AP: President Joe Biden Goes Straight From G7 to Hollywood Fundraiser

Dr. Jill Biden asked last spring how many 30-year-olds could keep up with her husband's schedule. The guy's a dynamo. As we posted earlier, Tom Elliott posted a video of all the members of corporate media telling us how sharp President Joe Biden is. Joe Scarborough and the "Morning Joe" crew went after the misinformation, "cheap fakes," and "vicious lies" we've been told about the president wandering away from the G7 members in Italy. You have to see the video in context, they say. OK, here's the context:

Advertisement

Everyone freaking out about that Biden clip at G7.



I found the full video. The longer clip, in context, is even more horrifying. pic.twitter.com/obFINP7RNE — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) June 13, 2024

The Associated Press is reporting that Biden is going straight from the G7 conference in Italy to a celebrity-studded fundraiser in Hollywood featuring George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

Biden goes straight from G7 to Hollywood fundraiser, balancing geopolitics with his reelection bid https://t.co/e0MFvfZmnX — The Associated Press (@AP) June 15, 2024

Weekend at Bernie's Part 2 — DasHoover (@AlbrightGeoff) June 15, 2024

That a whole lot of adderall. — Fran Russo (@RussofjrRusso) June 15, 2024

Balancing world politics and Hollywood glam! 😂 Guess Biden's got his hands full. Who knew saving the world could involve so many red carpets? 🎬 — Nathalie May (@nathaliemayy) June 15, 2024

What an inspiration. Who could ever keep that schedule? — james5725 (@mjames5725) June 15, 2024

You’re a joke AP — David Burke (@DavidBurke7691) June 15, 2024

The propaganda machine is at it again — Michael Gebremariam. (@MichaelGebremar) June 15, 2024

DNC got their money out of this article — Rock Flag and Eagle 🇺🇸 🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@BballMichael) June 15, 2024

This is a minimum of presidential expectations. Treating it like a pinnacle of performance just makes it more obvious he is frail. — Robyn Barrett (@Rawbinbee) June 15, 2024

So he can wander around aimlessly in two places? The man is an end stage dementia patient. — 🇺🇸 Marcus 🇺🇸 (@Ealey4484) June 15, 2024

Here's Harry Sisson, who's most definitely not paid by the Biden campaign to post … he's paid by his agency, which the DNC pays to have him post.

WOW! President Biden’s fundraiser with President Obama, George Clooney, and Julia Roberts is going to bring in a whopping $28 million!!! A fantastic number for the campaign! You love to see it. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 15, 2024

Donald Trump raised anywhere from $34.8 million to $52.8 million the day he was found guilty in his sham trial in Manhattan.

BREAKING: President Biden has raised over $28 million in his fundraiser with President Obama, Jimmy Kimmel, George Clooney and Julia Roberts. — Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) June 15, 2024

This is being touted as a "record-breaking fundraiser" due to it raising the largest single-event sum in the history of the Democratic Party.



However, Donald Trump raised $50.5 million at a single Florida event two months ago: https://t.co/bQOHli39C0 https://t.co/NrXF9W8BLX — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) June 15, 2024

That's it? — MAGA Elvis 🇺🇸 (@BenStanton77) June 15, 2024

You seem to think celebrity endorsements are important to average, everyday people. They aren’t. — Great Plains Cat (@HeartlandRaised) June 15, 2024

Sweet, he only has $372 million to go before he gets close to what Trump raised in about a week and a half. — Military Arms (@MAC_Arms) June 15, 2024

Seems kinda light — Brett Parsons (@BrettmParsons) June 15, 2024

Doesn't it? This is Hollywood.

Advertisement

That’s all those elites could raise? — Timothy 🇺🇸 (@timsown) June 15, 2024

How much did Trump raise after the New York sham trial?

Asking for millions of Americans — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) June 15, 2024

The elitists support Biden! What a great message for all of us little people. — BuildABot (@BuildABot2) June 15, 2024

Remember when a bunch of celebrities got together and made a video of themselves singing "Fight Song" for Hillary Clinton?

Trump literally raised more by being found guilty of 34 felonies than Biden will with a bunch of Hollywood celebrities. Maybe lawfare wasn't such a good idea.

***