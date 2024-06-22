Are Trans Activists in a Hate Movement, or Just Vulnerable Victims of Oppression?...
‘Christian' Incels Harassing Trans Activist for Educating Folx on Nazis
'Cheap Fake' Video Shows President Biden Sprinting to Marine One
VIP: Kermit Versus Kamala Could Give Us a Vice Presidential Debate Worth Watching
Head of LGBTQ of Maryland Busted Over Texts With 14-Year-Old
AOC Goes ‘Full Cringe Mode’ at Bronx Rally
'Free Speech Rules': Elon Musk Reminds Us Why It's Important to Elevate Citizen...
Never Fails! Actress Who Joined 'Just Stop Oil' Protesters in No Rush to...
Rand Paul Was Right: Senator Takes Much Deserved Victory Lap Over COVID Critiques
'Greatest Fundraising Bonanza Ever': Andrew Cuomo, Bill Maher Say Bragg's Trump Trial Was...
Ted Cruz Says Babylon Bee's Take on Consequences of Biden's Open Border Isn't...
Defenders of Democracy Are at It Again: Dems Sue to Remove RFK From...
Cry Harder: NPR TV Critic Wants You to Know He's Mad About DeSantis'...
Wax Is Whack: Canada Fines Business Owner 35k for Refusing to Wax Male...

Politico Going All-Out to Defend Pro-Hamas Rep. Jamaal Bowman

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on June 22, 2024
AP Photo/Nathan Howard

As Twitchy reported earlier, Congressman Jamaal Bowman held a campaign rally Saturday with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders. Bowman accused his opponent of supporting genocide and had a word for AIPAC:

Advertisement

A sitting congressman.

POLITICO has a new piece out humanizing Bowman, telling of how meeting Palestinian kids changed his worldview and might end of costing him his seat in Congress. That would be a shame.

He was a rape denier. But a couple of days ago, after seeing a UN report (and his poll numbers), he decided to change course and admit that sexual assault by Hamas terrorists wasn't Israeli propaganda after all.

Here's another take:

"His worldview turned upside down." Yeah, we remember him as a member in good standing of the Hamas caucus.

In late 2021, Jamaal Bowman stepped out of a tour bus into the heat in Hebron. The then-rookie New York congressman was visiting the H2 area of the ancient city in the West Bank, which remains under Israeli military occupation with barbed wire-covered checkpoints every few blocks.

Bowman left profoundly demoralized. “There are streets they cannot walk and places they cannot go, simply because they are Palestinian,” he wrote, sharing a picture of himself posing with the students. “When I asked about their dreams, their answer was simple: freedom. The occupation must end.”

Reflecting back on the experience three years later, Bowman says, “You can almost breathe it in the air how suffocating the West Bank felt with the settlement expansions.”

The trip was a “transformational moment” for him, he tells me, one that left him doubtful about the prospects of a two-state solution — the default stated policy of most Democrats in America and liberal Zionists the world over.

Recommended

'Cheap Fake' Video Shows President Biden Sprinting to Marine One
Brett T.
Advertisement

The Palestinians train little children to "martyr" themselves by knifing an Israeli soldier.


Advertisement

Bowman is an embarrassment to Congress. "Jamaal Bowman's understanding of the use of a fire alarm turned upside down when Capitol Police released video of him doing it and walking away."

***


 



Tags: GAZA PALESTINE POLITICO JAMAAL BOWMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Cheap Fake' Video Shows President Biden Sprinting to Marine One
Brett T.
‘Christian' Incels Harassing Trans Activist for Educating Folx on Nazis
Brett T.
Head of LGBTQ of Maryland Busted Over Texts With 14-Year-Old
Brett T.
AOC Goes ‘Full Cringe Mode’ at Bronx Rally
Brett T.
Never Fails! Actress Who Joined 'Just Stop Oil' Protesters in No Rush to Lead by Example
Doug P.
Rand Paul Was Right: Senator Takes Much Deserved Victory Lap Over COVID Critiques
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Cheap Fake' Video Shows President Biden Sprinting to Marine One Brett T.
Advertisement