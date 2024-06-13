We Love Them Even More: Video Shows IDF Lobbing Fire Into Lebanon With...
Rep. Adam Schiff Repeats the Word 'Guilty' 34 Times at Hearing on Trump Prosecution

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on June 13, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Remember when Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg turned a misdemeanor that had passed the statute of limitations into 34 felony counts? A New York City jury (surprise!) found Donald Trump guilty of all 34 counts. So to make the point, at a hearing Thursday, Rep. Adam Schiff repeated the word "guilty" 34 times. Nothing like performative theater.

The Hill reports:

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) sought to make a statement about former President Trump’s criminal conviction Thursday, repeating the word “guilty” 34 times in a row, once for each of the former president’s guilty counts in the Manhattan hush money case.

The move by Schiff came at the beginning of his line of questioning during the House Judiciary Committee’s hearing on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s (D) office and its investigation into Trump’s hush money scheme during the 2016 election.

 After being recognized by Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) during the hearing, Schiff said, “I want to begin by quoting the jury in the Manhattan hush money payment trial.”

“Guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty,” he said. “This was what the jury pronounced, unanimously on every count.”

We Love Them Even More: Video Shows IDF Lobbing Fire Into Lebanon With Trebuchets and Bows
Grateful Calvin
That isn't making the point that Schiff intended.

When the bogus conviction is overturned on appeal, will Schiff repeat that 34 times?

And he knows it, too.

Gross … just like Joy Behar "leaking a little bit" on hearing the verdict.

It does just reinforce the fact that this was lawfare, pure and simple. Who will do the same when Schiff and the rest of the January 6 select committee are found guilty of destroying evidence?

***

