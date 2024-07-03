Report: President Joe Biden Tells Staff, 'I Am Running'

It appears as though Dr. Jill Biden has made up her husband's mind, and he's still running for president in 2024 … which is good news for the Republicans. This news comes as more than two dozen House Democrats have called for Biden to step aside if things don't improve immediately. The New York Times editorial board has called for Biden to step aside.

But Biden is stubborn.

JUST IN - Biden on call with staff just now: "I am running" — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 3, 2024

“I am running. I am the leader of the Democratic Party. No one is pushing me out. I’ve been knocked down before and counted out my whole life. When you get knocked down you get back up.” - @POTUS — Emmy Ruiz (@emmyruiz) July 3, 2024

Ah, the Chumbawumba strategy.

Full quote:

"Let me say this as clearly as I possibly can as simply and straightforward as I can: I am running…no one’s pushing me out. I’m not leaving. I’m in this race to the end and we’re going to win.” — News Breaking LIVE (@NBLNewsLIVE) July 3, 2024





Let’s revisit in a week — Variable1079 (@MrNobody1079) July 3, 2024

🤣 if he’s going down, he’s bringing everyone with him — 𝑐ℎ𝑖𝑙𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑜𝑖𝑠 (@chiIIum) July 3, 2024

Biden's going to be responsible for the total collapse of the Democratic Party. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) July 3, 2024

translation:



Jill and Hunter ain't leaving without a fight. — GettingTrumpNow.com (@gettingtrumpnow) July 3, 2024

Good! Because we know he can’t win. I hope they stick with him all the way to their inevitable loss in November. — Laurence with a U (@Laurence5905) July 3, 2024

Dude can barely walk and now he thinks he's running... — Aaron Baker (@ThePoiema) July 3, 2024

I really don’t think it will be his decision. — Michael Flaherty (@Meflaherty46) July 3, 2024

Yes, please run Biden! 4 more months of bumbling and microscopic analysis of the mistakes. He’ll win Washington, Oregon, Cali, and a handful of NE states, maybe MN, and that’s it. It’ll be a bloodbath. — The Bacon King of Sheboygan (@GeniusKhaan) July 3, 2024

Joe, you didn’t get knocked down. You fell down. — Karl Forty (@FortyKarl) July 3, 2024

It was just one bad night exacerbated by cold medicine and jet lag.

We're not certain of the source of this quote, but we don't doubt its veracity. Biden hasn't shown any sign of stepping down. Besides, the August issue of Vogue featuring the Biden family photographed by Annie Leibovitz isn't even out yet. There's still plenty of fight left.

Update:

Joe Biden fundraising email:



"I'm the Democratic Party’s nominee. No one is pushing me out. I'm not leaving, I'm in this race to the end, and WE are going to win this election." pic.twitter.com/2KPPI3JDu8 — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) July 3, 2024





