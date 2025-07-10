He's the WORST: Chris Murphy Hits New Low With False, Fearmongering Screed About...
Taxation Is Theft: Marjorie Taylor Greene Introduces Bill to End Cap Gains Tax on Home Sales

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on July 10, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

Taxation is theft, at least in this writer's opinion. She finds capital gains taxes a special form of theft, because if you invest your money to make more money, you shouldn't be punished for it.

The government feels differently.

Now Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has introduced legislation to eliminate the capital gains tax on home sales.

It'll be interesting to see how it does in Congress.

Democrats will undoubtedly claim this is 'greedy.'

That's not good protection.

Not when the average price of a home in some parts of the country is north of $700,000.

Yep.

All of this.

Yes, it would be.

Congress doesn't have the authority to eliminate state-level property taxes.

But they should be eliminated, too.

Capital gains taxes should be eliminated across the board.

But we'll start here.

