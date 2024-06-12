Here Are the Kinds of People Cleared to Stay in US After 'Full Vetting' From Biden DHS

After President Biden signed a recent executive order that ostensibly would slow the rate at which people have been entering the U.S. illegally (which reportedly so far has done nothing at all) DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tried to assure Americans that everybody who crosses into the country if fully vetted.

Advertisement

Does that make you feel better?

It shouldn't. Here's a story about eight people who were "fully vetted" and released into the country before the authorities realized those men hadn't been as fully vetted as they thought:

BREAKING: Per federal source familiar, ICE, in conjunction w/ the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, arrested 8 Tajikistan nationals w/ suspected ISIS ties in NYC, LA, and Philly in recent days. I'm told all 8 crossed the southern border illegally, received "full vetting", and had… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 11, 2024

Here's that full post from Melugin:

BREAKING: Per federal source familiar, ICE, in conjunction w/ the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, arrested 8 Tajikistan nationals w/ suspected ISIS ties in NYC, LA, and Philly in recent days. I'm told all 8 crossed the southern border illegally, received "full vetting", and had no initial derogatory information that flagged. I'm told derogatory info/potential national security concerns flagged later on - apparently after release into the US. Source was unable to say when and where they crossed illegally into the US. All are now in ICE custody pending removal proceedings and an active federal investigation. This was initially scooped by @JennieSTaer & New York Post, who report at least one of the individuals was caught on a FBI wiretap talking about bombs. FBI/DHS joint statement to @FoxNews: “Over the last few days, ICE agents arrested several non-citizens pursuant to immigration authorities. The actions were carried out in close coordination with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Forces. The individuals arrested are detained in ICE custody pending removal proceedings. As the FBI and DHS have recently described in public and partner bulletins, the U.S. has been in a heightened threat environment. The FBI and DHS will continue working around the clock with our partners to identify, investigate, and disrupt potential threats to national security.”

Biden intentionally left the barn door open and now they’re trying to reel some of them back in with the election a few months away.

You know it's bad when even the networks are covering the story:

BREAKING: Eight foreign nationals with possible ties to ISIS-K were arrested in New York, Los Angeles and Philadelphia, @CBSNews has learned. The Tajikistani nationals entered the U.S. this year through the southern border and were vetted and allowed to remain in the country. pic.twitter.com/hJngO4tkj5 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) June 11, 2024

Sleep well, America! Just imagine how many have slipped through the cracks.

Why are congressional Republicans not impeaching Biden over this and all the other border security lapses on his watch? https://t.co/UBZc2GPBbc — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 12, 2024

This has been dereliction of presidential duty at the highest level and yet... nothing.

A terrorist attack is inevitable in America at this point. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) June 11, 2024

It will be a miracle if something awful doesn't take place as a result of Biden's open border because this administration has basically invited something to happen.

Uhhh this seems like kind of a problem…. https://t.co/YrugMlAtWy — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) June 11, 2024

Advertisement

Some of the replies about this story to the CBS News tweet from people blaming Republicans for this helps explain how Biden has any approval left whatsoever.