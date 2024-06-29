New Conspiracy Just Dropped! Mean Girl Stephanie Winston Wolkoff Accuses CNN of Sabotaging Biden

Things are getting a bit crazy in Democrat land. Poor things are just flailing around in little circles ranting about absolutely anything that can soothe their cognitive dissonance over Biden being an obviously unwell, elderly man.

Remember Stephanie Winston Wolkoff? She's famous exclusively for being besties with then First Lady Melania Trump, secretly recording their conversations and releasing them to the public. She got a book deal and became instant leftwing royalty for her devious scheme.

Apparently, the book sales have dried up ...

NO ONE HAD TO SAY A WORD.



CNN’s carefully considered FRAMING & LIGHTING design effectively conveyed the intended perceptions of fragility vs. dominance in visual composition.



Biden was filmed in profile, looking pale as a ghost.



Trump was filmed straight on, not looking his… pic.twitter.com/MpVAQO4kkS — Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (@SWinstonWolkoff) June 28, 2024

Biden is a man of honor, integrity, resilience, and resolve.

A Trump is a Trump is a Trump.

Girl.

CNN did not ambush him. All Biden had to do was answer questions impromptu, just like every other debate. The problem is he is no longer capable of doing that. This has been obvious for some time now. — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) June 29, 2024

The whole, 'he has a cold,' thing didn't work. They tried proving he was just fine the next day with another speech. Let's see, he has a stutter, it was a one-off night, everyone has a bad debate, also did you hear, Trump said 'black jobs!'

Nothing seems to be working.

Maybe trying the good ol' Nixon live debate strategy will work?

As most know, the first live TV presidential debate was between Nixon and Kennedy and Nixon wasn't feeling well, looked pale and sweaty and Kennedy looked like a young, handsome rock star by comparison. It was believed this helped lead Kennedy to victory.

CNN is diabolical, what with how they managed to get a guy who's been in politics and on camera for 50 years to completely forget how cameras work and where to look on a stage Biden's team not only helped design and picked their side, but one they had a complete mock-up of at… https://t.co/jNFCsVMP5E — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) June 29, 2024

CNN is diabolical, what with how they managed to get a guy who's been in politics and on camera for 50 years to completely forget how cameras work and where to look on a stage Biden's team not only helped design and picked their side, but one they had a complete mock-up of at Camp David for a week of rehearsals.

Steffy has been broken; brain damaged, really, like so many of her fellow travelers. It'd be sad, if anyone gave a shit.

Yes, CNN’s debate was one long cheap fake. https://t.co/bJkkPQuO3F — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) June 29, 2024

Ah so it’s the cinematography that made Joe Biden seem mentally incompetent. Not him rambling about women needing abortion access because they are being raped by their sisters. https://t.co/MrHf9pS7RD — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) June 29, 2024

Biden was not “filmed in profile.”



He and Trump were both filmed with the same camera angle. What you are seeing is Biden randomly turning and staring off into space to his left, away from the moderators and Trump. https://t.co/VbH9C6OuiH — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 29, 2024

No, no, NO. It HAD to be a conspiracy, it was the lighting and, and, and, he had a cold and ...

Poor lighting forced him to say, "We finally beat Medicare." https://t.co/bNtiso7ft2 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 29, 2024

CNN did everything Biden's team demanded for this debate.



The fact is, Trump knew where the camera was and played to it.



Biden stared off into random spots in space like a vegetable, because that's what he is. https://t.co/Hle8zAm3Lg — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) June 29, 2024

Today I learned that lighting makes you stupid, dishonest and gives you dementia. https://t.co/iL1kN8gPKl — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) June 29, 2024

Have you honestly ever seen this much desperate spinning for the sake of a candidate? We thought Bowman's last-ditch effort to salvage his primary was embarrassing, but this is just getting sad.

It's ok to admit Biden is 81 and just not up for the most important, stressful and public job in the country. Politics is just a way of life for these people.

What do the young people say? Touch grass?

Go touch grass.