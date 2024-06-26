Briana Joy Gray Realizes It’s Time to Stop Voting for Democrats

The last we'd checked in with Briahna Joy Gray, she'd been fired from The Hill for her criticism of Israel, or maybe it was rolling her eyes at the sister of a Hamas captive and denying rape. Gray doesn't deny all rapes, though; last week, she was wondering why major media outlets in the U.S. weren't covering Israel training dogs to rape Palestinian prisoners.

I might have missed it, but has the Times or any other major US paper covered these reports of Israel training dogs to rape Palestinian prisoners? https://t.co/7uOEYeV2nl — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) June 23, 2024

Gray is upset along with all of the other progressives who watched Rep. Jamaal Bowman go down in flames against his primary challenger Tuesday night. New York City mayoral candidate and ceasefire hunger striker (how's that going?) Cynthia Nixon laid it out.

Bowman is the last Congress person of color in a NY district not wholly in NYC.



And let’s be clear—the record $20 mill spent against him did not come from Dems in this Dem primary but from anti-abortion, anti-climate justice, anti-worker far-right Republicans. You do the math. — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) June 26, 2024

What kind of skill is “color”? — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) June 26, 2024

You do the math. Anti-worker far-right Republicans? But we're supposed to believe that Hollywood Joe Biden is good ol' Lunchbox Joe, looking out for the working man and building an economy from the bottom up and the middle out, or something like that.

Gray responded that maybe it's time to stop voting for Democrats.

The Democratic Party is a captured corporate party that is wholly disinterested in the wellbeing of working class or historically marginalized people outside of a cynical branding exercise. It’s time to stop complaining about them and simply stop voting for them. https://t.co/FXhVF8IUOT — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) June 26, 2024

Someone finally gets it.

They've never cared about you, or anyone, only themselves. — DJ White (@dwhite0279) June 26, 2024

Republicans have been telling you that for 50 years. — John Thaler (@Thaleresq) June 26, 2024

You don’t mean “disinterested.” “Disinterested” means “unbiased.” You mean “uninterested.” — Brett Cohen (@BrettCohen15) June 26, 2024

Any party that supports mass immigration and open borders is not interested in the wellbeing of the working class https://t.co/VEPaewdEYS — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 26, 2024

I think a better course is to stop complaining and contemplate why the views of Bowman and the squad turn off so many voters. — Mike Craft (@MikeCraft6) June 26, 2024

Maybe running on a borderline antisemitic campaign in a district with a lot of voting Jews was not the best campaign strategy? — DinnInDC (@dinn_john61921) June 26, 2024

Bowman was a lame, cowardly politician who didn't represent his constituency, as the results of the election show. — i. i. rubin in memoriam (@antiphaseis) June 26, 2024

You talk about Gaza constantly. Israel-Gaza is obviously at the top of the list of the concerns of working class Americans. It's all they're talking about 😂.



Those who aren't working class sure seem to know a LOT about the interests of the working class. — MoreThanAThielen (@paulweel29) June 26, 2024

One of the things I was looking forward to after Bowman's defeat was seeing what drivel you'd put out on twitter. You're the worst — Oregon Coastie (@CoastieOregon) June 26, 2024

Cry more, grifter — (((יהודי))) (@izaakb) June 26, 2024

Bowman sends his kids to a $60k per year private school while opposing school choice and taking $ from teachers' unions.



He's about as marginalized and working class as you. — Nathaniel Hawthorne's Ghost (@Hawthorne_Ghost) June 26, 2024

We’ve been telling you this for 25 years — Bruce Levi (@V8bb8msvvxNolan) June 26, 2024

Progressives like Gray would probably like the Democratic Socialists to run their own candidate until they can get a real Communist Party going on the ticket.

