Giffords Gets Its Bump Stock Wrong in Illustration for Banning Bump Stocks

We say it a lot, but couldn't the people who argue the most loudly to take our guns away learn a little something about guns first? As we reported, after the Supreme Court struck down an ATF ban on bump stocks, Vox ran the headline, "The Supreme Court just effectively legalized machine guns." CNN was mocked for its 3D animation showing a recoil reduction stock instead of a bump stock, let alone adding a grenade launcher and suppressor to their assault rifle.

Gun control group Giffords has put up a petition calling on Congress to ban bump stocks, which is exactly what the Supreme Court told them they had to do. Stephen Gutowski, who does know a thing or two about guns, pointed out that Giffords doesn't.

The Supreme Court may have struck down the federal ban on bump stocks, but we can still undo their shameful decision.



Sign a petition to tell Congress to ban bump stocks: https://t.co/mhWbgK57Jd pic.twitter.com/fwRlSc41fp — GIFFORDS (@GIFFORDS_org) June 16, 2024

It even got a Community Note:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know The diagram is that of an adjustable butt stock, not a bump stock.

We want to ban the thing that isn't in the picture.

This isn't a bump stock. It's a telescoping stock. https://t.co/uQ4amvFjoS — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) June 16, 2024

(A telescoping stock is just a stock that allows the user to adjust its length) — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) June 17, 2024

But it LOOKS scary, Stephen. — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) June 16, 2024

Obligatory: pic.twitter.com/BZWMF44WHR — You Don't Know the Power of the Dawg Side (@OverpaidA) June 17, 2024

And people wonder why Justice Thomas wanted to include diagrams — Rob Romano (@2Aupdates) June 16, 2024

They know just as much about every other aspect of our lives. — Eric Allie (@EricAllie) June 16, 2024

Well they also want those banned as well — Matt (@tweetingmatty) June 16, 2024

On brand for anti-gun crowd. — Yo Gamma Gamma The Brass Age Flufferbot (@Flufferbot2) June 16, 2024

They want to ban those too — Justine (@BruinJustine) June 16, 2024

They want to ban guns.

Doesn’t matter. We’ll be keeping both regardless of what they do or say. — Raoul Duke (@ThaCatDaddy) June 16, 2024

Their graphics person needs to be fired https://t.co/eYMrJuLMKM — Rick Roth (@Killaroth) June 16, 2024

Correction: It’s a high-capacity, assault telescoping stock. — Clark Sistovac (@CSistovac) June 16, 2024

Whatever it is, they want it banned. Never mind that no one can even find a bump stock to take a photo of it.

And speaking of bump stocks, how's that FBI investigation into the Las Vegas shooter going? Do we have a motive yet? Any idea how he got that arsenal of weapons up to his hotel room? Anything?

***