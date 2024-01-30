'It's J-over!' Joe Biden's 'Old Man Shoes' Elicit Some Great Spoofs on Twitter

Dem Rep Claims MAGA Border Policy Is to Bomb Mexico, Shoot Migrants in...
justmindy
justmindy  |  4:15 PM on January 30, 2024
Townhall Media

What are thoooose? The popular meme when someone is wearing questionable looking shoes SPRINTED to mind today after seeing Joe Biden's kicks at his presser.

There you go.

Just because other wealthy elitists wear these does not make them cute or stylish.

Too bad they don't make those for his brain.

It is not a look.

What you wear when you are signing away your children's inheritance.

Right between the 'My Pillow' commercial and the 'Acorn Stair Lift' commercial.

The movie half of America thought of when they saw these shoes.

That's being extremely generous. In reality, he should be using one now if the truth were told.

Let's hope he's not reelected and it's 'Joever' by the end of this year.

