Politico Going All-Out to Defend Pro-Hamas Rep. Jamaal Bowman

As Twitchy reported earlier, Congressman Jamaal Bowman held a campaign rally Saturday with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders. Bowman accused his opponent of supporting genocide and had a word for AIPAC:

Bowman up now: “We are gonna show fucking AIPAC the power of the motherfucking Bronx.” pic.twitter.com/KJyJXw2mdm — David Weigel (@daveweigel) June 22, 2024

A sitting congressman.

POLITICO has a new piece out humanizing Bowman, telling of how meeting Palestinian kids changed his worldview and might end of costing him his seat in Congress. That would be a shame.

A trip to the West Bank changed Jamaal Bowman's world view. The New York congressman left feeling profoundly demoralized and lost his hope for a two-state solution.



He's since become an outspoken critic of Israel — and it could cost him his reelection. https://t.co/5D0fDcy6qf — POLITICO (@politico) June 21, 2024

He was a rape denier. But a couple of days ago, after seeing a UN report (and his poll numbers), he decided to change course and admit that sexual assault by Hamas terrorists wasn't Israeli propaganda after all.

Here's another take:

Jamaal Bowman's world view turned upside down when he met Palestinian kids. And it might cost him his seat in Congress. https://t.co/5D0fDcy6qf — POLITICO (@politico) June 22, 2024

"His worldview turned upside down." Yeah, we remember him as a member in good standing of the Hamas caucus.

In late 2021, Jamaal Bowman stepped out of a tour bus into the heat in Hebron. The then-rookie New York congressman was visiting the H2 area of the ancient city in the West Bank, which remains under Israeli military occupation with barbed wire-covered checkpoints every few blocks. … Bowman left profoundly demoralized. “There are streets they cannot walk and places they cannot go, simply because they are Palestinian,” he wrote, sharing a picture of himself posing with the students. “When I asked about their dreams, their answer was simple: freedom. The occupation must end.” Reflecting back on the experience three years later, Bowman says, “You can almost breathe it in the air how suffocating the West Bank felt with the settlement expansions.” The trip was a “transformational moment” for him, he tells me, one that left him doubtful about the prospects of a two-state solution — the default stated policy of most Democrats in America and liberal Zionists the world over.

I haven't seen the media flood the news cycle with advocacy for a candidate like this since Hillary. https://t.co/GqlCLNJEKY — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) June 22, 2024

Yeah I'm sure he was open minded and if anything a big supporter of Israel before his West Bank trip — Brian King (@KingOrleans) June 22, 2024

In other words, he's trash and needs to be removed and anyone associated with J Street or JVP needs to be removed as well. — Mr. Zombie Reagan #Meteor2024 or bust! (@tattooedsaint1) June 22, 2024

If you go to Israel you understand the security situation. — Moy Miz (@moymiz) June 21, 2024

The Palestinians train little children to "martyr" themselves by knifing an Israeli soldier.

The guy visits a city where Jews were ethnically cleansed by Palestinians in a pogrom and he's mad at the Jews for living there. — Sallah Shabati (@kodkod87) June 22, 2024

Bowman is an anti-semite bigot who should have been fired from Congress for pulling the fire 🚨. — Florida Renegade 🗣🙀🙏⚓ (@MsRobotoFL) June 22, 2024

The Zionists put that fire alarm there. — Yossi Preminger (@ExoThinker) June 22, 2024





RAPE DENIAL is what will cost him his seat in Congress. And pulling a fire alarm, voting against Biden 118 times, being an antisemite, should I go on? Basically, Bowman cost himself his seat in Congress. Methinks “Politico” doesn’t understand politics. 🤷‍♀️ — 🎗️🎗️איפה כפיר ואריאל🧡🧡 (@jk006d) June 22, 2024

Cool. Another wordy and obvious campaign ad. — LMSDunn (@DunnLoressa) June 22, 2024

“And it might cost him his seat in Congress.”



It has nothing to do with his worldview.



It has everything to do with his extreme incompetence. — Douglas Ritz (@douglasritz) June 22, 2024

Bowman is an embarrassment to Congress. "Jamaal Bowman's understanding of the use of a fire alarm turned upside down when Capitol Police released video of him doing it and walking away."

