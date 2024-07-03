It’s Complicated: Could Reporters Have Done a Better Job Covering Biden’s Mental Acuity?

As Doug Powers reported earlier Wednesday, CNN has decided where to place the blame for the media's sudden attention to President Joe Biden's failing mental acuity. It's the conservatives' fault, you see. "Biden's age was also a right-wing talking point for years, something the White House was quick to point out to reporters," CNN explained, "which may have inadvertently turned off any serious investigation." In other words, the fact that it was conservative media pointing out Biden's mental issues "turned off" reporters from covering it, just like NPR refused to cover the Hunter Biden laptop story.

And then there's this:

This is such an unwittingly damning take on how the White House press corps thinks of their job. https://t.co/CBNMWmL0TW pic.twitter.com/oMAY87xYAh — Sarah Isgur (@whignewtons) July 3, 2024

We all know what the White House press corps thinks its job is — they're pretty obvious about it.

The myth that Biden doesn’t lie and hasn’t built his career on fake stories and race-baiting smears against his opponents will never die — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) July 3, 2024

Journalism died in 2016 when newspapers decided their job was not to report but to adjudicate and promote specific outcomes. — CindyHoedel (@CindyHoedel) July 3, 2024

I’m sure glad they’ve kept their objectivity. — Emanon (@nicolosi_frank) July 3, 2024

Such great journalism — cryovainmd (@cryovainmd) July 3, 2024

As opposed to the one whose convicted felon son is part of the team, who continues to tell the same debunked lies, and actually HAS gone after his political opponents? That’s hilarious. Projection is all they have. — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) July 3, 2024

Yes, Hunter Biden is now reportedly attending meetings with the president's aides. We thought the Left's big excuse for Hunter was that we weren't voting for him. Now he's sitting in on White House meetings.

CNN's Hadas Gold, who wrote the piece for CNN, says it's "complicated" why White House reporters didn't think of covering Biden's mental state earlier:

Could WH reporters have covered Biden’s acuity more aggressively before the debate? I spoke to several WH reporters - and it’s complicated. https://t.co/phi11H3jjN — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) July 2, 2024

It's not complicated. Just two weeks ago you were telling us that videos of Biden looking old and feeble were "cheap fakes."

Did they not have access to Robert Hur's report? If they did, that was a pretty good lead, no? — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 2, 2024

It’s not complicated. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) July 2, 2024

They covered up at every possibility since 2020.



Their credibility is as shot as Biden.



Never, ever again trust any of these people. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 3, 2024

Please, you people have been willing accomplices and gaslighting the American people since Joe was in the basement. Who did you think you were fooling? — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) July 3, 2024

It’s not complicated. You’re all partisan hacks. — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) July 3, 2024

Not complicated at all. You guys all lied to the public and should be unemployed. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 2, 2024

Hadas, you're going to write off responses to this post as trolls and whatever, but maybe you'll get it that yes, at long last, you guys are the actual problem here. Maybe. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 3, 2024

It’s not complicated.



You all colluded to cover up Biden’s condition until the debate let the horse out of the barn.



Now you’re scrambling to explain yourselves.



It’s not complicated. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 2, 2024

It's not that complicated.



You are all just liberal hacks. — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) July 2, 2024

It’s complicated because there were zero signs that he was zombifying right in front of us for years. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) July 2, 2024

It’s not complicated.

It’s not difficult.



You’re simply regime defenders larping as journalists.



Your mask has fallen and your costume is ripped.



Your counterfeit credentials are shredded.



You’ve been fact checked by Reality, and she is a bitch. — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) July 3, 2024

It's not complicated. During Donald Trump's term, CNN's Brian Stelter had as a regular guest on his show crackpot psychiatrist Bandy X. Lee, who suggested that Trump be restrained and put on a 72-hour psychiatric hold, with the only problem being that "this really will look like a coup." That's how CNN covered Trump's mental acuity.

People have been loudly questioning his "acuity" for at least half a dozen years. You didn't fail to aggressively cover this; you actively shilled for the DNC. — Mystical Redneck (@ChappellDavid) July 3, 2024

You covered it up until the moment you realized he was going to lose. — Mike Palicz (@Mike_Palicz) July 2, 2024

It's that simple … it's not complicated at all.

Update:

Even former CNN employee Brian Stelter is getting in on the navel-gazing with a piece for Vox:

Was the media clueless about Biden's health? Or complicit in a cover-up? No and no. The real story is far more complicated — and more interesting. Here's my column for @voxdotcom, based on conversations with a dozen Washington reporters: https://t.co/eYrSqXcbSE — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 3, 2024

Again, it's "complicated."

