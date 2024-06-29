Keith Olbermann Calls for CNN to be Burned to the Ground
Hollywood Lefties Blame CNN for Biden’s Debate Performance

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on June 29, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As we've reported, a lot of people on the Left are very upset with CNN's handling of the presidential debate Thursday night, even though they catered to every one of the Biden campaign's demands: that it be on a Biden-friendly network, that there was no audience and even the White House press pool had to watch from across the street, and that microphones be turned off. But Keith Olbermann still wants to literally burn CNN to the ground because moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash went out of their way to hide their obvious bias.

Collin Rugg notes that the Hollywood elite were also furious at CNN for letting such a debacle take place. Why didn't the moderators push back on all of Donald Trump's lies?

Barbra Streisand: "What is wrong with these two moderators...? They ask him a question, but then let him go on a rampage about something else. Not fair!"

John Cusack: "CNN letting this deranged liar lie with no consequences - meanwhile - dems thinks having the right data points matter - This is the end my beautiful friends."

"Meltdown - CNN set perfect conditions."

Jesse Williams: "Why moderate if you're not gonna moderate? Not a single lie checked."

Mark Hamill: "One off night also doesn't change the fact that the former guy is a convicted felon, serial liar & adjudicated r*p*st who is unfit for ANY office. Period."

Sulk.

"A perfect storm of CNN debasement," tweeted Cusack.

Just a reminder: The Biden campaign specified CNN, and CNN accommodated every one of the campaign's demands. But Tapper didn't bash Trump to his face as hard as he does the other 364 days of the year.

Agreed … it appeared as though they were trying to head off complaints of obvious bias, considering they've compared Trump to Hitler.

Like women being impregnated by their sisters?

Or Rob Reiner? Or George Clooney, or Julia Roberts?

Just for fun, let's revisit Biden's acceptance of Donald Trump's challenge to debate him anytime, anywhere (as long as it was CNN, ABC, CBS, or Telemundo).

"Make my day, pal."

***

