Defendant in Electors Case Hilariously Explains Why the Verdict Proves You Should Vote for Trump

Meet David Shafer. We admit that we didn’t know much about the guy, so maybe you don’t either. Mr. Shafer uses a Twitter/X account called, creatively enough, @DavidShafer and describes himself as follows:

Proud father, happy husband, former state senator and immediate past chairman of the Georgia Republican Party. One of the nineteen Fulton County defendants.

In other words, he is one of the defendants in the so-called fake elector case. And indeed, cross checking the indictment and Ballotpedia, that biography appears to be accurate and that Twitter/X account appears to be really his.

But honestly, one of the great things about Twitter/X is how small-D democratic it can be for us. The smallest account with the smallest follower count with no claim to fame is still worth talking about if its owner says something funny, smart, interesting, and so on. We are less inclined to call attention to a small account saying something dumb or offensive, but if we like the comment, it is Twitchy-worthy.

And Mr. Shafer makes a simple, eloquent and funny argument explain why Trump’s trial actually proves that Trump is the only major party candidate you can vote for, and he does it in only two sentences:

My name is David. This fall I will be voting for the candidate found mentally competent to stand trial. — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) May 31, 2024

Seriously, you can vote for the outlaw ….





… or you can vote for the one found to be too incompetent for trial. You know, because that’s the guy you want with his finger on the proverbial nuclear button. /sarcasm.

Seriously, sometimes the best arguments are the shortest, and we applaud Mr. Shafer for his brevity.

Naturally, there were reactions:

Bravo. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 31, 2024

I don’t think there will be a tweet today that will top this one 🥇 — Rushker Carlbaugh 🎙🇺🇸🎙 (@Prov29_25) May 31, 2024

Hur didn't charge because he didn't find enough evidence to do so, as he makes explicit as his conclusion of every single group of documents recovered as well as the report as a whole. — haplar (@haplar) May 31, 2024

That’s simply not true.

So basically almost any criminal? That's the bar for the Republicans now? Oh Lord! — Dave B. (@DeL8t) May 31, 2024

And yet, Joe Biden can’t vault that bar.

You would have anyway. No amount of lies and fraud will dissuade you. The 34 charges were unanimously found guilty by a jury and there's no way that will influence you. Greater charges are yet to come, but no. https://t.co/NdwTkr9IJi — dreed (@dreed415) May 31, 2024

Of course, ‘Dreed’s’ respect for verdicts is pretty selective:

Kyle Rittenhouse is 20 years old at this moment. His mother brought him armed, to a peaceful protest. He was not mature and at an age where some boys are emotionally unstable. People are dead because of his and his mother's actions. End of story. https://t.co/LiDuPBOI4i — dreed (@dreed415) February 27, 2023

Protesting the Rittenhouse verdict is not a far-left act. — dreed (@dreed415) November 20, 2021

Moving on:

Weren’t you indicted ? — Marie Kobylinski (@MarieKobylinski) May 31, 2024

Of course, you could have clicked on his profile and seen that he was, but you do you.

Real patriots love their country, don’t support a criminal felon who is also a serial fraudster and serial conman; who has had a few bankruptcies, lies daily and wants to tear up the constitution!



Real Patriots fight for the constitution and our democracy! — David Lance Alvarez (@alvie2) May 31, 2024

Would that be the Constitution that has a right to bear arms but no right to abortion in it? Or the one that has a right to abortion but not the right to bear arms? Because only the first one actually is the real United States Constitution.

Is this really a flex? Biden was never indicted and never had to stand trial — Kevin Thompson - The Amputated Baptist (@ThompsonianMan) May 31, 2024

Because he was considered too incompetent and forgetful to convict. Try to follow along.

Ooof!



For reference Special Council Robert Hur "found there was insufficient evidence of willfulness to charge Joe Biden with a crime, in part because Biden did not remember some of the events about which he was questioned"



Following release of the February 5 publication. https://t.co/vMhJ0nIirc — Marky Mark (@user9361) May 31, 2024

He gets it.

Even a few people took the pledge:

My name is Elisa. This fall, I will be voting for the candidate found mentally competent to stand trial. https://t.co/o15NnFhb1t — NotYourJewishMom🍌 (@CaffMomREDACTED) May 31, 2024

My name is Kel. This fall I will be voting for the candidate found mentally competent to stand trial. (lolol) https://t.co/8f3mcTQrIW — K Fitton (@KelFitton) May 31, 2024

My name is Mrs. McGee. This fall I will be voting for the candidate found mentally competent to stand trial. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/vB5chDpuu4 — Ultra Magadonian MrsMcGee 🇺🇸🍊 (@MrsMcgee15) May 31, 2024

My name is Erin. This fall I will be voting for the candidate found mentally competent to stand trial. https://t.co/odOB4OVbZ3 — Quadruple-Plus Unvaccinated™ (@SniggihNire) May 31, 2024

And for the record, the vast majority of the reactions to this were extremely positive. We just aren’t showing you all of them because showing you 100 different people saying they are laughing, saying that this was a good post, and so on just isn’t interesting after a while. So, what you are seeing here is not a representative sample of the reactions.

Finally, we get this:

It pisses me off to no end that I have to vote for Trump now a third time. https://t.co/PGRtZ6tRym — The Hanford Institute 🐶 (@ThiccInstitute) May 31, 2024

You know that is fair. As we said on Twitter/X, we aren’t deciding if Trump ought to be canonized as a saint. The question isn’t whether or not Trump is perfect and many people wish someone else was being nominated, but that isn’t the question right now, either. The question is whether or not he is better than Biden. And for this author, that is an easy ‘yes.’

