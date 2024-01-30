'It's J-over!' Joe Biden's 'Old Man Shoes' Elicit Some Great Spoofs on Twitter

What are thoooose? The popular meme when someone is wearing questionable looking shoes SPRINTED to mind today after seeing Joe Biden's kicks at his presser.
What are THOOOOOOOOOOSSSSSSSSSSEEEEEEEEEEE— Louis vil LeGun (@LouisvilleGun) January 30, 2024
There you go.
https://t.co/xTqn6DklDY pic.twitter.com/nQFYTAXZcS— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 30, 2024
They'd have velcro laces if Dr. Jill didn't dress him. https://t.co/HxD8SPWq6w— 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐞𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐮𝐬 (@CaeruleusCanis) January 30, 2024
Biden wearing non slip Shoes for Crews https://t.co/jYJL9V5ELM— Aj was Right (@_AJ_Burnett) January 30, 2024
These are a pair of Cole Haan ZERØGRAND Wingtip Oxfords.— Statist Toad (@statistToad) January 30, 2024
If you walk into investment bank you’ll find these are pretty standard. https://t.co/IZsuZ3jfui
Just because other wealthy elitists wear these does not make them cute or stylish.
@JoeBiden now wearing Herman Munster wingtips. https://t.co/fBUxfAYdB5— Cathy ♥️ Braves ⚾️🇺🇸⚾️ (@cathypro2) January 30, 2024
One ice cream cone away from the Velcro straps 😂 https://t.co/JjDORE3rvO— Izzy Says (@IzzySaysSo) January 30, 2024
That's them !!!! 🤣🤣🤣 Stabilizer Shoes https://t.co/uFsBx14vNm— Joni Job (@jj_talking) January 30, 2024
Too bad they don't make those for his brain.
Fast shoes https://t.co/T9st30yQUl— Bildo Baggins (@BildoBaggins) January 30, 2024
ah wingtips with lug sole bottoms? https://t.co/Ml5Cn5iNCL— Paul D. Ettari (@holtsledge) January 30, 2024
It is not a look.
Biden should embrace his age and go full velcro. It would make him more relatable. pic.twitter.com/n7aT0hgwNz— bartleby (@ElderBartleby) January 30, 2024
Don't hate on the zero grands, Miller.— Atlantaholic_ (@Atlantaholic_) January 30, 2024
Strong vibes: pic.twitter.com/g8gNu8QMec— Sound the Dread Alarm (@_ThisJustin_) January 30, 2024
What you wear when you’re closing on your reverse mortgage.— Who Died And Made You Queen, Queen?🌻 (@redandright) January 30, 2024
What you wear when you are signing away your children's inheritance.
I saw a commercial for those on Fox last year— Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) January 30, 2024
Right between the 'My Pillow' commercial and the 'Acorn Stair Lift' commercial.
January 30, 2024
The movie half of America thought of when they saw these shoes.
Most presidents have won’t Allen Edmonds dress shoes, damn shame wearing this Cole Haan Frankenstein shoes— TheConservativeIndian (@indianrepub) January 30, 2024
He's 6 mo away from a walker.— NarrativeHater🎄🇦🇲 (@NarrativeHater) January 30, 2024
That's being extremely generous. In reality, he should be using one now if the truth were told.
He’s having trouble not tripping.— 🌱 Quipple 🌿 (@Quipple) January 30, 2024
They sell those in catalogs at convalescent homes.— Oliver Wright (@revilowright) January 30, 2024
Oh, that means he at least has 4-5 more years.— A Nobody American (@GenerousGusto) January 30, 2024
Its when these bad boys come out you know its joever. pic.twitter.com/7qmV1KRhik
Let's hope he's not reelected and it's 'Joever' by the end of this year.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member