Biden Spokeswoman Assures Us We'll See a 'Very Energized' President Thursday Night

Remember the anticipation put on President Joe Biden's State of the Union address this year? Democrats were biting their nails just hoping Biden could get through it without glitching up or making a gaffe. Afterward, the speech was declared a massive success. Biden certainly was energized … he yelled throughout the entire speech.

Advertisement

Now some unethical people are suggesting that Biden is being given some sort of drug cocktail before major speeches. In setting the rules for the debate, Team Biden got everything it asked for: an outlet friendly to Biden (CNN), no audience, no Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Donald Trump's microphone being cut off while Biden was speaking. In return, Team Trump had one demand: that both candidates be tested for drugs before the debate. That sounded reasonable — someone found a baggie of cocaine in the White House, but the FBI couldn't lift any fingerprints, unfortunately.

A spokesman for Biden says he won't commit to a drug test.

🚨 Biden campaign spokesman Adrienne Elrod says Crooked Joe Biden won't commit to taking a drug test before the debate.



Crooked Joe is currently holed away at Camp David perfecting the cocktail. pic.twitter.com/XP0ksMUzGY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 25, 2024

As if there were any doubt, a Biden spokeswoman assured MSNBC viewers that we'd be seeing a "very energized" Biden Thursday night.

Biden spokesman Adrienne Elrod insists Crooked Joe Biden will be "very energized" at this week's debate — after a week of doping at Camp David pic.twitter.com/KTgibhz4xN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 24, 2024

Biden spokeswoman: Joe Biden will be “very energized” at the presidential debate



pic.twitter.com/qAvZyxFatG — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 24, 2024

Brought to you by Hunter's Cocaine™ https://t.co/gPtTO0ZwRX — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 24, 2024

methylphenidate 20mg XR https://t.co/EIKLxt8jlc — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) June 24, 2024

He’ll awaken from a six-day nap just in time to take the stage Thursday. — DuncanDowntown (@DuncanDowntown) June 24, 2024

I'm sure he will be. Amped up on speed will do that for you. — charmane harbert ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@callme_Chari) June 24, 2024

They fired my coworker for showing up “very energized” last week. — Punta (@PuntaKill_) June 24, 2024

Why isn't he " energized " every day? — SOcean 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@SOcean5) June 25, 2024

Good question. According to Dr. Jill Biden, there isn't a 30-year-old who could keep up with her husband's schedule.

Pre-debate amphetamine cocktail confirmed. — Let’s Theorize (@LetsTheorize) June 24, 2024

Advertisement

In other words, the Joe we get at the debate will bear no resemblance to the Joe we get as president. Another reason I find these exercises fairly useless, especially with two candidates who've both had presidential terms to judge them by. Policy makes the decision easy. — Not Heraclitus (@NotHeraclitus) June 25, 2024

Both Team Biden and the media always seem to get very nervous before Biden is supposed to show us how he's the sharpest guy in the room. We don't know why it's such a topic of discussion. The president's always energized.

***







