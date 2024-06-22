'Cheap Fake' Video Shows President Biden Sprinting to Marine One

‘Christian' Incels Harassing Trans Activist for Educating Folx on Nazis
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on June 22, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Remember not too long ago when the Biden administration sent out a horde of staffers to walk President Joe Biden to Marine One, blocking the view of the press? Biden didn't have that as he arrived at Camp David to prepare for his debate with Donald Trump — which apparently has filled his schedule; he doesn't have anything scheduled until Thursday.

This is allegedly the unaltered video:

Kate Kyde did the media a favor and put out a "cheap fake" of her own, clearly labeling it as a "deceptively edited video."

… He also looks SUPER uncomfortable using it. Again, it's about what your eyes see vs what media is telling you. 

2. The special tire tread sneaker shoe. This WH tells you he's fine but then everything he does like super balance sneaker shoes for unstable old people says he's not.

Here's the photo the @JoeBiden account put out earlier this week showing he deplaning from Air Force One.

That photo was from March 2023.

Biden's big shoes made a splash on X this January.

He usually breaks into a little jog at the end of his route.

Where was Dr. Jill to hold him up?

It does say something that it's concerning just to watch the president walk across the tarmac or the White House lawn.

***

