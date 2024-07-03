WH Deputy Press Sec Slams NY Times for Only Giving a Few Minutes...
'Pathetic and Lame': Here's CNN's Defense of Media Taking So Long to Report Biden's Feebleness

Doug P.  |  12:10 PM on July 03, 2024
Journalism meme

As everybody now knows, the Dems and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) went out of their way in attempts to dismiss videos of President Biden as "cheap fake" disinformation designed to portray the president as feeble. Then the debate happened, meaning that for the most part the media couldn't ignore reality. Why didn't the DC media do their jobs in the first place and actually report on Biden's condition? According to CNN the blame lies, at least in part, with the Right:

That's a pitiful spin, but then again, we're talking about CNN. 

You can't make this stuff up! Maybe at some point CNN will use the same excuse for not looking into allegations of Biden family corruption.

CNN already did the requisite water-carrying for Biden when it comes to portraying the president as a sage truth-teller compared to Trump:

Biden’s age issue is not secret or new. Nearly every media outlet has reported on growing concerns about Biden’s age well before the debate. The White House in the past has complained that the coverage is disproportionate, and that the media is spending more time covering Biden’s age than his accomplishments as president versus former President Donald Trump’s lies.

Oh please. Biden's been a serial liar for his entire political career and they're still pretending otherwise. The media's learned nothing from this and they don't want to. 

