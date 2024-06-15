Rep. Cori Bush Claimed to Have Cured Tumors Through Faith Healing
CNN Mocked for Its Animation Showing How Bump Stocks Work

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on June 15, 2024
Meme screenshot

Remember when USA TODAY embarrassed themselves with that graphic showing all of the possible modifications for an AR-15, including a chainsaw bayonet? It's still up and still being used as a meme. Lately, we've seen banana and Appeal to Heaven flag attachments.

After the Supreme Court essentially legalized machine guns by overturning the ATF's ban on bump stocks, CNN decided to show its viewers how a bump stock works.

They're worried about the bump stock but not the grenade launcher?

