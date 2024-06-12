Hamas Sympathizers at UCLA Are Worse Than Ever
WaPo: Iron Dome Defense Perpetuates Israel-Gaza Conflict
TDS Lawfare Strikes Again: New Jersey Reviews Trump Golf Course Liquor Licenses Under...
LIVE: Twitchy Election Results - Maine, Nevada, North Dakota, South Carolina, and OH-6
Catherine Herridge Says Hunter Biden May Not Be Out of Hot Water Yet
CBS News' Major Garrett Says Hunter Biden's Conviction Was Painful for the Nation
European Socialists Not Reacting Well to the 'Far-Right' Winning Elections
DOJ Searched for Connections Between It and Alvin Bragg’s Office and Found None
Joe Biden Asks Who in God's Name Needs a Magazine That Holds 200...
Monster Who Fatally Stabbed 3-Year-Old Makes Faces in Court
It's a Marxist Cult: 24-Hour Fitness Provides List of 'Approved' Flair for Team...
Hunter Biden Guilty, Pelosi J6 Tapes Leaked, Mayorkas a Traitor?!
AWKWARD! Hours After Biden's Son Is Convicted of Felony Gun Charges He Speaks...
Aaron Rupar's Attempt at Making Hunter Biden's Crimes Look 'Victimless' Backfires SPECTACU...

Here Are the Kinds of People Cleared to Stay in US After 'Full Vetting' From Biden DHS

Doug P.  |  8:52 AM on June 12, 2024
Screenshot

After President Biden signed a recent executive order that ostensibly would slow the rate at which people have been entering the U.S. illegally (which reportedly so far has done nothing at all) DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tried to assure Americans that everybody who crosses into the country if fully vetted.

Advertisement

Does that make you feel better? 

It shouldn't. Here's a story about eight people who were "fully vetted" and released into the country before the authorities realized those men hadn't been as fully vetted as they thought: 

Here's that full post from Melugin:

BREAKING: Per federal source familiar, ICE, in conjunction w/ the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, arrested 8 Tajikistan nationals w/ suspected ISIS ties in NYC, LA, and Philly in recent days. I'm told all 8 crossed the southern border illegally, received "full vetting", and had no initial derogatory information that flagged. I'm told derogatory info/potential national security concerns flagged later on - apparently after release into the US. Source was unable to say when and where they crossed illegally into the US. All are now in ICE custody pending removal proceedings and an active federal investigation. This was initially scooped by @JennieSTaer & New York Post, who report at least one of the individuals was caught on a FBI wiretap talking about bombs. 

FBI/DHS joint statement to @FoxNews:

 “Over the last few days, ICE agents arrested several non-citizens pursuant to immigration authorities. The actions were carried out in close coordination with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Forces. The individuals arrested are detained in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.  As the FBI and DHS have recently described in public and partner bulletins, the U.S. has been in a heightened threat environment. The FBI and DHS will continue working around the clock with our partners to identify, investigate, and disrupt potential threats to national security.”

Recommended

Hamas Sympathizers at UCLA Are Worse Than Ever
Brett T.
Advertisement

Biden intentionally left the barn door open and now they’re trying to reel some of them back in with the election a few months away.

You know it's bad when even the networks are covering the story:

Sleep well, America! Just imagine how many have slipped through the cracks.

This has been dereliction of presidential duty at the highest level and yet... nothing. 

It will be a miracle if something awful doesn't take place as a result of Biden's open border because this administration has basically invited something to happen.

Advertisement

Some of the replies about this story to the CBS News tweet from people blaming Republicans for this helps explain how Biden has any approval left whatsoever.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hamas Sympathizers at UCLA Are Worse Than Ever
Brett T.
Catherine Herridge Says Hunter Biden May Not Be Out of Hot Water Yet
Brett T.
WaPo: Iron Dome Defense Perpetuates Israel-Gaza Conflict
Brett T.
DOJ Searched for Connections Between It and Alvin Bragg’s Office and Found None
Brett T.
Joe Biden Asks Who in God's Name Needs a Magazine That Holds 200 Shells
Brett T.
CBS News' Major Garrett Says Hunter Biden's Conviction Was Painful for the Nation
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hamas Sympathizers at UCLA Are Worse Than Ever Brett T.
Advertisement