'Cheap Fake' Video Shows President Biden Sprinting to Marine One

Remember not too long ago when the Biden administration sent out a horde of staffers to walk President Joe Biden to Marine One, blocking the view of the press? Biden didn't have that as he arrived at Camp David to prepare for his debate with Donald Trump — which apparently has filled his schedule; he doesn't have anything scheduled until Thursday.

Advertisement

This is allegedly the unaltered video:

Biden's public arrival at Camp David raises more questions about his ability to handle his job. pic.twitter.com/a3tcAWv0pX — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) June 22, 2024

Kate Kyde did the media a favor and put out a "cheap fake" of her own, clearly labeling it as a "deceptively edited video."

This video is what the White House would call a "cheap fake."



I've sped it up to make it look like Joe Biden is walking at the speed of a normal person. pic.twitter.com/B22yMM5EeL — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) June 21, 2024

This was just after running a marathon. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 21, 2024

No salute AND, anyone who has worked in certain facilities KNOWS that walk. KNOWS that gait. KNOWS that shuffle. I mean, ... Come On Man! — Croxxed Out (@FLCons) June 22, 2024

Remember when Joe would perform his little sprint across the lawn so the MSM could spend all day talking about his virility. It's clear those days are over. It's walker and wheelchair time ♿️ — Laura Weber (@LauraWe40146126) June 22, 2024

So I get it's an RNC political acccount but network media doesn't show these clips for that exact reason, so we have to do this.



A couple observations:



1. They have Biden using the big boy tall AF1 staircase again, clearly because of media coverage this last week .He also… https://t.co/x1MWzdFhJ9 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 21, 2024

… He also looks SUPER uncomfortable using it. Again, it's about what your eyes see vs what media is telling you. 2. The special tire tread sneaker shoe. This WH tells you he's fine but then everything he does like super balance sneaker shoes for unstable old people says he's not.

Here's the photo the @JoeBiden account put out earlier this week showing he deplaning from Air Force One.

The best part of my job is showing up for the American people. pic.twitter.com/3RwOyonb8a — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 20, 2024

That photo was from March 2023.

Biden's big shoes made a splash on X this January.

Guys, They can't hide this. They can't the President just "Going from here to there"



So because they can't hide this, they will exert all the energy they have into telling you why you and your eyes and ears are lying to you.



That's the game. That's the entire game now. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 21, 2024

It looks even worse sped up. — Yvonne Rogers (@YvonneRoge81986) June 21, 2024

"Very lifelike." - NY Times — Tripp Whitbeck (@trippwhitbeck) June 21, 2024

I get anxious just watching him walk. — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) June 21, 2024

The President of the United States "sneaker shuffling" from the plane to the chopper. In any sane world that's a man too old for office doing his best of fake his worthiness yet failing on all counts. — Geoff Caldwell (@geoffcaldwell) June 21, 2024

Advertisement

He usually breaks into a little jog at the end of his route.

You don’t need to look at the shoes to tell he’s not exactly walking normally.



Also noticed he doesn’t even bother doing the fake run to make himself seem to be spry anymore . Incidentally, every time he fell down, he was doing that. — Internet News Agency (@InternetNewsAg2) June 21, 2024

Having a guy walk down some stairs is now the level of fitness we’re going to settle for.



And we used to laugh at Putin with his shirt off. — Aaron (@Appellor_Aaron) June 21, 2024

Where was Dr. Jill to hold him up?

It does say something that it's concerning just to watch the president walk across the tarmac or the White House lawn.

***