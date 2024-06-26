Biden, Who Still Thinks 2016 Was 'Stolen', Says You Can’t Love Your Country...
J.K. Rowling: British Police Refuse to Specify Rapist's Sex
Lefties Are Big Mad at AIPAC for Costing Jamaal Bowman His Seat in...
Matt Yglesias Hosts an Electoral College Whine Fest After Latest Nate Silver Predictions
LAWFARE: Biden Administration's Intimidation of Texas Children's Hospital Whistleblowers I...
Judge Blames Trump for Murder of 12-year-old by Illegal Immigrants
Dem Rep Tells Reporter the Reason She's Never Heard About Girl Murdered By...
EPIC Troll: Thomas Massie Dunks on Jamaal 'Fire Alarm' Bowman Following Primary Loss
You Are Not Our Supervisor. Trans Activist Tries Shaming Women and Women Have...
Riley Gaines Cheers As AR Supreme Court Upholds Biology, Eliminates 'Gender Neutral' Optio...
That's Weirdly Specific. VP Kamala Harris Tries Fear Pandering to Latino Voters in...
Decency Is on the Ballot: Biden Admin Pushed to REMOVE AGE RESTRICTIONS for...
New York Times: Republicans Seize on Killing of Girl by Illegals
Tweeps Hilariously Seize on Today's Supreme Court Language to Declare the REAL Name...

Briana Joy Gray Realizes It’s Time to Stop Voting for Democrats

Brett T.  |  8:15 PM on June 26, 2024
Oh No Popcorn meme

The last we'd checked in with Briahna Joy Gray, she'd been fired from The Hill for her criticism of Israel, or maybe it was rolling her eyes at the sister of a Hamas captive and denying rape. Gray doesn't deny all rapes, though; last week, she was wondering why major media outlets in the U.S. weren't covering Israel training dogs to rape Palestinian prisoners.

Advertisement

Gray is upset along with all of the other progressives who watched Rep. Jamaal Bowman go down in flames against his primary challenger Tuesday night. New York City mayoral candidate and ceasefire hunger striker (how's that going?) Cynthia Nixon laid it out.

You do the math. Anti-worker far-right Republicans? But we're supposed to believe that Hollywood Joe Biden is good ol' Lunchbox Joe, looking out for the working man and building an economy from the bottom up and the middle out, or something like that.

Gray responded that maybe it's time to stop voting for Democrats.

Recommended

Dem Rep Tells Reporter the Reason She's Never Heard About Girl Murdered By 2 Illegals in Texas
Doug P.
Advertisement

Someone finally gets it.

Advertisement

Progressives like Gray would probably like the Democratic Socialists to run their own candidate until they can get a real Communist Party going on the ticket.

***


Tags: DEMOCRATS CYNTHIA NIXON JAMAAL BOWMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dem Rep Tells Reporter the Reason She's Never Heard About Girl Murdered By 2 Illegals in Texas
Doug P.
Judge Blames Trump for Murder of 12-year-old by Illegal Immigrants
Brett T.
Matt Yglesias Hosts an Electoral College Whine Fest After Latest Nate Silver Predictions
justmindy
Lefties Are Big Mad at AIPAC for Costing Jamaal Bowman His Seat in Congress
Brett T.
LAWFARE: Biden Administration's Intimidation of Texas Children's Hospital Whistleblowers Is CHILLING
Amy Curtis
Biden, Who Still Thinks 2016 Was 'Stolen', Says You Can’t Love Your Country Only When You Win Elections
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dem Rep Tells Reporter the Reason She's Never Heard About Girl Murdered By 2 Illegals in Texas Doug P.
Advertisement