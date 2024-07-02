POLITICO: Biden Family Also Blames CNN for Bad Makeup

As Twitchy's own Chad Felix Greene wrote after the CNN presidential debate, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff accused CNN of sabotaging the debate against President Joe Biden with its "framing and lighting": "Biden was filmed in profile, looking pale as a ghost," she posted. (The White House made up for that by sending out a bronzed Biden Monday night.)

A lot of people took out their wrath on CNN, which was hand-selected by the Biden campaign to host a debate. Keith Olbermann said CNN should literally be burned to the ground.

Now we're learning from POLITICO that Wolkoff isn't alone in her assessment. The Biden family also blames CNN for bad lighting, bad camerawork, and bad makeup.

“The Biden family’s complaints about CNN were lengthy, including that the moderators should have fact-checked Trump more often, that Biden was not told which camera he’d be on when not speaking and that the makeup staff made him appear too pale” https://t.co/sM8nJTfuug — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) July 1, 2024

Jonathan Lemire and Lauren Egan report:

Additionally, Biden’s campaign staff only grew angrier at CNN as to how the debate was run, according to several people familiar with the conversations. Their complaints were lengthy, including that the moderators should have fact-checked Trump more often, that Biden was not told which camera he’d be on when not speaking and that the makeup staff made him appear too pale, according to the three people. Biden did, however, agree to the terms of the debate before it was held.

The debate was run exactly to the Biden campaign's demands: a friendly network, no RFK Jr., no audience, and microphones being cut off when time was up. If no one told Biden which camera he'd be on when speaking, who told Donald Trump? He didn't seem to have any problem with the cameras. Maybe CNN did sabotage Biden (/sarc).

The Biden family is going to be putting huge pressure on ABC if the September debate actually happens. They'll demand to bring in their own makeup and lighting teams.

