Commander-In-Chiefs: Biden Dons a Helmet and the Jokes Write Themselves
Defendant in Electors Case Hilariously Explains Why the Verdict Proves You Should Vote...
'Give the Devil the Benefit of Law': Political Prosecution of Trump Will Backfire...
Does the Left Think Black Women are Biased? The Left Cheers All-Black Bench...
BACKFIRE? Piers Morgan Says Guilty Verdict Will Propel Trump Back to the White...
EXCLUSIVE OFFER: 60% Off VIP Membership. LAST CHANCE!
Alex Soros Has Advice for Dems About Trump's Conviction Just to Make It...
AOC Writes a Check Her Butt Can't Cash Going After Marjorie Taylor Green's...
Will America Survive the Trump Guilty Verdict?
'Anti-Racist' Therapists Put Jewish Colleagues on List of 'Suspected Zionists' Following F...
Good News! NBC News Says SURE Inflation Rose in April But It was...
After 3.5 Years of Biden, Media Suddenly Troubled by a President Who Didn't...
LOOK on Biden's Face After Journo Asks About Trump Being a 'Political Prisoner'...
Dan Bongino Comes Up With a Very Cool Way to Describe Voting for...

WATCH: Joy Behar Tells Us She Was Not Totally DEPENDable when Celebrating the Trump Verdict

Aaron Walker  |  7:55 AM on June 01, 2024

First, we are sorry, so deeply sorry, for what we are about to share.

Look, it should surprise absolutely no one that The View’s Joy Behar was happy to learn that Trump is now an outlaw:

Advertisement

But we have heard her explain, in too much detail, how excited she was, and now you have to hear it, too:

Man, we hope they gave a nice bonus to whoever was working cleanup at that Costco that day...

And of course, there were reactions:

Probably about 5% of our pieces fall into that category.

Honestly, if you need it, we get it. We won't judge you too harshly. But please keep this sort of thing on a need to know basis.

We prefer to call him an 'outlaw.' Or the only major candidate competent to stand trial.

This is probably how Nancy Pelosi reacted.

Recommended

Commander-In-Chiefs: Biden Dons a Helmet and the Jokes Write Themselves
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Only consume the show in small doses.

We promise, we do not judge all women by the example they set. We are pretty sure any one of the women who write for us could think and talk circles around them. Cite them as your examples of feminine intelligence, please.

If you didn’t count all the conservative websites that watch them just to produce clips like this, would they have any viewers left?

Bowfinger is an underrated film.

We hadn’t seen that clip before, and it is excellent!

Tags: CRIME JOY BEHAR LAW THE VIEW TRIAL TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Commander-In-Chiefs: Biden Dons a Helmet and the Jokes Write Themselves
FuzzyChimp
Defendant in Electors Case Hilariously Explains Why the Verdict Proves You Should Vote for Trump (Update)
Aaron Walker
Dan Bongino Comes Up With a Very Cool Way to Describe Voting for Donald Trump
Aaron Walker
Does the Left Think Black Women are Biased? The Left Cheers All-Black Bench for Trump's Appeal
Chad Felix Greene
LOOK on Biden's Face After Journo Asks About Trump Being a 'Political Prisoner' Is CHILLING (Watch)
Sam J.
AOC Writes a Check Her Butt Can't Cash Going After Marjorie Taylor Green's Post of an Upside Down Flag
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Commander-In-Chiefs: Biden Dons a Helmet and the Jokes Write Themselves FuzzyChimp
Advertisement