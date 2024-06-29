Flashback: USA TODAY Writer Predicted Trump Would Chicken Out of the Debate

A spokeswoman for President Joe Biden assured us on the same day that USA TODAY's Rex Huppke's column went live that we were going to see a "very energized" Biden at Thursday night's debate. We'll admit we did too … RNC Research tweeted about the team at Camp David working on Biden's drug cocktail all week. "With what? The Super Soldier Serum that turned Steve Rogers into Captain America?" asked Huppke.

As we mentioned, the Biden campaign knew that the rest of us suspected he'd be pumped full of drugs, so he put this out right before the debate:

I don't know what they've got in these performance enhancers, but I'm feeling pretty jacked up.



Try it yourselves, folks.



See you in a bit: https://t.co/vD3mL9slj1 pic.twitter.com/Li4EM9mzve — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 28, 2024

"I'm feeling pretty jacked up"? We were told by sources during the debate that you had a cold.

In any case, Huppke said there was a pretty strong chance that Donald Trump would chicken out.

Huppke wrote:

The first, as mentioned before, is Trump turns tail and runs away from the debate, screaming about how it’s unfair and he’s treated so horribly and everyone is out to get him. A WHAAAAAAAAmbulance is dispatched to pick him up and deliver him to a nearby MAGA rally, where he delivers a record-breaking two continuous hours of woe-is-me-ing. The second possibility is Trump shows up to the debate and then, after having his microphone cut off a couple of times or hearing a question about his own behavior that he considers unfair, storms off the stage, creating a dramatic, faux-tough-guy scene he can use to raise more money to pay his copious legal bills.

Huh.

He didn’t respond to my $5k bet that Trump would show up — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) June 28, 2024

The Biden campaign laid down all of the rules of the debate, and Trump showed up anyway. And destroyed him.

Fun fact: USA Today’s top editor @terencesamuel came over from NPR, where he said the hunter Biden laptop wasn’t a “real story.” Good to see he’s still overseeing top quality journalism — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) June 28, 2024

Aged well — JulieSimone (@JulieSimone15) June 28, 2024

Trump could have just stood there and looked at him incredulously the entire time. — Ryan 'Justin Case' (@RyanJC2009) June 28, 2024

That guy is not a serious person. — Coach_JIB (@CoachJeff_) June 28, 2024

More people will see this tweet than read it in USA Today. — Claude Rains, Zombie (@CRainsZombie) June 28, 2024

Another journalist whose opinion and insight proves he’s an unreliable prognosticator and whose opinions shouldn’t be trusted. — FactsMatter, TruthMatters (@GospelJohn10_10) June 29, 2024

We'll give him this … we don't think Biden was on the same cocktail they had him on for the State of the Union address. He was right about that.

That's what happens when you write your column after taking Ambien. — UBIK (@SapientHetero) June 28, 2024

Everyone knows Trump is hesitant around a microphone and camera. — TakeIt (@WSMFP73) June 29, 2024

Trump could have not shown up and STILL won the debate just by letting Biden talk.

