Border Patrol Memo Informs Agents to Release Single Adults From All but Six Countries

Last week, Fox News' Bill Melugin reported that President Joe Biden's "tough" executive order limiting amnesty cases to 2,500 illegal immigrants a day was having "zero impact here at the border," where he and his crew witnessed mass illegal crossings. It was business as usual.

On Sunday, Melugin obtained an internal Border Patrol memo instructing agents to release single adults from all but six countries in the Eastern Hemisphere:

NEW: @FoxNews has obtained an internal Border Patrol memo sent to agents in San Diego sector after President Biden’s executive order took effect, instructing them to release single adults from all but six countries in the eastern hemisphere & classifying them as “hard” or “very… pic.twitter.com/OaSLSYbuC1 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 9, 2024

… classifying them as “hard” or “very hard” to remove. Specifically, the memo instructs agents to process all single adults from 100+ countries in the eastern hemisphere as NTA/OR, which means “Notice to Appear/Release on Own Recognizance”, except for six countries which are deemed “mandatory referral” countries (Uzbekistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Georgia, Moldova, Kyrgyzstan). President Biden & DHS promised consequences & removal for those who cross illegally between ports of entry after the executive order took effect - but the overwhelming majority of illegal crossers in San Diego sector, including the Chinese, Middle Eastern, & African adults we’ve been showing, are still being released into the U.S. with future court dates, as our coverage has shown repeatedly with Border Patrol mass releases at a trolley station in San Diego. In a background call with reporters, DHS officials acknowledged the difficulty of removing illegal immigrants from eastern hemisphere countries, as some governments won’t cooperate with U.S. repatriation flights/travel documents & won’t take their citizens back. DHS officials said they are engaged with these countries and are trying to enhance cooperation. Bottom line in the short term: Mass catch & release continues for illegal immigrants in San Diego sector, who continue pouring in from all around the globe. H/T to @Anna_Giaritelli, who was the first reporter to scoop this memo.

Bottom line: mass catch and release continues. So practically every single adult is released on their own recognizance and expected to show up at a court date that could be years into the future.

Confirmed: Joe Biden’s executive order does nothing to secure the border, and the crisis he created continues. https://t.co/RwgJeS49km — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) June 10, 2024

Funny how Biden suddenly decided he didn't need authority from Congress to issue an executive order securing the border.

Here’s the Biden Admin telling border patrol to ignore Joe Biden’s executive order and let the illegals in anyway! It’s a total joke https://t.co/Tss4F5APII — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 9, 2024

WOW!



Biden has ordered the RELEASE into America the illegal immigrants crossing the border under his new Executive Order.



He's not "securing" the border.



He's making illegal immigration even worse. https://t.co/Y5nkbb2uEu — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 9, 2024

Here's Fox News' coverage of the memo:

Fox News on Biden's border executive order:



"Wow. Anybody who thought this executive order was going to change things is sadly mistaken."



The invasion continues because Democrats were never serious about stopping it. pic.twitter.com/aoT8wSkbYi — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 10, 2024

Border Patrol agents in the San Diego sector have been directed by the Biden administration to RELEASE illegals right onto the streets.



This is all part of Biden's plan. pic.twitter.com/ugakEYB7A7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 10, 2024

How about the illegal immigrant who told Fox News, "I love Biden." That reminds us of that mass of illegal immigrants at the border all wearing matching T-shirts with the Biden logo reading, "Biden, let us in." Some NGO must have been passing those out. It turns out they didn't need the T-shirts.

Mass releases we witnessed just days ago, after the Biden order was in effect. https://t.co/VaCMxYDtvJ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 9, 2024

Melugin reports that this memo was "localized guidance put out to the San Diego sector only because of the unique countries around the world they encounter there."

NEW: Just spoke to senior CBP officials about this memo. I’m told this was localized guidance put out to San Diego sector only because of the unique countries around the world they encounter there, & this is not CBP or DHS’ guidance for the entire border. The CBP officials said… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 10, 2024

The CBP officials said even if these migrants are released into the US, they still are not eligible for asylum and cannot request it. They also pointed out that while, yes, San Diego sector is encountering large numbers from the eastern hemisphere who are being released with a court date because their home countries won’t cooperate with deportations (China, for example) two thirds of the encounters in San Diego sector are from easy to remove Western Hemisphere countries, large numbers of which are being placed into expedited removal, including Colombia and Ecuador, and thousands from these western hemisphere countries have already been removed or returned since the order went into effect. The CBP officials added that they’ve been “clear eyed” about the fact that it will take time to ramp up implementation of this executive order, and they will continue to engage with uncooperative countries to start taking their citizens back.

So it will take some time to "ramp up" Biden's executive order capping asylum claims.

This follows an ICE memo making it easy for illegal immigrants to claim asylum through a claim of "credible fear," which may be expressed non-verbally, such as "hysteria, trembling, shaking, unusual behavior, changes in tone of voice, incoherent speech patterns, panic attacks, or an unusual level of silence."

So this executive order does what now?

But, if they’re “not eligible for asylum and cannot request it” why are they being released into the US?? — Todd Castleman (@castleman_808) June 10, 2024

And it's nice that someone acknowledged that these illegal immigrants are flying to Mexico from all over the world and being dropped off at the border. They all look to be well-dressed and in pretty good health. Meanwhile, Biden panders to Latinos.

If they aren’t eligible for asylum why are they not deported? What’s the point? How do we get them out of the country? Where do they go, we have no clue? Who is going to find them? Are they supposed to work illegally or will they get some benefits? — Orrin🇺🇸 (@howmanyare2many) June 10, 2024

This changes nothing — Edgar (@edgar79solo) June 10, 2024

Voter importation — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2024

But non-citizens aren't eligible to vote, the Biden campaign keeps telling us, while opposing Republican legislation that would make it illegal for a non-citizen to vote.

The fact remains however that there is no proof as to where these people come from. They can claim any country that they want. — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) June 9, 2024

This is treason. Biden has opened up the border for the last 3 1/2 years and is letting in virtually anyone who shows up, including Chinese nationals. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) June 9, 2024

Future court dates that the vast majority of illegals never even appear for.



America needs mass deportations. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 9, 2024

According to the New York Post, some of these "asylum-seekers" have court dates set as late as 2032 and 2035 in Chicago and Florida. So they're released on their own recognizance with the assurance that they'll show up for a court date in 2035.

Business as usual then. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) June 9, 2024

Just in case you didn’t think Biden’s so-called new border executive order is a sham —this makes it clear. — James Hutton (@JEHutton) June 9, 2024

As Melugin reported from the San Diego sector, he's witnessed "zero effect." They just keep pouring in and are released into the country.

