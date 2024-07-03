NYT Executive Editor Says They've Stayed on Biden's Mental Acuity At Every Turn
Theory: Joe Biden Was Zapped by a Disorienting Microwave Weapon Before the Debate
Making Kamala Harris President Is an Invitation to an Assassination Attempt
Report: President Joe Biden Tells Staff, 'I Am Running'
Sounds Pretty Racist: Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Puts Out Call for 'POC Only' Political...
Former Prime Minister Says Rep. Ilhan Omar's Interests Are the Interests of Somalia
Dear Diary: Jim Acosta Sucks Up to Biden White House, Says He Also...
You May Literally Have to Kill Your Friends and Family Members Who Support...
Brian Stelter Commits Blasphemy Against Biden So Bad He Deletes Tweet
State-Sanctioned Sexual Harassment: Female NHS Workers Forced to Change in Front of Men
OOF: If the WH Didn't Like the NY Times' Story on Biden, They're...
They Colored the White House Columns in Rainbow Colors for This Year’s Pride...
Biden Weighs Dropping Out! Karine vs the Media!
After Driving Up the Cost of AC, Biden Admin Creates New Rule About...

It’s Complicated: Could Reporters Have Done a Better Job Covering Biden’s Mental Acuity?

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on July 03, 2024
AP Photo/Ron Harris

As Doug Powers reported earlier Wednesday, CNN has decided where to place the blame for the media's sudden attention to President Joe Biden's failing mental acuity. It's the conservatives' fault, you see. "Biden's age was also a right-wing talking point for years, something the White House was quick to point out to reporters," CNN explained, "which may have inadvertently turned off any serious investigation." In other words, the fact that it was conservative media pointing out Biden's mental issues "turned off" reporters from covering it, just like NPR refused to cover the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Advertisement

And then there's this:

We all know what the White House press corps thinks its job is — they're pretty obvious about it.

Yes, Hunter Biden is now reportedly attending meetings with the president's aides. We thought the Left's big excuse for Hunter was that we weren't voting for him. Now he's sitting in on White House meetings.

CNN's Hadas Gold, who wrote the piece for CNN, says it's "complicated" why White House reporters didn't think of covering Biden's mental state earlier:

Recommended

NYT Executive Editor Says They've Stayed on Biden's Mental Acuity At Every Turn
Brett T.
Advertisement

It's not complicated. Just two weeks ago you were telling us that videos of Biden looking old and feeble were "cheap fakes."

Advertisement

It's not complicated. During Donald Trump's term, CNN's Brian Stelter had as a regular guest on his show crackpot psychiatrist Bandy X. Lee, who suggested that Trump be restrained and put on a 72-hour psychiatric hold, with the only problem being that "this really will look like a coup." That's how CNN covered Trump's mental acuity.

Advertisement

It's that simple … it's not complicated at all.

***

Update:

Even former CNN employee Brian Stelter is getting in on the navel-gazing with a piece for Vox:

Again, it's "complicated."

***



Tags: CNN JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NYT Executive Editor Says They've Stayed on Biden's Mental Acuity At Every Turn
Brett T.
You May Literally Have to Kill Your Friends and Family Members Who Support Trump
Brett T.
Theory: Joe Biden Was Zapped by a Disorienting Microwave Weapon Before the Debate
Brett T.
Making Kamala Harris President Is an Invitation to an Assassination Attempt
Brett T.
Sounds Pretty Racist: Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Puts Out Call for 'POC Only' Political Writers
Grateful Calvin
Former Prime Minister Says Rep. Ilhan Omar's Interests Are the Interests of Somalia
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NYT Executive Editor Says They've Stayed on Biden's Mental Acuity At Every Turn Brett T.
Advertisement