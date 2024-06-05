Loophole in Biden's 'Tough' Border EO Lets Migrants Claim Asylum by Trembling or Shaking

As the Associated Press reported Monday, President Joe Biden suddenly realized he DOES have the authority to secure the border without Congress. Biden issued a "tough" executive order "closing" the border, limiting asylum claims to 2,500 illegal immigrants per day.

Advertisement

Biden prepares a tough executive order that would shut down asylum after 2,500 migrants arrive a day https://t.co/ZCjB92PQRm — The Associated Press (@AP) June 3, 2024

The Media Research Center noted that AP reporters wrote that "Biden has shifted far to the right on immigration since his winning campaign four years ago, when he criticized Trump’s immigration priorities and promised he would restore asylum protections."

"Far to the right."

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas joined MSNBC's "Morning Joe," which ran the chyron, "Biden signs executive order to temporarily close border" underneath Mayorkas saying that 1,400 illegals a day who pre-apply through the Border Patrol's CBP One™ app will be let through.

MAYORKAS: 1,400 illegals/day “will be able to seek asylum in the United States through our ports of entry,” where they’ll be released directly into our communities. pic.twitter.com/c5HlbVK3zP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 5, 2024

It's actually more than that because there are so many people who don't count towards that 1400. Read the fine print. — kimby Cave (@CaveKimby) June 5, 2024

Yes, the Border Patrol has an iPhone app that lets illegal immigrants apply for asylum online. Thoughtful.

The ACLU has already said it will challenge the executive order in court, and Rep. Rashida Tlaib called the executive order "outrageous," because "seeking asylum is a human right."

Many illegals interviewed at the border admitted they came for job opportunities, not asylum.

The New York Post reports that on the same day, ICE was sent a new memo making it easy to claim asylum.

On the same day Biden announced new restrictions on migrant asylum claims, a memo was sent to ICE officers mandating new measures to make it as easy as possible to claim asylum through a major loophole to the rule by claiming credible fear.https://t.co/RVa0TsQeWK pic.twitter.com/Hv2MrGx9bJ — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) June 5, 2024

"Indeed, a fear [of return] may be manifested verbally, non-verbally, or physically," reads the memo. "In determining whether a noncitizen manifests fear," ICE agents might notice non-verbal actions that indicate fear, "such as hysteria, trembling, shaking, unusual behavior, changes in tone of voice, incoherent speech patterns, panic attacks, or an unusual level of silence."

Jennie Taer reports for the New York Post:

On the same day the Biden administration announced new restrictions on how many migrants will be allowed over the border, a memo was sent to border enforcers mandating new measures to make it as easy as possible to claim asylum. Instructions from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) acting director Patrick J. Lechleitner to his team includes the installation of signs seemingly instructing migrants what to say to qualify for asylum. The email also points to “trembling, shaking” or even staying completely silent as behavior, which can back up the “credible fear” of being returned to a home country migrants need to display to claim asylum.

Signs in several languages will also be posted saying, "If you are hungry or thirsty … Tell an officer. Your claim will be heard."

Advertisement

NEW: In an internal memo to ICE— The ERO Executive Associate Director says that CBP and ERO will not question illegal immigrants who cross the southern border and are processed for expedited removal while the limitation is in effect regarding their fear of return... “If a… — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) June 4, 2024

“If a noncitizen subject to the Presidential Proclamation is processed for expedited removal and manifests fear or an intention to apply for asylum or related protection while detained in ICE custody, the noncitizen must be referred to USCIS…” One source saying, “In other words nothing has changed…”

So, another giant loophole. — Janis Thereault (@JThereault) June 4, 2024

Team Biden doesn’t see a problem at the border. They see a problem in the polls.



They’re addressing what they see as a problem, and leaving what they see as a success alone. It’s all intentional. https://t.co/YQL0wxqt3F — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 4, 2024

The Free Beacon also got the memo:

New @FreeBeacon: Internal docs show Biden’s executive order is full of asylum loopholes. All expedited removal facilities must include signs in various languages about how to claim fear. Examples of fear, the docs say, may be “non verbal.”https://t.co/gJxPB3JAAr — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) June 5, 2024

Joseph Simonson reports:

But even after the border is allegedly shut down after 2,500 average illegal crossings a day over the course of the week, a number of migrants may still enter the United States. Any "noncitizen," the memo states, may be permitted to enter under "urgent humanitarian" conditions. … Those "humanitarian" conditions, according to the memo, include asylum claims. If a migrant claims a fear of "acute medical emergency," "an imminent and extreme threat to life or safety," or is a "victim of a severe trafficking in persons," they may enter the country. Deportation officers stationed on the southern border, Department of Homeland Security guidelines state, "will not determine whether noncitizens are subject to an exception to the limitation of asylum eligibility." Even after a migrant is placed in expedited removal, the memo states, he may still claim a "fear of return." Examples of those fears, which the memo states may be non-verbal, include "I am afraid to go to [country]." At that point, the migrant would be temporarily relieved of an immediate deportation.

Advertisement

If you needed any more proof that Biden's border "security" plan is a complete sham, look no further. https://t.co/ptitzGESiv — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) June 5, 2024

Define credible. Whoever has the power to define words has the power, period. — Lynn Baber (@Lynn_Baber) June 5, 2024

And there's the loophole we were all expecting that makes this executive order absolutely worthless. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) June 5, 2024

I have credible fear of going to certain parts of Oakland, Chicago, and DC. What are my rights? — Aaron (@Appellor_Aaron) June 5, 2024

I have seen innumerable illegals asked why they crossed the border into America. Not ONE said for asylum. — Zuzu Petals (@ZuzuPetals20) June 5, 2024

Damn, he really thinks the American people are dumbasses — Margaritas Matter! (@jsingring) June 5, 2024

Just burn the document.

WORTHLESS — Gen X (@Rockhound151) June 5, 2024

It's all about deceiving the voters. Lie to claim you took some big action without actually doing anything. — Mankosmash (@Mankosmash) June 4, 2024

Status quo Joe. — Shady Ranger (@ShadyRanger) June 5, 2024

He's going to limit illegal immigrants to ... 900,000+ per year? That will be a hell of a campaign ad. — The Revenant (@treckly) June 4, 2024

There is a word missing in what she wrote....CREDIBLE FEAR. IF the Agents do their jobs, most asylum claims are bogus. They'll tell you in normal conversation that they came here for work, economic reasons. That makes them inadmissible. Do your JOBS. CREDIBLE FEAR — DDD1924 (@DDD_1924) June 5, 2024

Advertisement

But fear can be expressed in a number of ways, like shaking or being unusually silent.

So if we're reading this correctly, even if the border is "closed" because of a weekly average of 2,500 asylum claims a day, you can still be allowed in for humanitarian reasons.

***