Media Bias on Full Display After Hunter's Conviction
This Liberal Woman Was NOT Happy a Man Dared to Question Her Abortion...
'You Liars'! Miranda Devine Shreds NY Times for Clinging to Hunter Biden Laptop...
MSNBC Host's Claim WSJ's Report About Biden Feebleness Has Been Debunked Gets Debunked
Let’s Talk About That Leaked Jan 6 Tape Featuring Nancy Pelosi
Unity President Again Tells #2A Supporters Their Guns Are Useless Against Govt's Weapons
Here Are the Kinds of People Cleared to Stay in US After 'Full...
Hamas Sympathizers at UCLA Are Worse Than Ever
WaPo: Iron Dome Defense Perpetuates Israel-Gaza Conflict
TDS Lawfare Strikes Again: New Jersey Reviews Trump Golf Course Liquor Licenses Under...
LIVE: Twitchy Election Results - Maine, Nevada, North Dakota, South Carolina, and OH-6
Catherine Herridge Says Hunter Biden May Not Be Out of Hot Water Yet
CBS News' Major Garrett Says Hunter Biden's Conviction Was Painful for the Nation
European Socialists Not Reacting Well to the 'Far-Right' Winning Elections

Guess How Much Terror Watchlist Encounters Shot Up After Biden Said 'Surge to the Border'

Doug P.  |  1:54 PM on June 12, 2024
Meme screenshot

During a 2019 Democrat debate, Joe Biden made it clear that if he were to end up in the White House, people should "surge to the border" and take advantage of a border he'd make wide open.

Advertisement

The consequences of this administration's open border policies could end up being disastrous. Recently the DHS had to reel back in eight individuals who had been "fully vetted":

So much for that "thorough vetting process" DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas keeps touting.

Here's a list of terror watchlist encounters during the Trump and Biden presidencies:

What could possibly go wrong?

We're sensing a pattern here:

FY17: 2 

FY18: 6 

FY19: 0 

FY20: 3 

**Biden takes office** 

FY21: 15 

FY22: 98 

FY23: 169 

FYTD24: 80

And those are just the ones that are being encountered.

We shudder to think about the answer to that question. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'You Liars'! Miranda Devine Shreds NY Times for Clinging to Hunter Biden Laptop Denial
Doug P.
MSNBC Host's Claim WSJ's Report About Biden Feebleness Has Been Debunked Gets Debunked
Doug P.
Catherine Herridge Says Hunter Biden May Not Be Out of Hot Water Yet
Brett T.
Here Are the Kinds of People Cleared to Stay in US After 'Full Vetting' From Biden DHS
Doug P.
This Liberal Woman Was NOT Happy a Man Dared to Question Her Abortion Stance
Twitchy Video
Let’s Talk About That Leaked Jan 6 Tape Featuring Nancy Pelosi
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'You Liars'! Miranda Devine Shreds NY Times for Clinging to Hunter Biden Laptop Denial Doug P.
Advertisement