lefties Realize Joe Biden Isn't the Nice, Selfless Man They Said He Was...
You Don't Say? WATCH: Bearded Lady is SHOCKED to Learn That Hormones Affect...
ABC News Reports Jill Biden's Lashing Out at Dems Urging Her Husband to...
Silly Rick Wilson has a CRAZY Conspiracy Theory about Joe Biden's Terrible ABC...
Sweet Home Alabama! Grocery Store Puts In the Most AMERICAN Vending Machine EVER

CNN Talks to Rising Star and Potential GOP Presidential Candidate Adam Kinzinger

Brett T.  |  3:30 PM on July 06, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We've been hearing a lot about former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger recently. The X account Biden’s Wins "broke" the news that Kinzinger, a member of the January 6 select committee, would be voting for Joe Biden in November. "Proud conservative" Kinzinger (his own words) proved them right four days later when he officially endorsed Biden in 2024

Advertisement

Kinzinger was gerrymandered out of his seat and now has some title at CNN like senior political analyst. CNN dragged out Kinzinger, whom the interviewer described as a "rising star" and potential Republican presidential candidate.

Going from Congress to doing hits on CNN doesn't seem like the trajectory of a "rising star." It's usually the other way around; CNN and MSNBC pick up the scraps. But by having him on payroll, CNN can show that they're fair and balanced.

Recommended

THE CANDIDATE WE NEED: David 'Iowahawk' Burge Declares He Is Running for President
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

That's right, they were practically pushing Michael Avanatti into running for president, especially Briant Stelter.

Kinzinger will never be nominated the Republican candidate for anything ever again. We're honestly surprised he hasn't switched parties yet.

***

Tags: ADAM KINZINGER CNN ENDORSEMENT JOE BIDEN PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THE CANDIDATE WE NEED: David 'Iowahawk' Burge Declares He Is Running for President
Aaron Walker
Lefties Realize Joe Biden Isn't the Nice, Selfless Man They Said He Was and It's GLORIOUS to Watch
Amy Curtis
Miserable Cranks on Social Media Dump on Miss Universe Olivia Culpo's GORGEOUS Wedding Dress
Amy Curtis
ABC News' Chief WH Correspondent Seems Surprised Biden Staff Gave Radio Host Questions to Ask Biden
Doug P.
That Is YOUR Party, Sulu: George Takei Tries to Fearmonger About Trump 'Rounding Up Innocents'
Grateful Calvin
HAHAHAHAHA: Dem Strategist Gets DRAGGED for Wishing Media Gave Trump the Same Scrutiny They Give Biden
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
THE CANDIDATE WE NEED: David 'Iowahawk' Burge Declares He Is Running for President Aaron Walker
Advertisement