Taxation Is Theft: Marjorie Taylor Greene Introduces Bill to End Cap Gains Tax on Home Sales

Taxation is theft, at least in this writer's opinion. She finds capital gains taxes a special form of theft, because if you invest your money to make more money, you shouldn't be punished for it.

The government feels differently.

Now Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has introduced legislation to eliminate the capital gains tax on home sales.

"Families who work hard, build equity, and sell their homes shouldn’t be punished with a massive tax bill." -@RepMTG pic.twitter.com/REs0LXlvo1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 10, 2025

It'll be interesting to see how it does in Congress.

Heck yes! Less taxes mean more freedom. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 10, 2025

Democrats will undoubtedly claim this is 'greedy.'

Honestly, the $250 for single, $500k for jointly is already pretty good protection, but I wish the States would follow her lead here. — Still Faithful (@StillFaithfulSF) July 10, 2025

That's not good protection.

Not when the average price of a home in some parts of the country is north of $700,000.

This would be a benefit for the real estate market and a much-needed boost given the high interest rates. — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) July 10, 2025

Yep.

Eliminating the capital gains tax on home sales empowers hardworking families to keep more of their earnings, boosts local economies, and encourages homeownership. — Keaton Hobby (@RealKeatonHobby) July 10, 2025

All of this.

I'M ALL ABOUT THIS!!!! This would be HUGE!! https://t.co/pPOErtweSo — The Wry Old Peach (@FreshSardonic) July 10, 2025

Yes, it would be.

Property taxes are a capital gains tax too



So get rid of that also or STFU https://t.co/1PlGoYkp2C — N Deez Tori 🇺🇸 (@andeztori) July 10, 2025

Congress doesn't have the authority to eliminate state-level property taxes.

But they should be eliminated, too.

Eliminate capgains tax on everything, but let's start with home sales. https://t.co/z9aZ0zA9nN — Nathan Lewis (@NLeconandpolicy) July 10, 2025

Capital gains taxes should be eliminated across the board.

But we'll start here.

