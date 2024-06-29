Hollywood Lefties Blame CNN for Biden’s Debate Performance

As we've reported, a lot of people on the Left are very upset with CNN's handling of the presidential debate Thursday night, even though they catered to every one of the Biden campaign's demands: that it be on a Biden-friendly network, that there was no audience and even the White House press pool had to watch from across the street, and that microphones be turned off. But Keith Olbermann still wants to literally burn CNN to the ground because moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash went out of their way to hide their obvious bias.

Collin Rugg notes that the Hollywood elite were also furious at CNN for letting such a debacle take place. Why didn't the moderators push back on all of Donald Trump's lies?

Hollywood celebrities are lashing out & are blaming far-left moderators Jake Tapper & Dana Bash for Joe's dismal performance:



Stephen King: "The networks are packaging this as entertainment, like a boxing match, and selling democracy down the river."



Barbra Streisand:… pic.twitter.com/lAiluMoxnM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 28, 2024

Barbra Streisand: "What is wrong with these two moderators...? They ask him a question, but then let him go on a rampage about something else. Not fair!" John Cusack: "CNN letting this deranged liar lie with no consequences - meanwhile - dems thinks having the right data points matter - This is the end my beautiful friends." "Meltdown - CNN set perfect conditions." Jesse Williams: "Why moderate if you're not gonna moderate? Not a single lie checked." Mark Hamill: "One off night also doesn't change the fact that the former guy is a convicted felon, serial liar & adjudicated r*p*st who is unfit for ANY office. Period." Sulk.

"A perfect storm of CNN debasement," tweeted Cusack.

Just a reminder: The Biden campaign specified CNN, and CNN accommodated every one of the campaign's demands. But Tapper didn't bash Trump to his face as hard as he does the other 364 days of the year.

I was shocked at how fair Jake Tapper & Dana Bash were.



Their job was to moderate not inject their thoughts, opinions, or even fact-check and they did their job surprisingly well — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) June 28, 2024

Agreed … it appeared as though they were trying to head off complaints of obvious bias, considering they've compared Trump to Hitler.

Incredible. The moderators were surprisingly even-handed and professional, despite their hate for Trump.



The left simply can’t handle it when the game isn’t rigged. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 28, 2024

Stephen King was once my favorite author. John Cusack was one of my favorite actors. Mark Hamill was high on my list for playing Luke Skywalker. Their TDS has caused my respect and fandom to drop to damned near zero. It’s sad they are so blind. — Michael Brower (@mikeflorida7000) June 28, 2024

So it’s the moderators fault that Joe Biden goes off on a rampage about some thing off-topic? — Sheri™ (@FFT1776) June 28, 2024

Like women being impregnated by their sisters?

I actually thought that they moderated the debate well. I didn't see them try to be part of the debate. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) June 28, 2024

Has anyone checked in on Robert De Niro? — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) June 28, 2024

Or Rob Reiner? Or George Clooney, or Julia Roberts?

The only way Democrats would have thought this debate had been fair is if they tied up Trump and duct taped his mouth. — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) June 28, 2024

Just for fun, let's revisit Biden's acceptance of Donald Trump's challenge to debate him anytime, anywhere (as long as it was CNN, ABC, CBS, or Telemundo).

Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate.



Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again.



Well, make my day, pal. pic.twitter.com/AkPmvs2q4u — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 15, 2024

"Make my day, pal."

