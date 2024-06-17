Giffords Gets Its Bump Stock Wrong in Illustration for Banning Bump Stocks

WATCH: Jerry Seinfeld Roasts Antisemitic Heckler: ‘He Solved the Middle East!’
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on June 17, 2024
AngieArtist

We say it a lot, but couldn't the people who argue the most loudly to take our guns away learn a little something about guns first? As we reported, after the Supreme Court struck down an ATF ban on bump stocks, Vox ran the headline, "The Supreme Court just effectively legalized machine guns." CNN was mocked for its 3D animation showing a recoil reduction stock instead of a bump stock, let alone adding a grenade launcher and suppressor to their assault rifle.

Gun control group Giffords has put up a petition calling on Congress to ban bump stocks, which is exactly what the Supreme Court told them they had to do. Stephen Gutowski, who does know a thing or two about guns, pointed out that Giffords doesn't.

It even got a Community Note: 

Readers added context they thought people might want to know

The diagram is that of an adjustable butt stock, not a bump stock.

We want to ban the thing that isn't in the picture.

They want to ban guns.

Whatever it is, they want it banned. Never mind that no one can even find a bump stock to take a photo of it.

And speaking of bump stocks, how's that FBI investigation into the Las Vegas shooter going? Do we have a motive yet? Any idea how he got that arsenal of weapons up to his hotel room? Anything?

