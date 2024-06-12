NYT Correspondent Fact-Checks Gov. Ron DeSantis on Terrorists Crossing the Border

What a White House communications staff we would have had if Gov. Ron DeSantis had won the nomination and the election.

As Twitchy reported earlier, terrorist watchlist encounters at the southern border numbered 169 last year, as opposed to six in Donald Trump's administration in 2018. Oh, and we just learned Tuesday that eight Tajikistan nationals with ties to ISIS were detained by ICE after crossing the border illegally. Fox News' Bill Melugin reports that all eight received "full vetting" and one was caught on an FBI wiretap talking about bombs.

New York Times Washington Correspondent Eileen Sullivan was happy to fact-check DeSantis during the primary debates on his claim that terrorists have come through the southern border:

Hi, @esullivannyt -



With yet another example of terrorists crossing our southern border, I’m eagerly awaiting your correction. https://t.co/RkBFRmEUgY pic.twitter.com/BUGYEvARAu — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) June 12, 2024

"This is false."

Still waiting for her to reply to my email. https://t.co/yqGv4nxHIV — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) June 12, 2024

And yes, it’s still up on their website. https://t.co/lqvPolKDem — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) June 12, 2024

Of course it is.

Come on, Eileen. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) June 12, 2024

The NYT Credo: pic.twitter.com/bg1b6bMX8Y — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) June 12, 2024

The beauty of being on the left is the total absence of any need for substantiation of your arguments. — Jon Tveten (@jtveten) June 12, 2024

one of the great things about being a democrat, like @esullivannyt is never having to admit you are wrong. — Kentucky Whig Party (@KYWhig) June 12, 2024

The New York Times has issued corrections before; remember this gem?

Up there in the same league as gems like this.



Anyone spy a pattern? pic.twitter.com/Q0alfPK8Rm — Shamik Dasgupta (@ShamikDasgupta1) May 19, 2022

She won’t admit to lying. There is no way she didn’t know they were but chose to attack DeSantis. I wish they would find some integrity. 😕 — Micky (@germaknee) June 12, 2024

Those are the ones we catch too.... — F. Mule (@BarefootMusings) June 12, 2024

Good point.

They're not terrorists until they commit an act of terror. pic.twitter.com/34h31RMMls — El Skipito Bandito (@LordBarak) June 12, 2024

Why are ALL FACT CHECKERS, 100% aligned with leftist political causes, willing and able to lie about quite literally anything, and never retract or issue apologies afterwards? — ItsTomorrow (@ItsTomorroww) June 12, 2024

Why wouldn’t they come through with open invitation that Biden has given them. — Scott Hicks (@ScottHicks1981) June 12, 2024

Joe Biden told them to "immediately surge to the border" after he was elected. Biden said that during a debate — fact-check it.

***