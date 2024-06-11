European Socialists Not Reacting Well to the 'Far-Right' Winning Elections
DOJ Searched for Connections Between It and Alvin Bragg’s Office and Found None

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on June 11, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

As we reported earlier today, Attorney General Merrick Garland published an op-ed in the Washington Post called, "Unfounded attacks on the Justice Department must end." That sounds a little bit like a threat. We agree with him to a point, though; there are enough things about the Justice Department to attack without resorting to unfounded attacks.

Last week, an equally defensive Merrick testified in front of Congress, and Rep. Matt Gaetz asked what Merrick knew about the No. 3 man at the Justice Department resigning to make the "remarkable downstream career journey" to a line prosecutor in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office just as the prosecution of Donald Trump was about to begin. Garland insisted he knew nothing about it, and that Matthew Collangelo must have just "applied for a job there."

House Republicans demanded any correspondence between the Justice Department and Bragg's office, but after an "exhaustive" search, came up with nothing.

It's just another one of those GOP conspiracy theories that put hard-working Justice Department employees in danger.

That really is a coincidence that Colangelo would take a massive salary cut to move from the Justice Department to the Manhattan District Attorney's office. He must have put in that application really quickly, and it must have been stellar to get hired three days later.

"Call it the Immaculate Corruption!"

Maybe they learned from Anthony "Tony" Fauci to use their personal email accounts and not their government accounts and phones. After all, Fauci's deputy David Mortens told EcoHealth Alliance Director Peter Daszak not to worry about FOIAs … he could always "send stuff to Tony on his private Gmail, or hand it to him at work or at his house. He is too smart to let colleagues send him stuff that would cause trouble."

"He was just smart enough not to do it in emails."

Why do you think Hillary Clinton set up a homebrew email server and never used her official government email account?

Maybe the DOJ's "exhaustive" search didn't extend to Colangelo's personal email account.

… working second string on any misdemeanor cases you’ve got simmering on the back burner,” he said, with suitable humility.

It’s totally believable.

In a different city. With a massive pay cut. Or maybe not a pay cut.


The Department of Justice did an "exhaustive" search and could find any documents linking Colangelo to Bragg. They never communicated, and Garland didn't know anything about it until he was surprised by Colangelo's sudden resignation. It's just another one of the Republicans' many crazy conspiracy theories that damage the DOJ's credibility.

