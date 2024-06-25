Biden Spokeswoman Assures Us We'll See a 'Very Energized' President Thursday Night

LIVE! Follow Primary Results Here on Twitchy Including Utah, Colorado, New York and...
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on June 25, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Remember the anticipation put on President Joe Biden's State of the Union address this year? Democrats were biting their nails just hoping Biden could get through it without glitching up or making a gaffe. Afterward, the speech was declared a massive success. Biden certainly was energized … he yelled throughout the entire speech.

Now some unethical people are suggesting that Biden is being given some sort of drug cocktail before major speeches. In setting the rules for the debate, Team Biden got everything it asked for: an outlet friendly to Biden (CNN), no audience, no Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Donald Trump's microphone being cut off while Biden was speaking. In return, Team Trump had one demand: that both candidates be tested for drugs before the debate. That sounded reasonable — someone found a baggie of cocaine in the White House, but the FBI couldn't lift any fingerprints, unfortunately.

A spokesman for Biden says he won't commit to a drug test.

As if there were any doubt, a Biden spokeswoman assured MSNBC viewers that we'd be seeing a "very energized" Biden Thursday night.

Good question. According to Dr. Jill Biden, there isn't a 30-year-old who could keep up with her husband's schedule.

Both Team Biden and the media always seem to get very nervous before Biden is supposed to show us how he's the sharpest guy in the room. We don't know why it's such a topic of discussion. The president's always energized.

***



