'It's J-over!' Joe Biden's 'Old Man Shoes' Elicit Some Great Spoofs on Twitter

What are thoooose? The popular meme when someone is wearing questionable looking shoes SPRINTED to mind today after seeing Joe Biden's kicks at his presser.

What are THOOOOOOOOOOSSSSSSSSSSEEEEEEEEEEE — Louis vil LeGun (@LouisvilleGun) January 30, 2024

There you go.

They'd have velcro laces if Dr. Jill didn't dress him. https://t.co/HxD8SPWq6w — 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐞𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐮𝐬 (@CaeruleusCanis) January 30, 2024

Biden wearing non slip Shoes for Crews https://t.co/jYJL9V5ELM — Aj was Right (@_AJ_Burnett) January 30, 2024

These are a pair of Cole Haan ZERØGRAND Wingtip Oxfords.



If you walk into investment bank you’ll find these are pretty standard. https://t.co/IZsuZ3jfui — Statist Toad (@statistToad) January 30, 2024

Just because other wealthy elitists wear these does not make them cute or stylish.

One ice cream cone away from the Velcro straps 😂 https://t.co/JjDORE3rvO — Izzy Says (@IzzySaysSo) January 30, 2024

That's them !!!! 🤣🤣🤣 Stabilizer Shoes https://t.co/uFsBx14vNm — Joni Job (@jj_talking) January 30, 2024

Too bad they don't make those for his brain.

ah wingtips with lug sole bottoms? https://t.co/Ml5Cn5iNCL — Paul D. Ettari (@holtsledge) January 30, 2024

It is not a look.

Biden should embrace his age and go full velcro. It would make him more relatable. pic.twitter.com/n7aT0hgwNz — bartleby (@ElderBartleby) January 30, 2024

Don't hate on the zero grands, Miller. — Atlantaholic_ (@Atlantaholic_) January 30, 2024

Strong vibes: pic.twitter.com/g8gNu8QMec — Sound the Dread Alarm (@_ThisJustin_) January 30, 2024

What you wear when you’re closing on your reverse mortgage. — Who Died And Made You Queen, Queen?🌻 (@redandright) January 30, 2024

What you wear when you are signing away your children's inheritance.

I saw a commercial for those on Fox last year — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) January 30, 2024

Right between the 'My Pillow' commercial and the 'Acorn Stair Lift' commercial.

The movie half of America thought of when they saw these shoes.

Most presidents have won’t Allen Edmonds dress shoes, damn shame wearing this Cole Haan Frankenstein shoes — TheConservativeIndian (@indianrepub) January 30, 2024

He's 6 mo away from a walker. — NarrativeHater🎄🇦🇲 (@NarrativeHater) January 30, 2024

That's being extremely generous. In reality, he should be using one now if the truth were told.

He’s having trouble not tripping. — 🌱 Quipple 🌿 (@Quipple) January 30, 2024

They sell those in catalogs at convalescent homes. — Oliver Wright (@revilowright) January 30, 2024

Oh, that means he at least has 4-5 more years.



Its when these bad boys come out you know its joever. pic.twitter.com/7qmV1KRhik — A Nobody American (@GenerousGusto) January 30, 2024

Let's hope he's not reelected and it's 'Joever' by the end of this year.

