NYT Correspondent Fact-Checks Gov. Ron DeSantis on Terrorists Crossing the Border

NYT Correspondent Fact-Checks Gov. Ron DeSantis on Terrorists Crossing the Border

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on June 12, 2024
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

What a White House communications staff we would have had if Gov. Ron DeSantis had won the nomination and the election. 

As Twitchy reported earlier, terrorist watchlist encounters at the southern border numbered 169 last year, as opposed to six in Donald Trump's administration in 2018. Oh, and we just learned Tuesday that eight Tajikistan nationals with ties to ISIS were detained by ICE after crossing the border illegally. Fox News' Bill Melugin reports that all eight received "full vetting" and one was caught on an FBI wiretap talking about bombs.

New York Times Washington Correspondent Eileen Sullivan was happy to fact-check DeSantis during the primary debates on his claim that terrorists have come through the southern border:

"This is false."

Of course it is.

The New York Times has issued corrections before; remember this gem?

Matt Walsh Reveals More of the Nashville Transgender Shooter's 'Manifesto' (LANGUAGE WARNING)
Aaron Walker
Good point.

Joe Biden told them to "immediately surge to the border" after he was elected. Biden said that during a debate — fact-check it.

***

