CNN Mocked for Its Animation Showing How Bump Stocks Work

Remember when USA TODAY embarrassed themselves with that graphic showing all of the possible modifications for an AR-15, including a chainsaw bayonet? It's still up and still being used as a meme. Lately, we've seen banana and Appeal to Heaven flag attachments.

A look at the gun used in the Texas church shooting. https://t.co/xdxIf5fR77 pic.twitter.com/sUY1mCCLZC — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 8, 2017

After the Supreme Court essentially legalized machine guns by overturning the ATF's ban on bump stocks, CNN decided to show its viewers how a bump stock works.

I wonder if the CNN morons realize that there is no bump stock in their "cartoon". That's a standard adjustable stock. https://t.co/4AVNC9wbdF — Robert Stasch (@Hamer187) June 15, 2024

Here's an explainer video to explain a thing not shown in the video on how the thing we don't show works. — Dale Franks ⚛️ (@DaleFranks) June 15, 2024

What in the hell is this animation? — Midwest Ordnance (@realMWO) June 15, 2024

Innacurately modeled bump stock on what appears to be an M4 with an ACOG, Silencer and 203.



It’s not a bump stock. It’s a recoil reduction stock. — CryptoJunkie (@crypto_velmo) June 15, 2024

I mean the description in the voiceover was almost close, but the animation was just bad. — PsychoSunshine (@Nyxcalibro) June 15, 2024

I'd kinda be more afraid of the M203 under 400m, if the person firing it knew what he was doing. Although that ACOG would be worthless for aiming the 203, so...maybe not.



Also, that's not a bump stock. — Dale Franks ⚛️ (@DaleFranks) June 15, 2024

They're worried about the bump stock but not the grenade launcher?

