Guess How Much Terror Watchlist Encounters Shot Up After Biden Said 'Surge to the Border'

During a 2019 Democrat debate, Joe Biden made it clear that if he were to end up in the White House, people should "surge to the border" and take advantage of a border he'd make wide open.

The consequences of this administration's open border policies could end up being disastrous. Recently the DHS had to reel back in eight individuals who had been "fully vetted":

BREAKING: Eight foreign nationals with possible ties to ISIS-K were arrested in New York, Los Angeles and Philadelphia, @CBSNews has learned. The Tajikistani nationals entered the U.S. this year through the southern border and were vetted and allowed to remain in the country. pic.twitter.com/hJngO4tkj5 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) June 11, 2024

So much for that "thorough vetting process" DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas keeps touting.

Here's a list of terror watchlist encounters during the Trump and Biden presidencies:

TERROR WATCHLIST ENCOUNTERS AT THE SOUTHERN BORDER:



FY17: 2

FY18: 6

FY19: 0

FY20: 3



**Biden takes office**



FY21: 15

FY22: 98

FY23: 169

FYTD24: 80 pic.twitter.com/ICwcbDnhR6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 12, 2024

What could possibly go wrong?

We're sensing a pattern here:

And those are just the ones that are being encountered.

And how many have actually passed through unchecked? — Lucy (@TheLucyShow1) June 12, 2024

We shudder to think about the answer to that question.