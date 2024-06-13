Rep. Adam Schiff Repeats the Word 'Guilty' 34 Times at Hearing on Trump Prosecution

Remember when Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg turned a misdemeanor that had passed the statute of limitations into 34 felony counts? A New York City jury (surprise!) found Donald Trump guilty of all 34 counts. So to make the point, at a hearing Thursday, Rep. Adam Schiff repeated the word "guilty" 34 times. Nothing like performative theater.
Schiff: I want to begin by quoting the jury in the Manhattan trial: Guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty… pic.twitter.com/FzqinWmWSq— Acyn (@Acyn) June 13, 2024
The Hill reports:
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) sought to make a statement about former President Trump’s criminal conviction Thursday, repeating the word “guilty” 34 times in a row, once for each of the former president’s guilty counts in the Manhattan hush money case.
The move by Schiff came at the beginning of his line of questioning during the House Judiciary Committee’s hearing on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s (D) office and its investigation into Trump’s hush money scheme during the 2016 election.
After being recognized by Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) during the hearing, Schiff said, “I want to begin by quoting the jury in the Manhattan hush money payment trial.”
“Guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty,” he said. “This was what the jury pronounced, unanimously on every count.”
That isn't making the point that Schiff intended.
Adam Schiff is the biggest POS in all of Congress… Agree? pic.twitter.com/FQsLPPc5S1— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 13, 2024
And the entire Jan 6th Committee.— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) June 13, 2024
All should be tried for treason.
When the bogus conviction is overturned on appeal, will Schiff repeat that 34 times?
What a tool.— Jeff Durso (@JeffDurso) June 13, 2024
The adults are in charge! pic.twitter.com/yj5dnR8jjo— Greg Guy 🎯 (@BoberMarley) June 13, 2024
Stunning AND brave— taliblond (@taliblond) June 13, 2024
Trumps DOJ has him top of the list for 2025— The Red Fish Fryer (@TheRedFishFry) June 13, 2024
And he knows it, too.
Cringeworthy— Potential Spam (@rbiv181) June 13, 2024
He squirted a little each time— DJ Jefferson (@DJMount5) June 13, 2024
Gross … just like Joy Behar "leaking a little bit" on hearing the verdict.
This just reinforces the fact that Trump's prosecution was purely political.— Ardent Maven (@ArdentMaven) June 13, 2024
It also makes Schiff look like an adolescent bully.
What a farcical clown.— 🇺🇸Dewey🇺🇲 (@DeweyEye93446) June 13, 2024
Perfectly represents the circus of a district from which he hails
It does just reinforce the fact that this was lawfare, pure and simple. Who will do the same when Schiff and the rest of the January 6 select committee are found guilty of destroying evidence?
