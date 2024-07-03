It’s Complicated: Could Reporters Have Done a Better Job Covering Biden’s Mental Acuity?
Theory: Joe Biden Was Zapped by a Disorienting Microwave Weapon Before the Debate
Making Kamala Harris President Is an Invitation to an Assassination Attempt
Sounds Pretty Racist: Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Puts Out Call for 'POC Only' Political...
Former Prime Minister Says Rep. Ilhan Omar's Interests Are the Interests of Somalia
Dear Diary: Jim Acosta Sucks Up to Biden White House, Says He Also...
You May Literally Have to Kill Your Friends and Family Members Who Support...
Brian Stelter Commits Blasphemy Against Biden So Bad He Deletes Tweet
State-Sanctioned Sexual Harassment: Female NHS Workers Forced to Change in Front of Men
OOF: If the WH Didn't Like the NY Times' Story on Biden, They're...
They Colored the White House Columns in Rainbow Colors for This Year’s Pride...
Biden Weighs Dropping Out! Karine vs the Media!
After Driving Up the Cost of AC, Biden Admin Creates New Rule About...
WATCH: WH Journo Rushes to Biden's Defense After Reporter Wonders Aloud If He's...

Report: President Joe Biden Tells Staff, 'I Am Running'

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on July 03, 2024
AP Photo/Luca Bruno

It appears as though Dr. Jill Biden has made up her husband's mind, and he's still running for president in 2024 … which is good news for the Republicans. This news comes as more than two dozen House Democrats have called for Biden to step aside if things don't improve immediately. The New York Times editorial board has called for Biden to step aside.

Advertisement

But Biden is stubborn.

Ah, the Chumbawumba strategy.


Recommended

You May Literally Have to Kill Your Friends and Family Members Who Support Trump
Brett T.
Advertisement

It was just one bad night exacerbated by cold medicine and jet lag.

We're not certain of the source of this quote, but we don't doubt its veracity. Biden hasn't shown any sign of stepping down. Besides, the August issue of Vogue featuring the Biden family photographed by Annie Leibovitz isn't even out yet. There's still plenty of fight left.

Update:


***

Tags: JOE BIDEN 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You May Literally Have to Kill Your Friends and Family Members Who Support Trump
Brett T.
Theory: Joe Biden Was Zapped by a Disorienting Microwave Weapon Before the Debate
Brett T.
Making Kamala Harris President Is an Invitation to an Assassination Attempt
Brett T.
Sounds Pretty Racist: Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Puts Out Call for 'POC Only' Political Writers
Grateful Calvin
Brian Stelter Commits Blasphemy Against Biden So Bad He Deletes Tweet
Gordon K
It’s Complicated: Could Reporters Have Done a Better Job Covering Biden’s Mental Acuity?
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
You May Literally Have to Kill Your Friends and Family Members Who Support Trump Brett T.
Advertisement