'Pathetic and Lame': Here's CNN's Defense of Media Taking So Long to Report Biden's Feebleness

As everybody now knows, the Dems and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) went out of their way in attempts to dismiss videos of President Biden as "cheap fake" disinformation designed to portray the president as feeble. Then the debate happened, meaning that for the most part the media couldn't ignore reality. Why didn't the DC media do their jobs in the first place and actually report on Biden's condition? According to CNN the blame lies, at least in part, with the Right:

By merely existing and calling a spade a spade, Conservative media "turned off" legacy reporters from seriously investigating Biden's mental acuity. @CNN reports.https://t.co/tydtBWNUwB pic.twitter.com/R2jvHV1NMV — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) July 3, 2024

That's a pitiful spin, but then again, we're talking about CNN.

How pathetic and lame. I thought journalism was about “following the facts.” https://t.co/qj69ctuehG — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 3, 2024

Oh! So it’s the conservative reporters’ fault that the mainstream press did not report on actual facts? — NotYourJewishMom🍌 (@CaffMomREDACTED) July 3, 2024

You can't make this stuff up! Maybe at some point CNN will use the same excuse for not looking into allegations of Biden family corruption.

This was the same dumb “logic” many “journalists” gave for not wanting to fully vet the lab leak hypothesis.



And the border crisis.



And the Russia collusion hoax.



And the BLM corruption.



And the Harvard, Columbia DEI plagiarism.



And the antisemitism on campuses.



And… https://t.co/zhzfzuGceK — stevemur (@stevemur) July 3, 2024

So it’s our fault the national news media didn’t do its job? https://t.co/MtSUechC7t — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) July 3, 2024

CNN already did the requisite water-carrying for Biden when it comes to portraying the president as a sage truth-teller compared to Trump:

Biden’s age issue is not secret or new. Nearly every media outlet has reported on growing concerns about Biden’s age well before the debate. The White House in the past has complained that the coverage is disproportionate, and that the media is spending more time covering Biden’s age than his accomplishments as president versus former President Donald Trump’s lies.

Oh please. Biden's been a serial liar for his entire political career and they're still pretending otherwise. The media's learned nothing from this and they don't want to.