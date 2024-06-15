Completely Inaccurate and Ignorant! Dana Loesch Schools Harvard Professor on What Guns Are
Speaker Mike Johnson Fights to Enforce Merrick Garland Subpoena

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on June 15, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

Remember when President Joe Biden told the press that people who defy congressional subpoenas should be prosecuted by the Justice Department?

Biden's son defied a congressional subpoena and even held a press conference about it arranged by his father. Nothing happened to him.

And as we reported, Attorney General Merrick Garland has been found in contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over the Robert Hur recordings. The Justice Department then put out a 57-page memo explaining why Garland couldn't be prosecuted for defying the subpoena.

Speaker Mike Johnson has been hit-and-miss, but he seems determined to get those recordings.

Nothing's going to happen, but kudos to Johnson for trying.

