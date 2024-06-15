Speaker Mike Johnson Fights to Enforce Merrick Garland Subpoena

Remember when President Joe Biden told the press that people who defy congressional subpoenas should be prosecuted by the Justice Department?

FLASHBACK: “Mr. President, what’s your message to people who defy Congressional subpoenas… Should they be prosecuted by the Justice Department?”



Joe Biden: “Yes” pic.twitter.com/L0rvGg1m9O — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) June 15, 2024

Biden's son defied a congressional subpoena and even held a press conference about it arranged by his father. Nothing happened to him.

OFFICIAL: The House has now held Merrick Garland in Contempt of Congress.



Here are three minutes of Democrats, Never-Trump Republicans and the media assuring us that defying a congressional subpoena means that you belong in jail and that no one is above the law. pic.twitter.com/LUsFHtNHZW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 12, 2024

And as we reported, Attorney General Merrick Garland has been found in contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over the Robert Hur recordings. The Justice Department then put out a 57-page memo explaining why Garland couldn't be prosecuted for defying the subpoena.

Speaker Mike Johnson has been hit-and-miss, but he seems determined to get those recordings.

🚨🚨BREAKING: Following the DOJ's decision not to prosecute their own boss for Contempt of Congress, Speaker Mike Johnson has announced that he will be certifying the contempt report to the US Attorney for DC and will be filing with the federal court to enforce the subpoena pic.twitter.com/RYed8h6Z43 — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) June 15, 2024

Nothing's going to happen, but kudos to Johnson for trying.

It’s about time — Gypsy (@Gypsy_4_) June 15, 2024

keep it up @SpeakerJohnson — Brian Bowen @ ColR (@madartist23x) June 15, 2024

Stop talking and get it done. 👍🤠😎 — Mic (@Mic35397040) June 15, 2024

We shall see — Twistin66 (@twistin66) June 15, 2024

Subpoena them... put them under oath under the pains and penalties of perjury... then they can BE JAILED — Dr. Bad Truth (@DrBadTruth) June 15, 2024

The White House argues that a full transcript has already been released … which just solidifies that whatever is on those recordings must be really damning for Garland to go to these lengths to make sure no one hears them.

It's a big nothing. Civil contempt charges will go nowhere in the DC courts. It's all a show.



Unless the House sets out inherent contempt charges, it lands in civil court.



If Johnson had used inherent contempt, congress could have immediately arrested and jailed him. — 〽️The Patriot Man 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #Trump2024 (@thepatriotman11) June 15, 2024

None of that is necessary the sargeant at arms can arrest him on the spot! Send him to the clink! — MLC (@mlc1012) June 15, 2024

No one is above the law!

Time to prove it. — Mark Olson Founder Olson Foundation Of America (@olson_of) June 15, 2024

