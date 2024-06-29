Rachel Bitecofer Would Spend $100 Million to Run This Biden Clip as an...
Flashback: USA TODAY Writer Predicted Trump Would Chicken Out of the Debate

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on June 29, 2024
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

A spokeswoman for President Joe Biden assured us on the same day that USA TODAY's Rex Huppke's column went live that we were going to see a "very energized" Biden at Thursday night's debate. We'll admit we did too … RNC Research tweeted about the team at Camp David working on Biden's drug cocktail all week. "With what? The Super Soldier Serum that turned Steve Rogers into Captain America?" asked Huppke.

As we mentioned, the Biden campaign knew that the rest of us suspected he'd be pumped full of drugs, so he put this out right before the debate:

"I'm feeling pretty jacked up"? We were told by sources during the debate that you had a cold.

In any case, Huppke said there was a pretty strong chance that Donald Trump would chicken out.

Huppke wrote:

The first, as mentioned before, is Trump turns tail and runs away from the debate, screaming about how it’s unfair and he’s treated so horribly and everyone is out to get him. A WHAAAAAAAAmbulance is dispatched to pick him up and deliver him to a nearby MAGA rally, where he delivers a record-breaking two continuous hours of woe-is-me-ing.

The second possibility is Trump shows up to the debate and then, after having his microphone cut off a couple of times or hearing a question about his own behavior that he considers unfair, storms off the stage, creating a dramatic, faux-tough-guy scene he can use to raise more money to pay his copious legal bills.

Huh.

The Biden campaign laid down all of the rules of the debate, and Trump showed up anyway. And destroyed him.

We'll give him this … we don't think Biden was on the same cocktail they had him on for the State of the Union address. He was right about that.

Trump could have not shown up and STILL won the debate just by letting Biden talk.

