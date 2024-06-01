WATCH: Joy Behar Tells Us She Was Not Totally DEPENDable when Celebrating the Trump Verdict

First, we are sorry, so deeply sorry, for what we are about to share.

Look, it should surprise absolutely no one that The View’s Joy Behar was happy to learn that Trump is now an outlaw:

But we have heard her explain, in too much detail, how excited she was, and now you have to hear it, too:

Joy Behar on Trump’s guilty verdict: “I got so excited, I started leaking a little bit.” pic.twitter.com/HN2tqah4py — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 31, 2024

Man, we hope they gave a nice bonus to whoever was working cleanup at that Costco that day...

And of course, there were reactions:

I guess this is an example of "I had to hear so you do too." 🤮 — DanPietsch🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@DanPietsch) May 31, 2024

Probably about 5% of our pieces fall into that category.

What a gross vile woman ! — True Hicks (@Islandgirl1113) May 31, 2024

Clean up in aisle 9! — Keith Long (@r_keith_long) May 31, 2024

Thank God for Depends huh? — Polish Sausage 🇺🇲 (@Spacedit29) May 31, 2024

Honestly, if you need it, we get it. We won't judge you too harshly. But please keep this sort of thing on a need to know basis.

I'm voting for the convicted felon for the President of the United States of America. The new me too movement. Pass it on.#me2 https://t.co/XWW2K8QR4H — Dr. Marion Cobretti: MD, PhD, JD, Arch, MBA, & MSc (@CobraVv99) May 31, 2024

We prefer to call him an 'outlaw.' Or the only major candidate competent to stand trial.

This is Nancy Pelosi levels of cringe. https://t.co/BX3EdUwvRI — Thanworth (@orlandoratel) May 31, 2024

This is probably how Nancy Pelosi reacted.

These blood thirsty monsters are salivating at the mouth over this.



These women are flat out evil. 😈 https://t.co/2gyEProdye — Rob Coates 🇺🇸 (@LuckyHippie926) May 31, 2024

'The View' is a programme with the most stultifyingly pig-ignorant, ill-informed and deeply stupid people ever assembled in a single studio at the same time. Watching it for five minutes will knock double digits off your IQ. https://t.co/yDsiJcYFh5 — Jason Turvey (@1973Jtizz) May 31, 2024

Only consume the show in small doses.

She does the same thing looking at cake. I'm not impressed. — The Snarkeologist (@ken_hinerman) May 31, 2024

The ladies of The View make the gender look bad. I wish they would cancel this show. — Adele (@MadriverMind) May 31, 2024

We promise, we do not judge all women by the example they set. We are pretty sure any one of the women who write for us could think and talk circles around them. Cite them as your examples of feminine intelligence, please.

Imagine actually watching The View.

🤦 — David Sims-🇨🇦 (@DavidSI58) May 31, 2024

If you didn’t count all the conservative websites that watch them just to produce clips like this, would they have any viewers left?

Bowfinger is an underrated film.

We hadn’t seen that clip before, and it is excellent!